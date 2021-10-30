Clearwater, Riverpool Receive Grants

State distributes $1.5 million to 39 projects

New York State on Tuesday (Oct. 26) announced more than $1.5 million in grants for 39 projects in communities along the Hudson River.

Hudson River Sloop Clearwater was given $40,000 to enhance its online Fish Key tool with videos and the River Pool at Beacon received $12,500 to upgrade the swimming structure and add new signs.

Dutchess County received $49,500 to create a natural resources inventory update will better describe the current state of its the county’s natural resources and the potential threats. In addition, Riverkeeper received $50,000 for a “climate vulnerability assessment of waterbodies”; the Consensus Building Institute was given $50,000 to create a strategic plan for a flood resilience network; and the Pratt Institute got $44,000 to create a gateway “for comprehensive, up-to-date information” about the river.