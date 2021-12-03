The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
HOLIDAY MARKETS
SAT 4
Annual Christmas Fair
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s Church
51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
Find Christmas items and treats, explore the famous jewelry counter and enter raffles.
Also SUN 5.
SAT 4
Craft Fair and Creche Display
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Graymoor
1350 Route 9 | atonementfriars.org
Shop for Christmas gifts and visit the annual creche display at the Retreat Center, which continues daily through Jan. 9.
SAT 4
Dutchess Handmade Pop-Up Shop
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Trolley Barn
489 Main St. | 845-454-3222
artsmidhudson.org
Work by dozens of artists and artisans will be available for gifting. Also SUN 5.
SAT 4
Holiday Market
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.
3052 Route 9 | rivervalleyguild.com
Handmade crafts, art works and goods from more than 15 artisans will be on display. There will also be food, live music and drinks.
SAT 4
Rascal’s Holiday Bazaar
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D
A variety of sellers will offer crafts and products. Parking is $7.
SAT 4
Holiday Small Gift Show
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase. Also SUN 5. Continues weekends through Dec. 19.
SAT 11
Holiday Artisan Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/the-yard-market
More than 30 Hudson Valley-based artisans will showcase their art and crafts with food available from Eat Church, live music and drinks.
SAT 11
Holiday Market
PATTERSON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Camp Herrlich
101 Deacon Smith Hill Road
campherrlich.org
Children can enjoy the Kid’s Club while the grown-ups shop for local and handmade gifts.
HANUKKAH
SAT 4
Adult Hanukkah Celebration
COLD SPRING
4:30 – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St.
philipstownreformsynagogue.org
Enjoy latkes and donuts and hear Rabbi Helaine Ettinger’s take on the holiday.
SAT 4
Illumin8: Lighting the Bicycle Menorah
BEACON
6 p.m. Polhill Park
Main Street and South Avenue
beaconhebrewalliance.org
Organized by the Beacon Hebrew Alliance, the event also will be broadcast via Facebook Live. The ceremony honors founding members of BHA and. on SUN 5, all who serve the community.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 4
Holiday House Tours
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Take a candlelight tour of the historic mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the lit-up and decorated grounds. Also FRI 10, SAT 11, FRI 17, SAT 18. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 5 to 18, members $20/$12, ages 5 and younger free)
TUES 7
Lesa Cline-Ransome
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org
In this webinar, organized by the Butterfield Library for adults, educators and authors as part of its Writers Reading series, Cline-Ransome will discuss her picture books and middle-grade novels about history-shaping events like the Great Migration.
TUES 7
Money, Matters: Business Financial Strategies
NEWBURGH
5:30 p.m. Beahive | 109 S. William St.
845-418-3731 | beahivebzzz.com
Myriam Bouchard of the Small Business Development Center, financial advisor Perry Goldschein of Equitable and Johnny LeHane of the Hudson Valley Startup Fund will discuss cash management, retirement programs, exit strategies, business funding, risk management and tax-reduction strategies. Registration required.
THURS 9
Clean Heating and Cooling
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Via Zoom | bit.ly/clean-heating
Climate Smart Philipstown will host this webinar about how homeowners can reduce costs with energy-efficient heating and cooling technologies that are easy to install and come with rebates.
THURS 9
Thibault Manekin
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
As part of the Garrison Institute’s Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, the social entrepreneur and author of Larger Than Yourself will discuss his work with Jonathan F.P. Rose.
SAT 11
Holiday Tours
BEACON
1 & 2 & 3 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Tour the historic home and grounds lit by the glow of candles. Also SUN 12. Cost: $10 ($8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 18; members and under age 6 free)
SUN 12
How Animals Survive Winter
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Learn about the many ways that animals adapt to cold weather and go on a short hike to discover animal habitats in this program organized by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. For ages 8 and older.
SUN 12
Dragon Rock
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this program hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, Jennifer Golub will discuss her newly published book, Russel and Mary Wright: Dragon Rock at Manitoga, with Allison Cross, the executive director of the Russel Wright Design Center.
SUN 12
Current Conversation
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Via Crowdcast
highlandscurrent.org/storm-lake
Following a free screening of the documentary Storm Lake, about challenges facing a family-owned newspaper in Iowa, the film’s editor, Rachel Shuman of Beacon, and its consulting producer, Toby Shimin of Cold Spring, will discuss their work on the film. Register online.
COMMUNITY
SAT 4
Winter Holiday Event
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mayor’s Park
61 Fair St.
The Boy Scouts will host ornament and decoration-making for Village Hall, Nerf targets and cone s’mores. Baked goods, crafts and birdseed will be for sale.
SAT 4
Santa Visit
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Riverfront Bandstand
Santa Claus will arrive on a fire truck and accept letters. (Include your return address!) The Hudson House will provide refreshments.
THURS 9
Blood Drive
FISHKILL
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Hyatt House
100 Westage Business Center Drive
redcrossblood.org
Schedule a time online to donate.
FRI 10
Cold Spring Aglow
COLD SPRING
5 – 9 p.m. Main Street
facebook.com/coldspringnyaglow
Enjoy a candlelit holiday stroll with luminaria tributes that can be purchased to benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Carolers from the Philipstown Depot Theatre will perform and businesses will have specials and extended hours.
SUN 12
Holiday for Our Heroes
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Marist College
3399 North Road
dutchessny.gov
Veterans can bring a guest to McCann Arena to see the Marist men’s basketball team host Navy. After the game, enjoy a meal at Mahoney’s Irish Pub Restaurant. Email [email protected] by THURS 9 to register. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 4
Santa Claus Visit
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Santa will visit with children outdoors in the Orangery. Also SAT 11, SAT 18. At 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Bring the Kids Goes Outside will host a winter walk and apple pomander craft. Also SAT 11 and SAT 18 storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18; members, health care workers, ages 5 and younger free)
FRI 10
Holiday Craft Party
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in middle and high school are invited to make crafts to keep or give as gifts. Registration required.
SAT 11
Poetry and Art
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Raven Howell and Susan English will discuss their new children’s book, Eek! My Ink!
VISUAL ART
SAT 4
The Comix
COLD SPRING
Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Grey Zeien’s mixed media paintings based on comic book imagery will be on view through Jan. 2.
SAT 4
Faces/Graces
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Photographs by Annette Solakoglu will be on view through Jan. 9.
FRI 10
In the Wild
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. The Highlands Current
142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org
Chris Crocco’s wildlife photographs will be on view during Cold Spring Aglow.
FRI 10
Water Rhythms
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
Paolo Arao and Susie Ibarra will discuss their work in the exhibit, followed at 8:30 by a performance by Ibarra and Immanuel Wilkins.
SAT 11
Jennifer Keltos | Small Works Show
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Paintings by Keltos of herself in recalled scenes from TV and movies from her youth will be on view through Jan. 2, along with an annual exhibit of affordable small works for holiday gifts.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 4
Sense and Sensibility
COLD SPRING
2 & 7 p.m. Haldane School
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Haldane Drama presents an adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel. Also SUN 5. Cost: $12 ($5 students and seniors)
SAT 4
Mary’s Wedding
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This play, a love story set against the backdrop of World War II, will be presented as part of the CP2 Mini-Festival. Also on SAT 4 and SUN 5, the troupe will perform Molly Sweeney, based on an essay by Oliver Sacks, with three points of view presented directly by characters to the audience. Cost: $10
SAT 4
Eco-Poetry Afternoon
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Zoom
desmondfishlibrary.org
Laurel Anderson, A. Anupama, Stephanie Heit, Rebecca Durham, Petra Kuppers, Karen Neuberg, Mary Newell (below) and Jennifer Spector will share their poems in this event organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.
SAT 4
Holiday Inn
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players perform Irving Berlin’s classic musical. Also SUN 5. Cost: $15 ($10 students and seniors)
SUN 5
MET HD: Eurydice
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch the Metropolitan Opera performance of Matthew Aucoin’s take on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice live in high definition. Cost: $28 ($26 members; $21 ages 12 and younger)
FRI 10
Storm Lake
COLD SPRING
Via Film Platform
highlandscurrent.org/storm-lake
In this 2021 documentary, the residents of Storm Lake, Iowa, confront a changing community as global forces threaten their precarious existence. Enter the family-run Storm Lake Times, which delivers local news and biting editorials on a shoestring budget for its 3,000 readers. Sponsored by The Highlands Current. Register online to watch anytime. Also, SAT 11, SUN 12. Free
FRI 10
Susie Ibarra & Immanuel Wilkins
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The composers and musicians will explore our connection to water in this performance inspired by the multi-channel sound installation, Water Rhythms.
SAT 11
Northern Lights
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The staged reading of the play by Mona Z. Smith and Traci Mariano will feature local actors and Foley sound effects. Also SUN 12. Email [email protected] to reserve seats. Free
SUN 12
Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz
BEACON
2 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St. | 845-440-7706
storyscreenbeacon.com
This documentary uses archival footage and rare interviews with musicians such as John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, Sun Ra and Cecil Taylor. A panel discussion will follow with musicians Thurman Barker, Ras Moshe Burnett and Warren Smith. Presented in partnership with Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20
SUN 12
Mississippi Fiddle Tunes
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Fiddler Harry Bolick tracked down every bit of Mississippi fiddle music and its stories that he could find and will discuss his book on the subject and perform with guitarist Jacques DiCroce. See Page 11. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
MUSIC
SAT 4
Holiday Show
WEST POINT
2 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre
westpointband.com
The West Point Band will perform seasonal hits and classic carols to celebrate the season. Also SUN 5. Registration required. Free
SAT 4
A Rockin’ Retro Christmas
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Tara O’Grady and the Lara Hope Trio will take you back with contemporary twists on classic hits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 4
Beatles vs. Stones
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Abbey Road tribute band will go up against Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band, to determine who did the British Invasion better. Cost: $30 to $60
SAT 4
Roomful of Blues
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grammy Award nominees will perform their signature blend of swing, jump, blues and rock. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 5
The Edwards Twins
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This Christmas with the Stars variety show includes the Las Vegas-based brothers recreating performances from the 1970s and 1980s by Cher, Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand, among many others. Cost: $30 to $50
SUN 5
A Celtic Christmas
BEACON
5 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Joanie Madden leads Cherish the Ladies, an ensemble of traditional Irish singers, musicians and dancers, in this holiday show. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SUN 5
Shannon Friel
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Via Crowdcast
desmondfishlibrary.org
The harpist will perform music from various cultures in this event hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.
FRI 10
John McEuen
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band known as the String Wizard, will perform with Matt Cartsonis, T. Michael Coleman and David Amram, sharing stories of his music and journeys. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 11
All is Bright
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy
201 Fullerton Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday concert in two parts. The first will feature the string section playing Christmas music across the centuries. The second will feature singers and classics. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 11
Natalie Forteza
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
In celebration of her latest single, “What Christmas Should Always Be,” Forteza and her band — Akie Bermiss (keyboard/vocals), Anthony Candullo (bass) and Damon Grant (percussion) — will perform Christmas favorites. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Advance tickets only. Cost: $25
SAT 11
Sloan Wainwright
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Wainwright will perform her 21st holiday show with friends and the Sloan Flakes. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 12
The McKrell’s Holiday Show
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Kevin McKrell and Brian Melick will channel the Marx brothers in an interpretation of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 12
Christmas Concert
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church
20 Carroll St.
thebrasilesensemble.wordpress.com
The Brasiles Ensemble, a Garrison-based vocal group, will sing rare carols in seven languages, along with performances by the church choir, Carl Gutowski and James Fitzwilliam. The concert benefits the church’s homeless shelter. Cost: $15
CIVIC
MON 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 7
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 7
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 7
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
The new mayor and trustees will be sworn in.
WED 8
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov