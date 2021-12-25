Kathy Reydel (1943-2021)

Kathryn M. Reydel, 78, died Dec. 22 after a long illness.

Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Frederick and Katherine Scheel. Her family moved to Cold Spring in the mid-1940s and resided for several years at Plumbush before moving to Garrison. Kathy graduated from Haldane High School and the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School.

She met her future husband, William Reydel, while commuting by train to her Manhattan job as a secretary for Mobil Oil. They were married in 1980. Kathy later worked for Downey Oil in Cold Spring as the bookkeeper.

Kathy was known to be quite a private and intelligent person, an avid reader and a whiz at the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle, her family said. She loved her cats and tending to her garden.

Kathy is survived by her siblings, Frederick Scheel (Jane Gilligan); William Scheel (Valerie); her nieces, Pamela Scheel, Cara O’Connor and Laura Scheel; and her great-nephews, Liam O’Connor, Quinn O’Connor and Cole Benton.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday (Dec. 27) at Clinton Funeral Home in Cold Spring from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, with interment to follow at Cold Spring Cemetery.