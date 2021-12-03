The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

HOLIDAY MARKETS

SAT 4

Annual Christmas Fair

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s Church

51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org

Find Christmas items and treats, explore the famous jewelry counter and enter raffles.

Also SUN 5.

SAT 4

Craft Fair and Creche Display

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Graymoor

1350 Route 9 | atonementfriars.org

Shop for Christmas gifts and visit the annual creche display at the Retreat Center, which continues daily through Jan. 9.

SAT 4

Dutchess Handmade Pop-Up Shop

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Trolley Barn

489 Main St. | 845-454-3222

artsmidhudson.org

Work by dozens of artists and artisans will be available for gifting. Also SUN 5.

SAT 4

Holiday Market

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.

3052 Route 9 | rivervalleyguild.com

Handmade crafts, art works and goods from more than 15 artisans will be on display. There will also be food, live music and drinks.

SAT 4

Rascal’s Holiday Bazaar

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D

A variety of sellers will offer crafts and products. Parking is $7.

SAT 4

Holiday Small Gift Show

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase. Also SUN 5. Continues weekends through Dec. 19.

SAT 11

Holiday Artisan Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/the-yard-market

More than 30 Hudson Valley-based artisans will showcase their art and crafts with food available from Eat Church, live music and drinks.

SAT 11

Holiday Market

PATTERSON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Camp Herrlich

101 Deacon Smith Hill Road

campherrlich.org

Children can enjoy the Kid’s Club while the grown-ups shop for local and handmade gifts.

HANUKKAH

SAT 4

Adult Hanukkah Celebration

COLD SPRING

4:30 – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall

1 Chestnut St.

philipstownreformsynagogue.org

Enjoy latkes and donuts and hear Rabbi Helaine Ettinger’s take on the holiday.

SAT 4

Illumin8: Lighting the Bicycle Menorah

BEACON

6 p.m. Polhill Park

Main Street and South Avenue

beaconhebrewalliance.org

Organized by the Beacon Hebrew Alliance, the event also will be broadcast via Facebook Live. The ceremony honors founding members of BHA and. on SUN 5, all who serve the community.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 4

Holiday House Tours

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Take a candlelight tour of the historic mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the lit-up and decorated grounds. Also FRI 10, SAT 11, FRI 17, SAT 18. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 5 to 18, members $20/$12, ages 5 and younger free)

TUES 7

Lesa Cline-Ransome

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org

In this webinar, organized by the Butterfield Library for adults, educators and authors as part of its Writers Reading series, Cline-Ransome will discuss her picture books and middle-grade novels about history-shaping events like the Great Migration.



TUES 7

Money, Matters: Business Financial Strategies

NEWBURGH

5:30 p.m. Beahive | 109 S. William St.

845-418-3731 | beahivebzzz.com

Myriam Bouchard of the Small Business Development Center, financial advisor Perry Goldschein of Equitable and Johnny LeHane of the Hudson Valley Startup Fund will discuss cash management, retirement programs, exit strategies, business funding, risk management and tax-reduction strategies. Registration required.

THURS 9

Clean Heating and Cooling

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Via Zoom | bit.ly/clean-heating

Climate Smart Philipstown will host this webinar about how homeowners can reduce costs with energy-efficient heating and cooling technologies that are easy to install and come with rebates.

THURS 9

Thibault Manekin

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

As part of the Garrison Institute’s Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, the social entrepreneur and author of Larger Than Yourself will discuss his work with Jonathan F.P. Rose.

SAT 11

Holiday Tours

BEACON

1 & 2 & 3 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Tour the historic home and grounds lit by the glow of candles. Also SUN 12. Cost: $10 ($8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 18; members and under age 6 free)

SUN 12

How Animals Survive Winter

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Learn about the many ways that animals adapt to cold weather and go on a short hike to discover animal habitats in this program organized by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. For ages 8 and older.

SUN 12

Dragon Rock

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this program hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, Jennifer Golub will discuss her newly published book, Russel and Mary Wright: Dragon Rock at Manitoga, with Allison Cross, the executive director of the Russel Wright Design Center.



SUN 12

Current Conversation

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Via Crowdcast

highlandscurrent.org/storm-lake

Following a free screening of the documentary Storm Lake, about challenges facing a family-owned newspaper in Iowa, the film’s editor, Rachel Shuman of Beacon, and its consulting producer, Toby Shimin of Cold Spring, will discuss their work on the film. Register online.





COMMUNITY

SAT 4

Winter Holiday Event

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mayor’s Park

61 Fair St.

The Boy Scouts will host ornament and decoration-making for Village Hall, Nerf targets and cone s’mores. Baked goods, crafts and birdseed will be for sale.

SAT 4

Santa Visit

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Riverfront Bandstand

Santa Claus will arrive on a fire truck and accept letters. (Include your return address!) The Hudson House will provide refreshments.

THURS 9

Blood Drive

FISHKILL

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Hyatt House

100 Westage Business Center Drive

redcrossblood.org

Schedule a time online to donate.

FRI 10

Cold Spring Aglow

COLD SPRING

5 – 9 p.m. Main Street

facebook.com/coldspringnyaglow

Enjoy a candlelit holiday stroll with luminaria tributes that can be purchased to benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Carolers from the Philipstown Depot Theatre will perform and businesses will have specials and extended hours.

SUN 12

Holiday for Our Heroes

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Marist College

3399 North Road

dutchessny.gov

Veterans can bring a guest to McCann Arena to see the Marist men’s basketball team host Navy. After the game, enjoy a meal at Mahoney’s Irish Pub Restaurant. Email [email protected] by THURS 9 to register. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 4

Santa Claus Visit

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Santa will visit with children outdoors in the Orangery. Also SAT 11, SAT 18. At 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Bring the Kids Goes Outside will host a winter walk and apple pomander craft. Also SAT 11 and SAT 18 storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18; members, health care workers, ages 5 and younger free)





FRI 10

Holiday Craft Party

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in middle and high school are invited to make crafts to keep or give as gifts. Registration required.

SAT 11

Poetry and Art

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Raven Howell and Susan English will discuss their new children’s book, Eek! My Ink!





VISUAL ART

SAT 4

The Comix

COLD SPRING

Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Grey Zeien’s mixed media paintings based on comic book imagery will be on view through Jan. 2.

SAT 4

Faces/Graces

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Photographs by Annette Solakoglu will be on view through Jan. 9.

FRI 10

In the Wild

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. The Highlands Current

142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org

Chris Crocco’s wildlife photographs will be on view during Cold Spring Aglow.

FRI 10

Water Rhythms

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

Paolo Arao and Susie Ibarra will discuss their work in the exhibit, followed at 8:30 by a performance by Ibarra and Immanuel Wilkins.

SAT 11

Jennifer Keltos | Small Works Show

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Paintings by Keltos of herself in recalled scenes from TV and movies from her youth will be on view through Jan. 2, along with an annual exhibit of affordable small works for holiday gifts.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 4

Sense and Sensibility

COLD SPRING

2 & 7 p.m. Haldane School

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Haldane Drama presents an adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel. Also SUN 5. Cost: $12 ($5 students and seniors)

SAT 4

Mary’s Wedding

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This play, a love story set against the backdrop of World War II, will be presented as part of the CP2 Mini-Festival. Also on SAT 4 and SUN 5, the troupe will perform Molly Sweeney, based on an essay by Oliver Sacks, with three points of view presented directly by characters to the audience. Cost: $10

SAT 4

Eco-Poetry Afternoon

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Zoom

desmondfishlibrary.org

Laurel Anderson, A. Anupama, Stephanie Heit, Rebecca Durham, Petra Kuppers, Karen Neuberg, Mary Newell (below) and Jennifer Spector will share their poems in this event organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.



SAT 4

Holiday Inn

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players perform Irving Berlin’s classic musical. Also SUN 5. Cost: $15 ($10 students and seniors)

SUN 5

MET HD: Eurydice

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch the Metropolitan Opera performance of Matthew Aucoin’s take on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice live in high definition. Cost: $28 ($26 members; $21 ages 12 and younger)

FRI 10

Storm Lake

COLD SPRING

Via Film Platform

highlandscurrent.org/storm-lake

In this 2021 documentary, the residents of Storm Lake, Iowa, confront a changing community as global forces threaten their precarious existence. Enter the family-run Storm Lake Times, which delivers local news and biting editorials on a shoestring budget for its 3,000 readers. Sponsored by The Highlands Current. Register online to watch anytime. Also, SAT 11, SUN 12. Free

FRI 10

Susie Ibarra & Immanuel Wilkins

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The composers and musicians will explore our connection to water in this performance inspired by the multi-channel sound installation, Water Rhythms.

SAT 11

Northern Lights

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The staged reading of the play by Mona Z. Smith and Traci Mariano will feature local actors and Foley sound effects. Also SUN 12. Email [email protected] to reserve seats. Free

SUN 12

Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz

BEACON

2 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St. | 845-440-7706

storyscreenbeacon.com

This documentary uses archival footage and rare interviews with musicians such as John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, Sun Ra and Cecil Taylor. A panel discussion will follow with musicians Thurman Barker, Ras Moshe Burnett and Warren Smith. Presented in partnership with Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20

SUN 12

Mississippi Fiddle Tunes

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Fiddler Harry Bolick tracked down every bit of Mississippi fiddle music and its stories that he could find and will discuss his book on the subject and perform with guitarist Jacques DiCroce. See Page 11. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

MUSIC

SAT 4

Holiday Show

WEST POINT

2 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre

westpointband.com

The West Point Band will perform seasonal hits and classic carols to celebrate the season. Also SUN 5. Registration required. Free

SAT 4

A Rockin’ Retro Christmas

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Tara O’Grady and the Lara Hope Trio will take you back with contemporary twists on classic hits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 4

Beatles vs. Stones

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Abbey Road tribute band will go up against Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band, to determine who did the British Invasion better. Cost: $30 to $60

SAT 4

Roomful of Blues

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grammy Award nominees will perform their signature blend of swing, jump, blues and rock. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 5

The Edwards Twins

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This Christmas with the Stars variety show includes the Las Vegas-based brothers recreating performances from the 1970s and 1980s by Cher, Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand, among many others. Cost: $30 to $50

SUN 5

A Celtic Christmas

BEACON

5 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Joanie Madden leads Cherish the Ladies, an ensemble of traditional Irish singers, musicians and dancers, in this holiday show. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SUN 5

Shannon Friel

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Via Crowdcast

desmondfishlibrary.org

The harpist will perform music from various cultures in this event hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.





FRI 10

John McEuen

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band known as the String Wizard, will perform with Matt Cartsonis, T. Michael Coleman and David Amram, sharing stories of his music and journeys. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 11

All is Bright

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy

201 Fullerton Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday concert in two parts. The first will feature the string section playing Christmas music across the centuries. The second will feature singers and classics. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)





SAT 11

Natalie Forteza

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

In celebration of her latest single, “What Christmas Should Always Be,” Forteza and her band — Akie Bermiss (keyboard/vocals), Anthony Candullo (bass) and Damon Grant (percussion) — will perform Christmas favorites. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Advance tickets only. Cost: $25





SAT 11

Sloan Wainwright

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Wainwright will perform her 21st holiday show with friends and the Sloan Flakes. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 12

The McKrell’s Holiday Show

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Kevin McKrell and Brian Melick will channel the Marx brothers in an interpretation of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 12

Christmas Concert

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church

20 Carroll St.

thebrasilesensemble.wordpress.com

The Brasiles Ensemble, a Garrison-based vocal group, will sing rare carols in seven languages, along with performances by the church choir, Carl Gutowski and James Fitzwilliam. The concert benefits the church’s homeless shelter. Cost: $15

CIVIC

MON 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 7

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 7

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 7

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

The new mayor and trustees will be sworn in.

WED 8

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov