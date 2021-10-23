Ida Assistance Available in Dutchess

Homeowners, businesses can apply

Dutchess County has been approved for federal disaster assistance for homeowners, renters and businesses whose property was damaged last month by Tropical Depression Ida, County Executive Marc Molinaro said on Wednesday (Oct. 20).

The storm caused an estimated $1 million in damage to private homes and businesses. The Individual Assistance program includes grants for repairs and for rent of alternative housing, as well as low-interest disaster loans. Registration information is posted at dutchessny.gov.

