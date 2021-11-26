Hanukkah Celebrations

SUN 28
Illumin8: Lighting the Bicycle Menorah
BEACON
6 p.m. Polhill Park
Main Street and South Avenue
beaconhebrewalliance.org
Organized by the Beacon Hebrew Alliance, the event also will be broadcast via Facebook Live. The ceremony honors elders, followed by MON 29 (teachers), TUES 30 (first responders), WED 1 (artists and musicians), THURS 2 (public service); FRI 3 (children, at 4 p.m.), SAT 4 (founding members of BHA) and SUN 5 (all who serve the community).
TUES 30
Menorah Lighting
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Foot of Main
putnamchabad.org
The festivities near the Cold Spring Depot will include hot latkes and cider.
SAT 4
Adult Hanukkah Celebration
COLD SPRING
4:30 – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St.
philipstownreformsynagogue.org
Enjoy latkes and donuts and hear Rabbi Helaine Ettinger’s take on the holiday.