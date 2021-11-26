Hanukkah Celebrations

SUN 28

Illumin8: Lighting the Bicycle Menorah

BEACON

6 p.m. Polhill Park

Main Street and South Avenue

beaconhebrewalliance.org

Organized by the Beacon Hebrew Alliance, the event also will be broadcast via Facebook Live. The ceremony honors elders, followed by MON 29 (teachers), TUES 30 (first responders), WED 1 (artists and musicians), THURS 2 (public service); FRI 3 (children, at 4 p.m.), SAT 4 (founding members of BHA) and SUN 5 (all who serve the community).

TUES 30

Menorah Lighting

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Foot of Main

putnamchabad.org

The festivities near the Cold Spring Depot will include hot latkes and cider.

SAT 4

Adult Hanukkah Celebration

COLD SPRING

4:30 – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall

1 Chestnut St.

philipstownreformsynagogue.org

Enjoy latkes and donuts and hear Rabbi Helaine Ettinger’s take on the holiday.