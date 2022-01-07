The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

TUES 11

Red Cross Blood Drive

PEEKSKILL

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | redcrossblood.org

Download the Red Cross app to schedule an appointment and maintain your digital donor card.

KIDS AND FAMILY

SUN 9

Family Nature Program

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge

2800 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

An educator from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will discuss animal signs and tracks (if there is snow cover) or winter tree identification. Free

TUES 11

Magic Tree House Book Club

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 1 to 3 will discuss Earthquake in the Early Morning and do a craft in this program hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.

THURS 13

Elementary School Book Club

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 2 to 4 will discuss Ghost Squad by Claribel Ortega in this program hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.

FRI 14

Reverse Scavenger Hunt

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and higher are invited to look for clues on the library’s social media pages and find objects they think will be on the list to score points in this program hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.

SAT 15

CANCELED Free Throw Contest

GARRISON

11 a.m. St. Basil’s Gym

79 St. Basil’s Road

Girls and boys ages 9 to 14 are invited to compete in this annual contest organized by the Loretto Council No. 536 of the Knights of Columbus. Winners in each age group advance to county competition. A registration form can be downloaded at bit.ly/KOC-free-throw. For more information, call Dan Dillon at 845-265-3802.

STAGE AND SCREEN

FRI 14

Comedy Night

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

Buddy Fitzpatrick, Marion Grodin and Frank Becerra will perform. Also SAT 15. Masks required unless vaccinated. The ticket includes a buffet dinner. Cost: $45

SAT 15

MET Live: Cinderella

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | 845-473-2072

bardavon.org

Watch Laurent Pelly’s staging of Massenet’s Cendrillon in a new English translation with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard in the title role. Cost: $28 ($26 members, ages 12 and younger free)

VISUAL ART

SAT 8

Group Show

COLD SPRING

Noon – 4 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The exhibit will display the diversity of expression, process and medium of the artist members of the gallery collective. Through Feb. 27.



SAT 8

Celebrating Animals

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Tom Conroy, Jan Dolan, Cindy Gould and Jean Noack curated this multimedia show of works by 30 artists. Through Feb. 26.

SAT 8

200 Exhibitions

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

The galleries will be filled with work by current and former Beacon Artist Union members to celebrate its 200th exhibition. Through Feb. 5.

TALKS AND TOURS

WED 12

Sermons in Stone

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Susan Allport will discuss her book about the social history of stone walls in New York and New England in this program hosted by the Putnam History Museum. Cost: $10 (members free)

SUN 16

Mediation in our Divided Society

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast

desmondfishlibrary.org

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Tajaé Gaynor, author of On Mediation: Creating Bonds of Tranquility in a World That Often Thrives on Calamity, will discuss mediation as a path to peaceful resolutions and civil rights. The event is being hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, and trustee Erik Brown will lead the discussion.

MUSIC

SAT 8

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Woodstock Horns will join the band to perform music by Rick Danko from The Band. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 8

Corcel Mágico

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The trio of Brazilian musicians will perform.

SUN 9

Dominic Cheli

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will launch its annual piano festival with a program by Cheli that includes Schulhoff, Liszt, Schumann, Brahms, Adams and Mussorgsky. Cost: $40 ($10 student)

SUN 9

Sharkey and the Sparks

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen of the Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform covers of songs from the 1960s and ’70s and some originals with his son, Ben. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $15 ($20 door)







Thurs 13

Way Behind The Sun

BEACON

7 p.m. Carter’s | 424 Main St.

cartersrestaurantandlounge.com

A traditional country band with roots in Cold Spring will perform originals and covers. Free

FRI 14

Chris Smither

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk and blues songwriter and guitarist will perform, along with the group Milton. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

FRI 14

Bad Tide / Bummer Camp

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

A rare Friday double bill brings together Beacon’s “super gnarly surf/garage rock trio” and the “doomy ’80s electro goth-pop” of Bummer Camp, according to Quinn’s. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Cost: $10

SAT 15

The Bookends Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band, known for its storytelling style, will perform originals and some classics. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

CIVIC

MON 10

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza | 845-838-5011

beaconny.gov

MON 10

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

WED 12

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | 845-265-2500

nelsonvilleny.gov