Student Program Recognized

Journalism initiative is finalist

The Highland Current’s Student Journalists Program was a finalist in a national competition organized by the Institute for Nonprofit News.

The program, which began during the 2020-21 school year and is funded by Current readers, was among four finalists among mid-sized publications for the Community Champion Award, given to an INN member who “made a significant contribution to the well-being of its community through a journalism-centered project or service.”

The other finalists were Oklahoma Watch for a digital memorial to state residents who died of COVID-19; Voice of OC for public town halls it held in Orange County, California; and the winner, The Beacon, in Kansas City, Missouri, for an election guide designed to reach people who were less likely to vote.

