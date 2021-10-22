The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
HALLOWEEN
SAT 23
Halloween Party
BEACON
2 – 9:30 p.m. RonzWorld
172 Main St.
bit.ly/ronzworld-halloween
There will be empanadas, spiked milkshakes and a costume contest. Bands performing will include Polanco, Dractic, Sahana Rao, Stephen Clair and the Instant Band. Cost: $10 and $20
SAT 23
The Dark House
GARRISON
6 – 10 p.m.
Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
nightmarenyc.com
Co-created by Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell, this non-traditional haunted house is an immersive experience that relies on creative storytelling for its heart-racing moments. Through SUN 31. Cost: $30 ($35 Halloween weekend)
SUN 24
Pumpkin Glow
GARRISON
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Tour the library grounds lit up by jack-o’-lanterns for a slightly spooky and fun Halloween experience.
FRI 29
Readings from Edgar Allan Poe
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Dmitri Archip, Frits Zernike, Jonathan Frith, Elizabeth Murphy, Annalyse McCoy and Ryan Dunn will read from Poe’s spookiest works. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 30
27th Annual Halloween Parade
COLD SPRING
5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
Main and Route 9D
facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade
Gather on the lawn starting at 4:30 p.m. for a 5:30 p.m. step-off down Main Street to the bandstand. Wear a costume, bring pets in costumes or watch the fun. The rain date is SUN 31 at 4:30 p.m.
SAT 30
The Undead Bazaar
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
bit.ly/undead-bazaar
Enjoy bonfires, a haunted trail, games, a costume contest, food, drinks, sweet treats, live music from Charming Disaster and a late-night set by DJ Hellhound. Cost: $30 to $100
SAT 30
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
PEEKSKILL
9 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Tim Curry, Meatloaf and Susan Sarandon star in this 1975 cult classic about a couple whose lives change overnight when they meet Dr. Frank N. Furter in an eerie mansion. The Apoca-Lips Shadow Cast will perform during the film. Cost: $10
SUN 31
The Halloweening
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
facebook.com/spaceoutoutside
Bring a blanket and wear a costume to sit outside the Howland and enjoy spooky sounds and music.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 23
Bring the Kids Goes Outside
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
The focus this month is the apple orchard on the grounds of the historic estate. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18; 5 and younger free)
SAT 23
Outdoor Halloween Crafts
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Help make decorations and dress up the library for the Pumpkin Glow.
SUN 24
Creep, Crawl, Slither
CORNWALL
10 a.m. & 1 p.m. | 120 Muser Drive
Outdoor Discovery Center
845-534-5506 | hhnm.org
Learn about animals and reptiles that move in ways that some people find unsettling. Cost: $10 ($8 ages 3 to 12, members $8/$6)
TUES 26
Halloween Family Science Night
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Come for experiments and crafts that are scary, gross and exciting.
TUES 26
Inspired Parent-Teen Art Series
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
covecarecenter.org/inspired
The Cove Care Center will host this painting workshop for parents and teens promoting drug-free communities. Ages 12 and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Cost: $10
THURS 28
Ghost Hunting
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Teens can make and code an electromagnetic field meter using Arduino microcontrollers and then see what they find in the dim lights of the library.
FRI 29
Halloween Party
COLD SPRING
5:30 & 6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children ages 1 to 10 will party at 5:30 p.m. and those in grades 6 and up are invited to arrive at 6:30 p.m. Wear costumes, go on a candy hunt, win prizes and be ready for thrills and chills.
SAT 30
I SPY Halloween Scavenger Hunt
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Online reservations for a hunt along the I SPY Trail will be offered every 30 minutes starting at 11 a.m. Cost: $10
SAT 30
Fall Fest
COLD SPRING
Noon – 4 p.m. Faith Church | 245 Main St.
845-203-0400 | faithchurch.cc
Enjoy bounce houses, face painting, crafts and a food truck with snacks for purchase. Free
SAT 31
Laurie Berkner Halloween Party
PEEKSKILL
Noon & 5 p.m. Via Zoom
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The popular children’s performer will lead a virtual dance party and sing-a-long in this interactive performance hosted by the Paramount Hudson Valley. Cost: $10 or $20
COMMUNITY
SAT 23
Meadows and Trails 5K
CORNWALL
7:30 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
The race begins at 9 a.m. The first 100 children and teens younger than 18 can participate free. Register on-site day of race. Cost: $40
SAT 23
Harvest Festival
PUTNAM VALLEY
Noon – 4 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Arm-of-the-Sea Theatre will perform puppet theater and the musical acts will include Catahoula Cajun Band, Linda Thornton and Tim Pitt. Plus, there will be a farmers market, artisans and a tag sale. Cost: $10 (12 and younger free)
SAT 23
Oktoberfest
BREWSTER
6:30 – 10 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
Fast Lane, an Eagles tribute band, will perform on SAT 23 and The Nerds on SUN 24. Cost: $30 ($50 for both days)
WED 27
Putnam County Flu Shot Clinic
GARRISON
2 – 6:30 p.m. Garrison Firehouse
1616 Route 9
putnamcountyny.com/seasonalfluclinic
An online appointment is required. Ages 18 and older. Cost: $25 (free for 65 and older or with Medicare card)
WED 27
Climate Change Town Hall
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | 914-941-1111
Sandy Galef, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will lead a panel with speakers from Environmental Advocates of New York, New York Independent System Operator, and Croton100. Call or email [email protected] for the link.
SAT 30
Castle to River Run
GARRISON
8 a.m. Philipstown Rec
107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618
friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org
This fundraiser for the Friends of Philipstown Recreation climbs up to Osborn’s Castle and down to the river. Choose a half marathon (9 a.m.) or a 5K (9:30 a.m.). Children can run a 1-mile course in costume (10:30 a.m.) Register online. Cost: $5 to $45
TALKS & TOURS
MON 25
Films of Alfred Hitchcock
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
Via Zoom | desmondfishlibrary.org
Brian Rose, a professor emeritus at Fordham University, will discuss films such as Psycho, Vertigo and North by Northwest. Register online.
TUES 26
Halloween at the Opera
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
Via Zoom | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Tanisha Mitchell will discuss the supernatural and suspense in opera with examples from Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Verdi’s Il Trovatore and Puccini’s Tosca.
TUES 26
The Jewish Experience and BHA
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
Via Zoom | beaconhistorical.org
Diane Lapis and Anna Marcus will discuss the founding of the Beacon Hebrew Alliance in 1921 and the Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe and Russia who created a community here. Register online.
WED 27
How to Save Local News (We Hope)
KINGSTON
5 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/save-local-news
In this webinar sponsored by Chronogram’s The River, Chip Rowe, editor of The Highlands Current; Tim Bruno of WJFF Radio Catskill; Alex Shiffer from the Kingston Wire; and Genia Wickwire from Ulster Publishing will discuss the challenges facing local news. Cost: $5
SAT 30
History Hike
PUTNAM VALLEY
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fahnestock Park
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Cassie Ward and Dan Ricci will lead this 8.5-mile guided hike and discuss the circumstances that led to it becoming parkland and the history of Native Americans, the American Revolution and the mines within the park. Meet in the parking lot at the intersection of Dennytown Road and Sunken Mine Road. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 23
Fire Shut Up In My Bones
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
In this simulcast of the first performance of an opera by a Black composer at the Met, baritone Will Liverman will appear with sopranos Angel Blue and Latonia Moore in an adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir. Cost: $28 ($21 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 23
Soon is Now
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. Long Dock Park
23 Long Dock Road
hvclimatesolutionsweek.org
As part of Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week, the Climate Change Theatre Action will perform a selection of 5-minute plays; actors will read a portion of Escapegoat, by May Treuhaft-Ali; Edwin Torres and Tom King will read poetry; and Elizabeth Clark (Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera) will perform music.
SAT 23
A Hero’s Journey: A Sort-Of Solo Theater Performance
BEACON
7:30 p.m.
Beacon Performing Arts Center
327B Main St. | herosjourney.ck.page
Emily Clare Zempel created and acts in this one-person show using the challenges and triumphs of the hero’s journey as a framework for overcoming personal loss. Cost: $10
MON 25
Alan Cumming
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The actor, singer, writer and filmmaker will discuss his book, Baggage, with Joe Donahue from WAMC. Cost: $35
SAT 30
Newburgh Literary Festival
NEWBURGH
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Lobby at the Ritz Theater
107 Broadway
safe-harbors.org/events/nlf-2021
The second annual event will feature interviews, readings and a writers’ fair with eight authors, including Julie Chibbaro and Saïd Sayrafiezadeh. On SUN 31, Hudson Valley authors and artists will lead workshops. Cost: $25 ($20 streaming)
MUSIC
SAT 23
Outdoor Music Pop-Up
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m.
Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Frenchy & the Punk, Guitarmy of One, David Henningsen and Peter Kevra will perform in the Brick Pan Alley show. Free
SAT 23
No Quarter
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Led Zeppelin tribute band will portray the band members in their prime of life. Cost: $29 or $39
SAT 23
Joe Louis Walker
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues artist and Grammy winner will perform songs from his latest album. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 24
Duo Loco
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
Studio Stu and Paul Duffy take the best of classic jazz and originals and twist and bend them into what they call “jazz unstandards.” Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 24
Concert for Climate Solutions
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The finale of Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week will include performances by Bruce Molsky, the Vanaver Caravan and Scott Cook. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 29
Orleans
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Founding member John Hall released Reclaiming My Time this year and will be joined by the original band. Cost: $32.50 to $49.50
SAT 30
R.J. Storm and Old School Bluegrass Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The six-piece band will perform classics and original bluegrass music. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 31
Django Festival All-Stars
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The French band will perform standards and originals that harken back to the 1930s and 1940s in Europe with swing and a ballad. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
SAT 23
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
Continues through SUN 31.
SAT 23
Early Voting
FISHKILL
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall
807 Route 52
elections.dutchessny.gov
Continues through SUN 31.
MON 25
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 26
Capital Project Vote
BEACON
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900
beaconk12.org/domain/577
Beacon school district voters are being asked to approve a $26 million capital project. There is more information online. District residents who live in Fishkill or Wappinger vote at Glenham Elementary.
TUES 26
Budget Hearing
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
40 Gleneida Ave.
putnamcountyny.com
The Putnam County Legislature will hear comments on the proposed 2022 budget.
TUES 26
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 27
Budget Town Hall
POUGHKEEPSIE
1:30 p.m. Via Facebook
facebook.com/dutchesscogov
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will discuss his proposed 2022 budget.
WED 27
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org