Philipstown Youth Basketball

The Knights of Columbus Loretto Council No. 536 will host its annual free-throw contest for boys and girls ages 9 to 14 on Jan. 15 at St. Basil’s Academy gym, 79 St. Basil’s Road.

Registration begins at 10:45 a.m. for the 11 a.m. competition. Click here to download an entry form. Masks will be required of anyone entering the gym. The winners will advance to the district finals. For more information, call Dan Dillon at 845-265-3802.

The Philipstown Recreation Department has started registration its winter basketball league for girls and boys in the first through eighth grades. The deadline is Dec. 22 and games will begin on Jan. 8. Visit philipstownrecreation.com or call 845-424-4618.

