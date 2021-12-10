The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
HOLIDAY MARKETS
SAT 11
Holiday Artisan Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/the-yard-market
More than 30 Hudson Valley-based artisans will showcase their art and crafts with food available from Eat Church, live music and drinks.
SAT 11
Holiday Market
PATTERSON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Camp Herrlich
101 Deacon Smith Hill Road
campherrlich.org
Children can enjoy the Kid’s Club while the grown-ups shop for local and handmade gifts.
SAT 11
Holiday Market
PEEKSKILL
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Peekskill Clay Studios
1000 N. Division St.
peekskillclaystudios.com
Shop indoors and outdoors for pottery. Masks required.
SAT 11
Palmera Holiday Pop-Up
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Bijou Showcase
50 Main St.
Find handcrafted ornaments, Mexican textiles, clothing, artisanal gifts, accessories and housewares. Daily except Tuesdays through December.
SAT 11
Holiday Small Gift Show
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase. Also SUN 12, FRI 17, SUN 19.
COMMUNITY
FRI 17
Holiday Caroling
GARRISON
5 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
Pick up lyric sheets and hot chocolate at the theater.
SAT 18
Rummage Sale
COLD SPRING
1 – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
This sale of gently used men’s and women’s clothing will benefit the church and Philipstown Fights Dirty. To donate items, email [email protected] for drop-off spots.
SAT 18
Winter Wonderland
GARRISON
4 – 6 p.m. Philipstown Recreation Center
107 Glenclyffe
facebook.com/philipstownrecreation
This outdoor family event will include carnival games, crafts and karaoke caroling. Register online.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 11
Storm Lake
COLD SPRING
Via Film Platform
highlandscurrent.org/storm-lake
In this 2021 documentary, the residents of Storm Lake, Iowa, confront a changing community as global forces threaten their precarious existence. Enter the family-run Storm Lake Times, which delivers local news and biting editorials on a shoestring budget for its 3,000 readers. Sponsored by The Highlands Current. Register online to watch anytime. Also SUN 12. Free
SAT 11
Northern Lights
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The staged reading of the play by Mona Z. Smith and Traci Mariano will feature local actors and Foley sound effects. Also SUN 12. Email [email protected] to reserve seats. Free
SUN 12
Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz
BEACON
2 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
845-440-7706 | storyscreenbeacon.com
This documentary uses archival footage and rare interviews with musicians such as John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, Sun Ra and Cecil Taylor. A panel discussion will follow with musicians Thurman Barker, Ras Moshe Burnett and Warren Smith. Presented in partnership with Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20
SUN 12
Mississippi Fiddle Tunes
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Harry Bolick tracked down every bit of Mississippi fiddle music and its stories that he could find and will discuss his book on the subject and perform with guitarist Jacques DiCroce. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
WED 15
Holiday Dance Dance Dance
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Nellybombs will play holiday music for a dance party at this benefit for A-Y/Dancers.
Cost: $25, $50 or $100
SAT 18
A Christmas Memory
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Scott Ramsey will read Truman Capote’s memoir about holiday traditions in rural Alabama. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 19
Czech & Slovak Fairy Tales Puppet Show
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
bit.ly/stmarys-marionette-show
Puppeteer, storyteller and author Vít Horejs will perform three folk stories during this one-man show with hand-carved marionettes. Registration required. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 11
Holiday Tours
BEACON
1 & 2 & 3 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Tour the historic home and grounds lit by the glow of candles. Also SUN 12, WED 15 to SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 18; members and under age 6 free)
SAT 11
Holiday House Tours
GARRISON
10 & 11 a.m. & Noon. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Take a tour of the historic mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the decorated grounds. The house will be open from 2 – 4 p.m. for self-guided tours. Also SAT 18. Cost: $18 ($14 seniors, $9 ages 5 to 18, members and ages 5 and younger free)
SAT 11
Twilight Tours
GARRISON
4 – 7:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Take a candlelit tour of the mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the decorated grounds. Also FRI 17, SAT 18. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 5 to 18, members $20/$12, ages 5 and younger free)
SUN 12
Beacon’s Memory Keeper
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
The editor of a book of collected works of the late Beacon historian Robert Murphy will sign copies.
SUN 12
How Animals Survive Winter
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Learn about the many ways that animals adapt to cold weather and go on a short hike to discover habitats in this program organized by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. For ages 8 and older.
SUN 12
Dragon Rock
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this program hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, Jennifer Golub will discuss her newly published book, Russel and Mary Wright: Dragon Rock at Manitoga, with Allison Cross, the executive director of the Russel Wright Design Center.
SUN 12
Current Conversation
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Via Crowdcast
highlandscurrent.org/storm-lake
Following a free screening of the documentary Storm Lake, about challenges facing a family-owned newspaper in Iowa, the film’s editor, Rachel Shuman of Beacon, and its consulting producer, Toby Shimin of Cold Spring, will discuss their work on the film. Register online.
THURS 16
Strategies for a Sustainable Income
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org
Mark Lange of Prudent Financial will discuss financial wellness strategies in this program organized by the Butterfield Library.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 11
Santa Claus Visit
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Santa will visit with children outdoors in the Orangery. Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also SAT 18. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18; members, health care workers, ages 5 and younger free)
SAT 11
Poetry and Art
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Raven Howell and Susan English will discuss their new children’s book, Eek! My Ink!
SAT 11
Tinkergarten Lantern Walk
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Jackie Grant will lead this traditional walk for families and children ages 2 to 8 to welcome the darkness and embrace natural change.
SUN 12
Family Story Time
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Get into the holiday spirit with stories.
FRI 17
Holiday Party
COLD SPRING
3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children ages 1 to 10 are invited to enjoy a piñata, games and a candy hunt. Registration required.
MUSIC
SAT 11
All is Bright
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy
201 Fullerton Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday concert in two parts. The first will feature the string section playing Christmas music across the centuries. The second will feature singers and classics. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 11
Sloan Wainwright
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Wainwright will perform her 21st holiday show with friends and the Sloan Flakes. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 12
The McKrell’s Holiday Show
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Kevin McKrell and Brian Melick will channel the Marx brothers in an interpretation of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 12
Christmas Concert
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church
20 Carroll St.
thebrasilesensemble.wordpress.com
The Brasiles Ensemble, a Garrison-based vocal group, will sing rare carols in seven languages, along with performances by the church choir, Carl Gutowski and James Fitzwilliam. The concert benefits the church’s homeless shelter. Cost: $15
THURS 16
Of a Winter’s Night
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Tony Trischka will perform music from his 2015 acoustic release with a warm take on seasonal music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 17
Dylan Doyle
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The guitarist and his band will perform his signature style of roots, rock and jazz. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 18
Handel’s Messiah
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Guest conductor Christine Howlett will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic with soloists Amy Justman, Emily Lipschutz, Morgan Mastrangelo and Kenneth Overton. Cost: $25 ($20 members and seniors, $12 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 18
A Very Slambovian Christmas
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform its energetic holiday show. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 18
A Very Merry Country Christmas
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Jessica Lynn’s annual holiday show will feature dancers, marching bands, Santa and choirs performing holiday songs. Cost: $25 and $35
SUN 19
The Costello’s Christmas Show
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Lynn and Bob Costello will be joined by Scott Ramsey, Dimitri Archip and Chihoe Hahn for their annual holiday show. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 19
Holiday Hoot at Cafe Sizzle
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Goldee Greene and The Shades will lead this cabaret style show celebrating yuletide along with the Luvbugs, Sizzling X-tremes and Kiki and Willa’s Kwanzaa Korner. Pianist Lucy Galliher will play for the singalong finale. Cost: $17.50 ($20 door)
VISUAL ART
SAT 11
Winter Holiday Exhibition
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
The exhibit includes fine art paintings, photographs, ceramics, artistic crafts and sculpture. Through Jan. 30.
SAT 11
Jennifer Keltos |Small Works Show
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Paintings by Keltos of herself in recalled scenes from TV and movies from her youth will be on view through Jan. 2, along with an annual exhibit of affordable small works for holiday gifts.
SAT 11
Gift Wrapped
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
clutter.co
In this ninth annual show, work by more than 100 artists costing less than $200 will be available for unique gifts.
CIVIC
MON 13
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 13
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 13
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. County Office Building
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
TUES 14
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 14
Fire District Vote
GARRISON
5 – 9 p.m. Firehouse
1616 Route 9 | garrisonfd.org
On the ballot: two candidates for a 5-year commissioner seat and a proposal to borrow money to purchase a mini pumper.
WED 15
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org