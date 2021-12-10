The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

HOLIDAY MARKETS

SAT 11

Holiday Artisan Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/the-yard-market

More than 30 Hudson Valley-based artisans will showcase their art and crafts with food available from Eat Church, live music and drinks.

SAT 11

Holiday Market

PATTERSON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Camp Herrlich

101 Deacon Smith Hill Road

campherrlich.org

Children can enjoy the Kid’s Club while the grown-ups shop for local and handmade gifts.

SAT 11

Holiday Market

PEEKSKILL

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Peekskill Clay Studios

1000 N. Division St.

peekskillclaystudios.com

Shop indoors and outdoors for pottery. Masks required.

SAT 11

Palmera Holiday Pop-Up

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Bijou Showcase

50 Main St.

Find handcrafted ornaments, Mexican textiles, clothing, artisanal gifts, accessories and housewares. Daily except Tuesdays through December.

SAT 11

Holiday Small Gift Show

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this annual show, artisan and handmade crafts, prints, jewelry, ceramics, candles and toys will be available for purchase. Also SUN 12, FRI 17, SUN 19.

COMMUNITY

FRI 17

Holiday Caroling

GARRISON

5 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

Pick up lyric sheets and hot chocolate at the theater.

SAT 18

Rummage Sale

COLD SPRING

1 – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

This sale of gently used men’s and women’s clothing will benefit the church and Philipstown Fights Dirty. To donate items, email [email protected] for drop-off spots.

SAT 18

Winter Wonderland

GARRISON

4 – 6 p.m. Philipstown Recreation Center

107 Glenclyffe

facebook.com/philipstownrecreation

This outdoor family event will include carnival games, crafts and karaoke caroling. Register online.



STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 11

Storm Lake

COLD SPRING

Via Film Platform

highlandscurrent.org/storm-lake

In this 2021 documentary, the residents of Storm Lake, Iowa, confront a changing community as global forces threaten their precarious existence. Enter the family-run Storm Lake Times, which delivers local news and biting editorials on a shoestring budget for its 3,000 readers. Sponsored by The Highlands Current. Register online to watch anytime. Also SUN 12. Free

SAT 11

Northern Lights

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The staged reading of the play by Mona Z. Smith and Traci Mariano will feature local actors and Foley sound effects. Also SUN 12. Email [email protected] to reserve seats. Free

SUN 12

Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz

BEACON

2 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

845-440-7706 | storyscreenbeacon.com

This documentary uses archival footage and rare interviews with musicians such as John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, Sun Ra and Cecil Taylor. A panel discussion will follow with musicians Thurman Barker, Ras Moshe Burnett and Warren Smith. Presented in partnership with Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20

SUN 12

Mississippi Fiddle Tunes

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Harry Bolick tracked down every bit of Mississippi fiddle music and its stories that he could find and will discuss his book on the subject and perform with guitarist Jacques DiCroce. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

WED 15

Holiday Dance Dance Dance

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Nellybombs will play holiday music for a dance party at this benefit for A-Y/Dancers.

Cost: $25, $50 or $100



SAT 18

A Christmas Memory

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Scott Ramsey will read Truman Capote’s memoir about holiday traditions in rural Alabama. Cost: $15 ($20 door)







SUN 19

Czech & Slovak Fairy Tales Puppet Show

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

bit.ly/stmarys-marionette-show

Puppeteer, storyteller and author Vít Horejs will perform three folk stories during this one-man show with hand-carved marionettes. Registration required. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 11

Holiday Tours

BEACON

1 & 2 & 3 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Tour the historic home and grounds lit by the glow of candles. Also SUN 12, WED 15 to SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 18; members and under age 6 free)

SAT 11

Holiday House Tours

GARRISON

10 & 11 a.m. & Noon. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Take a tour of the historic mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the decorated grounds. The house will be open from 2 – 4 p.m. for self-guided tours. Also SAT 18. Cost: $18 ($14 seniors, $9 ages 5 to 18, members and ages 5 and younger free)

SAT 11

Twilight Tours

GARRISON

4 – 7:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Take a candlelit tour of the mansion decorated as it would have been in the 19th century and stroll the decorated grounds. Also FRI 17, SAT 18. Cost: $25 ($15 ages 5 to 18, members $20/$12, ages 5 and younger free)

SUN 12

Beacon’s Memory Keeper

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

The editor of a book of collected works of the late Beacon historian Robert Murphy will sign copies.

SUN 12

How Animals Survive Winter

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Learn about the many ways that animals adapt to cold weather and go on a short hike to discover habitats in this program organized by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. For ages 8 and older.

SUN 12

Dragon Rock

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this program hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, Jennifer Golub will discuss her newly published book, Russel and Mary Wright: Dragon Rock at Manitoga, with Allison Cross, the executive director of the Russel Wright Design Center.

SUN 12

Current Conversation

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Via Crowdcast

highlandscurrent.org/storm-lake

Following a free screening of the documentary Storm Lake, about challenges facing a family-owned newspaper in Iowa, the film’s editor, Rachel Shuman of Beacon, and its consulting producer, Toby Shimin of Cold Spring, will discuss their work on the film. Register online.

THURS 16

Strategies for a Sustainable Income

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org

Mark Lange of Prudent Financial will discuss financial wellness strategies in this program organized by the Butterfield Library.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 11

Santa Claus Visit

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Santa will visit with children outdoors in the Orangery. Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also SAT 18. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18; members, health care workers, ages 5 and younger free)

SAT 11

Poetry and Art

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Raven Howell and Susan English will discuss their new children’s book, Eek! My Ink!

SAT 11

Tinkergarten Lantern Walk

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Jackie Grant will lead this traditional walk for families and children ages 2 to 8 to welcome the darkness and embrace natural change.

SUN 12

Family Story Time

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Get into the holiday spirit with stories.

FRI 17

Holiday Party

COLD SPRING

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children ages 1 to 10 are invited to enjoy a piñata, games and a candy hunt. Registration required.

MUSIC

SAT 11

All is Bright

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy

201 Fullerton Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday concert in two parts. The first will feature the string section playing Christmas music across the centuries. The second will feature singers and classics. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 11

Sloan Wainwright

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Wainwright will perform her 21st holiday show with friends and the Sloan Flakes. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 12

The McKrell’s Holiday Show

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Kevin McKrell and Brian Melick will channel the Marx brothers in an interpretation of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 12

Christmas Concert

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church

20 Carroll St.

thebrasilesensemble.wordpress.com

The Brasiles Ensemble, a Garrison-based vocal group, will sing rare carols in seven languages, along with performances by the church choir, Carl Gutowski and James Fitzwilliam. The concert benefits the church’s homeless shelter. Cost: $15

THURS 16

Of a Winter’s Night

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Tony Trischka will perform music from his 2015 acoustic release with a warm take on seasonal music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 17

Dylan Doyle

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The guitarist and his band will perform his signature style of roots, rock and jazz. Cost: $15 ($20 door)







SAT 18

Handel’s Messiah

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Guest conductor Christine Howlett will lead the Hudson Valley Philharmonic with soloists Amy Justman, Emily Lipschutz, Morgan Mastrangelo and Kenneth Overton. Cost: $25 ($20 members and seniors, $12 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 18

A Very Slambovian Christmas

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform its energetic holiday show. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 18

A Very Merry Country Christmas

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Jessica Lynn’s annual holiday show will feature dancers, marching bands, Santa and choirs performing holiday songs. Cost: $25 and $35

SUN 19

The Costello’s Christmas Show

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Lynn and Bob Costello will be joined by Scott Ramsey, Dimitri Archip and Chihoe Hahn for their annual holiday show. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SUN 19

Holiday Hoot at Cafe Sizzle

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Goldee Greene and The Shades will lead this cabaret style show celebrating yuletide along with the Luvbugs, Sizzling X-tremes and Kiki and Willa’s Kwanzaa Korner. Pianist Lucy Galliher will play for the singalong finale. Cost: $17.50 ($20 door)







VISUAL ART

SAT 11

Winter Holiday Exhibition

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

The exhibit includes fine art paintings, photographs, ceramics, artistic crafts and sculpture. Through Jan. 30.

SAT 11

Jennifer Keltos |Small Works Show

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Paintings by Keltos of herself in recalled scenes from TV and movies from her youth will be on view through Jan. 2, along with an annual exhibit of affordable small works for holiday gifts.

SAT 11

Gift Wrapped

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

clutter.co

In this ninth annual show, work by more than 100 artists costing less than $200 will be available for unique gifts.

CIVIC

MON 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 13

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 13

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. County Office Building

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

TUES 14

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 14

Fire District Vote

GARRISON

5 – 9 p.m. Firehouse

1616 Route 9 | garrisonfd.org

On the ballot: two candidates for a 5-year commissioner seat and a proposal to borrow money to purchase a mini pumper.

WED 15

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org