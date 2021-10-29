The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
HALLOWEEN
SAT 30
27th Annual Halloween Parade
COLD SPRING
5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
Main and Route 9D
facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade
Gather on the lawn starting at 4:30 p.m. for a 5:30 p.m. step-off down Main Street to the bandstand. Wear a costume, bring pets in costumes or watch the fun. The rain date is SUN 31 at 4:30 p.m.
SAT 30
The Dark House
GARRISON
6 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
nightmarenyc.com
Co-created by Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell, this non-traditional haunted house is an immersive experience that relies on creative storytelling for its heart-racing moments. Also, SUN 31. Cost: $35
SAT 30
The Undead Bazaar
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
bit.ly/undead-bazaar
Enjoy bonfires, a haunted trail, games, a costume contest, food, drinks, sweet treats, live music from Charming Disaster and a late-night set by DJ Hellhound. Cost: $30 to $100
SAT 30
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
PEEKSKILL
9 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Tim Curry, Meatloaf and Susan Sarandon star in this 1975 cult classic about a couple whose lives change overnight when they meet Dr. Frank N. Furter in an eerie mansion. The Apoca-Lips Shadow Cast will perform during the film. Cost: $10
SUN 31
The Halloweening
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
facebook.com/spaceoutoutside
Bring a blanket and wear a costume to sit outside the Howland and enjoy spooky sounds and music.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 30
I SPY Halloween Scavenger Hunt
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Online reservations for a hunt along the I SPY Trail will be offered every 30 minutes. Cost: $10
SAT 30
Laurie Berkner Halloween Party
PEEKSKILL
Noon & 5 p.m. Via Zoom
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The popular children’s performer will lead a virtual dance party and sing-a-long in this interactive performance hosted by the Paramount Hudson Valley. Cost: $10 or $20
THURS 4
Elementary School Book Club
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children in grades 2 to 4 will discuss The First Rule of Punk, by Celia Pérez.
THURS 4
Learning Differences Parent Support Group
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Ascend Center | 75 Main St.
facebook.com/PTALearnDiff
Attend in person or via Zoom. RSVP to [email protected].
COMMUNITY
SAT 30
Castle to River Run
GARRISON
8 a.m. Philipstown Rec
107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618
friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org
This fundraiser for the Friends of Philipstown Recreation climbs up to Osborn’s Castle and down to the river. Choose a half marathon (9 a.m.) or a 5K (9:30 a.m.). Children can run a 1-mile course in costume (10:30 a.m.). Register online. Cost: $5 to $45
SUN 31
Fall Fest
COLD SPRING
Noon – 3 p.m. Faith Church
245 Main St.
845-203-0400 | faithchurch.cc
Enjoy bounce houses, face painting, crafts and a food truck with snacks for purchase. Free
TUES 2
Native Indigenous Ceremony & Parade
CARMEL
5:30 p.m. 40 S. Gleneida Ave.
bit.ly/indigenous-parade
Attendees are encouraged to wear something that reflects their ethnicity or cultural heritage for this event organized by Normita Ixmucane and Artesanos Multiculturales Del Hudson Valley. Dancers from Illusions of My Land will perform and everyone is invited to bring a photo of a loved one who has passed on.
THURS 4
3-D Model of Proposed HVSF Site
GARRISON
2 – 5 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will share a model of the changes it hopes to make on property donated to the company. Also SAT 6 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Garrison Art Center. Register at hvshakespeare.org/production/3dmodel.
THURS 4
Beacons of History Awards
BEACON
5:30 p.m. The Roundhouse
2 E Main St. | beaconhistorical.org
At this cocktail party and fundraiser for the Beacon Historical Society, Arthur and Mary Lou Papo Johnson (below) will be honored for their support and Beacon veterans will be celebrated with the American Legion Post No. 203, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 666 and Carmen Ramputi Detachment No. 861 Marine Corps League accepting on their behalf. Reservations required; email [email protected] Cost: $75
THURS 4
Puzzle Swap
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a puzzle you’ve finished and get one that is new to you to take home.
FRI 5
Blood Drive
COLD SPRING
2 – 8 p.m. Our Lady of Loretto
24 Fair St. | donate.nybc.org
Make an appointment to help address a shortage.
SAT 6
Pet Rabies Vaccine Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
845-808-1390 x43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Dogs, cats and ferrets should be properly caged or leashed. Bring proof of Putnam County residency and a prior rabies vaccination certificate. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 30
Newburgh Literary Festival
NEWBURGH
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Lobby at the Ritz Theater
107 Broadway
safe-harbors.org/events/nlf-2021
This second annual event will feature interviews, readings and a writers’ fair with eight authors, including Julie Chibbaro and Saïd Sayrafiezadeh (below). On SUN 31, Hudson Valley authors and artists will lead workshops. Cost: $25 ($20 streaming)
THURS 4
Lit Lit Open Mic
BEACON
7 p.m. Homespun Foods
232 Main St.
Writers can read works from any genre for up to 5 minutes. Or come to listen.
FRI 5
The Price
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
Jeff Battersby, Michael Frohnhoefer. Janet Nurre and Douglas Woolley star in Arthur Miller’s play, which is ostensibly about the price of furniture. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and under)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 30
History Hike
PUTNAM VALLEY
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fahnestock Park
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Cassie Ward and Dan Ricci will lead this 8.5-mile guided hike and discuss the circumstances that led to it becoming parkland, along with the history of Native Americans, the American Revolution and the mines within the park. Meet in the parking lot at the intersection of Dennytown Road and Sunken Mine Road. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
WED 3
Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease
COLD SPRING
Noon. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org
Attorney Brian Miller, who is associated with the Alzheimer’s Association of the Hudson Valley, will discuss issues, plans and care needs. Hosted by the Butterfield Library.
WED 3
Sustainable Beekeeping: Sweetness and Light
BREWSTER
7 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Beekeeper Tom Sortidity will discuss the history of beekeeping to provide perspective about how to manage bees for the future. Free
SAT 6
Indigo Dyeing + Clay Resist
COLD SPRING
1 – 5 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St. | 845-809-5500
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Gail Cunningham O’Donnell will lead a hands-on workshop on using indigo, a natural dye, on fabric and how to use clay to compose designs. Cost: $100
MUSIC
SUN 24
Duet
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers Market
223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org
Claudia Forest (violin) and Jon Ahmadjian (guitar) perform jazz, swing, waltzes and fiddle tunes.Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SAT 30
The Cozy Side of Beethoven
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | liberocanto.org
Jason Wirth (piano), Susan Heerema (violin) and Marisol Espada (cello) will accompany vocalists Kinga Cserjési, Kirsten Ott, Alonso Jordan Lopez and Peter Ludwig as they perform some of Beethoven’s little-known folk songs, as well as his best-known solos and arias. Donations are welcome. Free
SAT 30
R.J. Storm and the Old School Bluegrass Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The six-piece band will perform classics and original bluegrass music. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 30
The Exile’s Journey
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Conductor Tong Chen will lead this Hudson Valley Philharmonic program with music from Europe, Vietnam and the U.S. inspired by Thi Bui’s graphic novel, The Best We Could Do, this year’s Big Read selection. A selection by Mendelssohn will feature violinist Ashley Jeehyun Park, winner of the 2019 HVP string competition. Cost: $40 ($15 ages 12 and younger)
SUN 31
Django Festival All-Stars
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The French band will perform standards and originals that harken back to the 1930s and 1940s in Europe with swing and a ballad. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
WED 3
Joe McPhee’s 82nd Birthday Celebration
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The show will honor the Hudson Valley multi-instrumentalist titan and bring live music back to the venue. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Cost: $20
FRI 5
California Dreaming
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The band will invoke that SoCal feeling with its covers of songs by Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys, The Mamas & the Papas, Buffalo Springfield, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 5
Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Noone, who went on to sing and act in television and on Broadway, appears with the band to perform its hits. Cost: $47.50 to $67.50
FRI 5
Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The duo will perform music from their latest recording, They’re Calling Me Home.
Cost: $43
SAT 6
Titans of ’80s Rock
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Three tribute bands — Wanted DOA, Shot of Poison and Rock of Ages — will perform the hits of Bon Jovi, Poison and Def Leppard in an “arena-style” event. Cost: $29 to $59
SAT 6
Jay Ungar and Molly Mason
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grammy winners will perform on violin, piano and guitar as they share their passion for folk heritage and storytelling. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 6
Ate Bit
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The punk band will be joined by Social Standards. Cost: $10
SUN 7
Aldo and Ilmar Gavilán
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle presents the Afro-Cuban brothers who will perform works on violin and piano composed by Aldo. In-person or streaming is available. Cost: $45 ($15 students)
SUN 7
The Joni Project
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Katie Pearlman and her band will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell, covering her music from its folk beginnings to funk, rock and modern jazz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
SAT 30
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
Also SUN 31, same time.
SAT 30
Early Voting
FISHKILL
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall
807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov
Also SUN 31, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
MON 1
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 2
Election Day
6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
TUES 2
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 3
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
THURS 4
Village Board
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom | 85 Main St
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 4
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com