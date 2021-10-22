The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

HALLOWEEN

SAT 23

Halloween Party

BEACON

2 – 9:30 p.m. RonzWorld

172 Main St.

bit.ly/ronzworld-halloween

There will be empanadas, spiked milkshakes and a costume contest. Bands performing will include Polanco, Dractic, Sahana Rao, Stephen Clair and the Instant Band. Cost: $10 and $20

SAT 23

The Dark House

GARRISON

6 – 10 p.m.

Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

nightmarenyc.com

Co-created by Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell, this non-traditional haunted house is an immersive experience that relies on creative storytelling for its heart-racing moments. Through SUN 31. Cost: $30 ($35 Halloween weekend)

SUN 24

Pumpkin Glow

GARRISON

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Tour the library grounds lit up by jack-o’-lanterns for a slightly spooky and fun Halloween experience.

FRI 29

Readings from Edgar Allan Poe

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Dmitri Archip, Frits Zernike, Jonathan Frith, Elizabeth Murphy, Annalyse McCoy and Ryan Dunn will read from Poe’s spookiest works. Cost: $15 ($20 door)







SAT 30

27th Annual Halloween Parade

COLD SPRING

5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

Main and Route 9D

facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade

Gather on the lawn starting at 4:30 p.m. for a 5:30 p.m. step-off down Main Street to the bandstand. Wear a costume, bring pets in costumes or watch the fun. The rain date is SUN 31 at 4:30 p.m.

SAT 30

The Undead Bazaar

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

bit.ly/undead-bazaar

Enjoy bonfires, a haunted trail, games, a costume contest, food, drinks, sweet treats, live music from Charming Disaster and a late-night set by DJ Hellhound. Cost: $30 to $100

SAT 30

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

PEEKSKILL

9 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Tim Curry, Meatloaf and Susan Sarandon star in this 1975 cult classic about a couple whose lives change overnight when they meet Dr. Frank N. Furter in an eerie mansion. The Apoca-Lips Shadow Cast will perform during the film. Cost: $10

SUN 31

The Halloweening

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

facebook.com/spaceoutoutside

Bring a blanket and wear a costume to sit outside the Howland and enjoy spooky sounds and music.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 23

Bring the Kids Goes Outside

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

The focus this month is the apple orchard on the grounds of the historic estate. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18; 5 and younger free)

SAT 23

Outdoor Halloween Crafts

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Help make decorations and dress up the library for the Pumpkin Glow.

SUN 24

Creep, Crawl, Slither

CORNWALL

10 a.m. & 1 p.m. | 120 Muser Drive

Outdoor Discovery Center

845-534-5506 | hhnm.org

Learn about animals and reptiles that move in ways that some people find unsettling. Cost: $10 ($8 ages 3 to 12, members $8/$6)

TUES 26

Halloween Family Science Night

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Come for experiments and crafts that are scary, gross and exciting.

TUES 26

Inspired Parent-Teen Art Series

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

covecarecenter.org/inspired

The Cove Care Center will host this painting workshop for parents and teens promoting drug-free communities. Ages 12 and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Cost: $10

THURS 28

Ghost Hunting

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Teens can make and code an electromagnetic field meter using Arduino microcontrollers and then see what they find in the dim lights of the library.

FRI 29

Halloween Party

COLD SPRING

5:30 & 6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children ages 1 to 10 will party at 5:30 p.m. and those in grades 6 and up are invited to arrive at 6:30 p.m. Wear costumes, go on a candy hunt, win prizes and be ready for thrills and chills.

SAT 30

I SPY Halloween Scavenger Hunt

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Online reservations for a hunt along the I SPY Trail will be offered every 30 minutes starting at 11 a.m. Cost: $10







SAT 30

Fall Fest

COLD SPRING

Noon – 4 p.m. Faith Church | 245 Main St.

845-203-0400 | faithchurch.cc

Enjoy bounce houses, face painting, crafts and a food truck with snacks for purchase. Free

SAT 31

Laurie Berkner Halloween Party

PEEKSKILL

Noon & 5 p.m. Via Zoom

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The popular children’s performer will lead a virtual dance party and sing-a-long in this interactive performance hosted by the Paramount Hudson Valley. Cost: $10 or $20







COMMUNITY

SAT 23

Meadows and Trails 5K

CORNWALL

7:30 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

The race begins at 9 a.m. The first 100 children and teens younger than 18 can participate free. Register on-site day of race. Cost: $40

SAT 23

Harvest Festival

PUTNAM VALLEY

Noon – 4 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Arm-of-the-Sea Theatre will perform puppet theater and the musical acts will include Catahoula Cajun Band, Linda Thornton and Tim Pitt. Plus, there will be a farmers market, artisans and a tag sale. Cost: $10 (12 and younger free)

SAT 23

Oktoberfest

BREWSTER

6:30 – 10 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

Fast Lane, an Eagles tribute band, will perform on SAT 23 and The Nerds on SUN 24. Cost: $30 ($50 for both days)

WED 27

Putnam County Flu Shot Clinic

GARRISON

2 – 6:30 p.m. Garrison Firehouse

1616 Route 9

putnamcountyny.com/seasonalfluclinic

An online appointment is required. Ages 18 and older. Cost: $25 (free for 65 and older or with Medicare card)

WED 27

Climate Change Town Hall

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | 914-941-1111

Sandy Galef, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will lead a panel with speakers from Environmental Advocates of New York, New York Independent System Operator, and Croton100. Call or email [email protected] for the link.

SAT 30

Castle to River Run

GARRISON

8 a.m. Philipstown Rec

107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618

friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org

This fundraiser for the Friends of Philipstown Recreation climbs up to Osborn’s Castle and down to the river. Choose a half marathon (9 a.m.) or a 5K (9:30 a.m.). Children can run a 1-mile course in costume (10:30 a.m.) Register online. Cost: $5 to $45

TALKS & TOURS

MON 25

Films of Alfred Hitchcock

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

Via Zoom | desmondfishlibrary.org

Brian Rose, a professor emeritus at Fordham University, will discuss films such as Psycho, Vertigo and North by Northwest. Register online.







TUES 26

Halloween at the Opera

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

Via Zoom | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Tanisha Mitchell will discuss the supernatural and suspense in opera with examples from Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Verdi’s Il Trovatore and Puccini’s Tosca.

TUES 26

The Jewish Experience and BHA

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

Via Zoom | beaconhistorical.org

Diane Lapis and Anna Marcus will discuss the founding of the Beacon Hebrew Alliance in 1921 and the Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe and Russia who created a community here. Register online.

WED 27

How to Save Local News (We Hope)

KINGSTON

5 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/save-local-news

In this webinar sponsored by Chronogram’s The River, Chip Rowe, editor of The Highlands Current; Tim Bruno of WJFF Radio Catskill; Alex Shiffer from the Kingston Wire; and Genia Wickwire from Ulster Publishing will discuss the challenges facing local news. Cost: $5

SAT 30

History Hike

PUTNAM VALLEY

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fahnestock Park

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Cassie Ward and Dan Ricci will lead this 8.5-mile guided hike and discuss the circumstances that led to it becoming parkland and the history of Native Americans, the American Revolution and the mines within the park. Meet in the parking lot at the intersection of Dennytown Road and Sunken Mine Road. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 23

Fire Shut Up In My Bones

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

In this simulcast of the first performance of an opera by a Black composer at the Met, baritone Will Liverman will appear with sopranos Angel Blue and Latonia Moore in an adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir. Cost: $28 ($21 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 23

Soon is Now

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. Long Dock Park

23 Long Dock Road

hvclimatesolutionsweek.org

As part of Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week, the Climate Change Theatre Action will perform a selection of 5-minute plays; actors will read a portion of Escapegoat, by May Treuhaft-Ali; Edwin Torres and Tom King will read poetry; and Elizabeth Clark (Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera) will perform music.

SAT 23

A Hero’s Journey: A Sort-Of Solo Theater Performance

BEACON

7:30 p.m.

Beacon Performing Arts Center

327B Main St. | herosjourney.ck.page

Emily Clare Zempel created and acts in this one-person show using the challenges and triumphs of the hero’s journey as a framework for overcoming personal loss. Cost: $10

MON 25

Alan Cumming

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The actor, singer, writer and filmmaker will discuss his book, Baggage, with Joe Donahue from WAMC. Cost: $35

SAT 30

Newburgh Literary Festival

NEWBURGH

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lobby at the Ritz Theater

107 Broadway

safe-harbors.org/events/nlf-2021

The second annual event will feature interviews, readings and a writers’ fair with eight authors, including Julie Chibbaro and Saïd Sayrafiezadeh. On SUN 31, Hudson Valley authors and artists will lead workshops. Cost: $25 ($20 streaming)

MUSIC

SAT 23

Outdoor Music Pop-Up

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m.

Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Frenchy & the Punk, Guitarmy of One, David Henningsen and Peter Kevra will perform in the Brick Pan Alley show. Free

SAT 23

No Quarter

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Led Zeppelin tribute band will portray the band members in their prime of life. Cost: $29 or $39

SAT 23

Joe Louis Walker

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues artist and Grammy winner will perform songs from his latest album. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 24

Duo Loco

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

Studio Stu and Paul Duffy take the best of classic jazz and originals and twist and bend them into what they call “jazz unstandards.” Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 24

Concert for Climate Solutions

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The finale of Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week will include performances by Bruce Molsky, the Vanaver Caravan and Scott Cook. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 29

Orleans

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Founding member John Hall released Reclaiming My Time this year and will be joined by the original band. Cost: $32.50 to $49.50

SAT 30

R.J. Storm and Old School Bluegrass Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The six-piece band will perform classics and original bluegrass music. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SUN 31

Django Festival All-Stars

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The French band will perform standards and originals that harken back to the 1930s and 1940s in Europe with swing and a ballad. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

SAT 23

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

Continues through SUN 31.

SAT 23

Early Voting

FISHKILL

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall

807 Route 52

elections.dutchessny.gov

Continues through SUN 31.

MON 25

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 26

Capital Project Vote

BEACON

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900

beaconk12.org/domain/577

Beacon school district voters are being asked to approve a $26 million capital project. There is more information online. District residents who live in Fishkill or Wappinger vote at Glenham Elementary.

TUES 26

Budget Hearing

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

40 Gleneida Ave.

putnamcountyny.com

The Putnam County Legislature will hear comments on the proposed 2022 budget.

TUES 26

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 27

Budget Town Hall

POUGHKEEPSIE

1:30 p.m. Via Facebook

facebook.com/dutchesscogov

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will discuss his proposed 2022 budget.

WED 27

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org