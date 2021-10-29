The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

HALLOWEEN

SAT 30

27th Annual Halloween Parade

COLD SPRING

5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

Main and Route 9D

facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade

Gather on the lawn starting at 4:30 p.m. for a 5:30 p.m. step-off down Main Street to the bandstand. Wear a costume, bring pets in costumes or watch the fun. The rain date is SUN 31 at 4:30 p.m.

SAT 30

The Dark House

GARRISON

6 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

nightmarenyc.com

Co-created by Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell, this non-traditional haunted house is an immersive experience that relies on creative storytelling for its heart-racing moments. Also, SUN 31. Cost: $35

SAT 30

The Undead Bazaar

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

bit.ly/undead-bazaar

Enjoy bonfires, a haunted trail, games, a costume contest, food, drinks, sweet treats, live music from Charming Disaster and a late-night set by DJ Hellhound. Cost: $30 to $100

SAT 30

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

PEEKSKILL

9 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Tim Curry, Meatloaf and Susan Sarandon star in this 1975 cult classic about a couple whose lives change overnight when they meet Dr. Frank N. Furter in an eerie mansion. The Apoca-Lips Shadow Cast will perform during the film. Cost: $10

SUN 31

The Halloweening

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

facebook.com/spaceoutoutside

Bring a blanket and wear a costume to sit outside the Howland and enjoy spooky sounds and music.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 30

I SPY Halloween Scavenger Hunt

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Online reservations for a hunt along the I SPY Trail will be offered every 30 minutes. Cost: $10

SAT 30

Laurie Berkner Halloween Party

PEEKSKILL

Noon & 5 p.m. Via Zoom

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The popular children’s performer will lead a virtual dance party and sing-a-long in this interactive performance hosted by the Paramount Hudson Valley. Cost: $10 or $20

THURS 4

Elementary School Book Club

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children in grades 2 to 4 will discuss The First Rule of Punk, by Celia Pérez.

THURS 4

Learning Differences Parent Support Group

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Ascend Center | 75 Main St.

facebook.com/PTALearnDiff

Attend in person or via Zoom. RSVP to [email protected].

COMMUNITY

SAT 30

Castle to River Run

GARRISON

8 a.m. Philipstown Rec

107 Glenclyffe Dr. | 845-424-4618

friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org

This fundraiser for the Friends of Philipstown Recreation climbs up to Osborn’s Castle and down to the river. Choose a half marathon (9 a.m.) or a 5K (9:30 a.m.). Children can run a 1-mile course in costume (10:30 a.m.). Register online. Cost: $5 to $45

SUN 31

Fall Fest

COLD SPRING

Noon – 3 p.m. Faith Church

245 Main St.

845-203-0400 | faithchurch.cc

Enjoy bounce houses, face painting, crafts and a food truck with snacks for purchase. Free

TUES 2

Native Indigenous Ceremony & Parade

CARMEL

5:30 p.m. 40 S. Gleneida Ave.

bit.ly/indigenous-parade

Attendees are encouraged to wear something that reflects their ethnicity or cultural heritage for this event organized by Normita Ixmucane and Artesanos Multiculturales Del Hudson Valley. Dancers from Illusions of My Land will perform and everyone is invited to bring a photo of a loved one who has passed on.

THURS 4

3-D Model of Proposed HVSF Site

GARRISON

2 – 5 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will share a model of the changes it hopes to make on property donated to the company. Also SAT 6 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Garrison Art Center. Register at hvshakespeare.org/production/3dmodel.

THURS 4

Beacons of History Awards

BEACON

5:30 p.m. The Roundhouse

2 E Main St. | beaconhistorical.org

At this cocktail party and fundraiser for the Beacon Historical Society, Arthur and Mary Lou Papo Johnson (below) will be honored for their support and Beacon veterans will be celebrated with the American Legion Post No. 203, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 666 and Carmen Ramputi Detachment No. 861 Marine Corps League accepting on their behalf. Reservations required; email [email protected] Cost: $75







THURS 4

Puzzle Swap

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a puzzle you’ve finished and get one that is new to you to take home.

FRI 5

Blood Drive

COLD SPRING

2 – 8 p.m. Our Lady of Loretto

24 Fair St. | donate.nybc.org

Make an appointment to help address a shortage.

SAT 6

Pet Rabies Vaccine Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

845-808-1390 x43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Dogs, cats and ferrets should be properly caged or leashed. Bring proof of Putnam County residency and a prior rabies vaccination certificate. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 30

Newburgh Literary Festival

NEWBURGH

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lobby at the Ritz Theater

107 Broadway

safe-harbors.org/events/nlf-2021

This second annual event will feature interviews, readings and a writers’ fair with eight authors, including Julie Chibbaro and Saïd Sayrafiezadeh (below). On SUN 31, Hudson Valley authors and artists will lead workshops. Cost: $25 ($20 streaming)







THURS 4

Lit Lit Open Mic

BEACON

7 p.m. Homespun Foods

232 Main St.

Writers can read works from any genre for up to 5 minutes. Or come to listen.

FRI 5

The Price

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

Jeff Battersby, Michael Frohnhoefer. Janet Nurre and Douglas Woolley star in Arthur Miller’s play, which is ostensibly about the price of furniture. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and under)







TALKS & TOURS

SAT 30

History Hike

PUTNAM VALLEY

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fahnestock Park

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Cassie Ward and Dan Ricci will lead this 8.5-mile guided hike and discuss the circumstances that led to it becoming parkland, along with the history of Native Americans, the American Revolution and the mines within the park. Meet in the parking lot at the intersection of Dennytown Road and Sunken Mine Road. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

WED 3

Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease

COLD SPRING

Noon. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org

Attorney Brian Miller, who is associated with the Alzheimer’s Association of the Hudson Valley, will discuss issues, plans and care needs. Hosted by the Butterfield Library.

WED 3

Sustainable Beekeeping: Sweetness and Light

BREWSTER

7 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Beekeeper Tom Sortidity will discuss the history of beekeeping to provide perspective about how to manage bees for the future. Free

SAT 6

Indigo Dyeing + Clay Resist

COLD SPRING

1 – 5 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St. | 845-809-5500

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Gail Cunningham O’Donnell will lead a hands-on workshop on using indigo, a natural dye, on fabric and how to use clay to compose designs. Cost: $100





MUSIC

SUN 24

Duet

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers Market

223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org

Claudia Forest (violin) and Jon Ahmadjian (guitar) perform jazz, swing, waltzes and fiddle tunes.Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SAT 30

The Cozy Side of Beethoven

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | liberocanto.org

Jason Wirth (piano), Susan Heerema (violin) and Marisol Espada (cello) will accompany vocalists Kinga Cserjési, Kirsten Ott, Alonso Jordan Lopez and Peter Ludwig as they perform some of Beethoven’s little-known folk songs, as well as his best-known solos and arias. Donations are welcome. Free

SAT 30

R.J. Storm and the Old School Bluegrass Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The six-piece band will perform classics and original bluegrass music. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 30

The Exile’s Journey

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Conductor Tong Chen will lead this Hudson Valley Philharmonic program with music from Europe, Vietnam and the U.S. inspired by Thi Bui’s graphic novel, The Best We Could Do, this year’s Big Read selection. A selection by Mendelssohn will feature violinist Ashley Jeehyun Park, winner of the 2019 HVP string competition. Cost: $40 ($15 ages 12 and younger)







SUN 31

Django Festival All-Stars

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The French band will perform standards and originals that harken back to the 1930s and 1940s in Europe with swing and a ballad. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

WED 3

Joe McPhee’s 82nd Birthday Celebration

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The show will honor the Hudson Valley multi-instrumentalist titan and bring live music back to the venue. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required. Cost: $20







FRI 5

California Dreaming

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The band will invoke that SoCal feeling with its covers of songs by Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys, The Mamas & the Papas, Buffalo Springfield, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 5

Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Noone, who went on to sing and act in television and on Broadway, appears with the band to perform its hits. Cost: $47.50 to $67.50

FRI 5

Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The duo will perform music from their latest recording, They’re Calling Me Home.

Cost: $43







SAT 6

Titans of ’80s Rock

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Three tribute bands — Wanted DOA, Shot of Poison and Rock of Ages — will perform the hits of Bon Jovi, Poison and Def Leppard in an “arena-style” event. Cost: $29 to $59

SAT 6

Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grammy winners will perform on violin, piano and guitar as they share their passion for folk heritage and storytelling. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 6

Ate Bit

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The punk band will be joined by Social Standards. Cost: $10

SUN 7

Aldo and Ilmar Gavilán

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle presents the Afro-Cuban brothers who will perform works on violin and piano composed by Aldo. In-person or streaming is available. Cost: $45 ($15 students)

SUN 7

The Joni Project

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Katie Pearlman and her band will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell, covering her music from its folk beginnings to funk, rock and modern jazz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

SAT 30

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

Also SUN 31, same time.

SAT 30

Early Voting

FISHKILL

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall

807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov

Also SUN 31, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

MON 1

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 2

Election Day

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

TUES 2

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 3

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

THURS 4

Village Board

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom | 85 Main St

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 4

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com