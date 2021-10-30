Clearwater, Riverpool Receive Grants

Staff By |

State distributes $1.5 million to 39 projects 

New York State on Tuesday (Oct. 26) announced more than $1.5 million in grants for 39 projects in communities along the Hudson River.

Hudson River Sloop Clearwater was given $40,000 to enhance its online Fish Key tool with videos and the River Pool at Beacon received $12,500 to upgrade the swimming structure and add new signs.

Dutchess County received $49,500 to create a natural resources inventory update will better describe the current state of its the county’s natural resources and the potential threats. In addition, Riverkeeper received $50,000 for a “climate vulnerability assessment of waterbodies”; the Consensus Building Institute was given $50,000 to create a strategic plan for a flood resilience network; and the Pratt Institute got $44,000 to create a gateway “for comprehensive, up-to-date information” about the river.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.