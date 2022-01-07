The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
TUES 11
Red Cross Blood Drive
PEEKSKILL
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | redcrossblood.org
Download the Red Cross app to schedule an appointment and maintain your digital donor card.
KIDS AND FAMILY
SUN 9
Family Nature Program
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge
2800 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
An educator from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will discuss animal signs and tracks (if there is snow cover) or winter tree identification. Free
TUES 11
Magic Tree House Book Club
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 1 to 3 will discuss Earthquake in the Early Morning and do a craft in this program hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.
THURS 13
Elementary School Book Club
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 2 to 4 will discuss Ghost Squad by Claribel Ortega in this program hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.
FRI 14
Reverse Scavenger Hunt
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and higher are invited to look for clues on the library’s social media pages and find objects they think will be on the list to score points in this program hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.
SAT 15
CANCELED Free Throw Contest
GARRISON
11 a.m. St. Basil’s Gym
79 St. Basil’s Road
Girls and boys ages 9 to 14 are invited to compete in this annual contest organized by the Loretto Council No. 536 of the Knights of Columbus. Winners in each age group advance to county competition. A registration form can be downloaded at bit.ly/KOC-free-throw. For more information, call Dan Dillon at 845-265-3802.
STAGE AND SCREEN
FRI 14
Comedy Night
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
Buddy Fitzpatrick, Marion Grodin and Frank Becerra will perform. Also SAT 15. Masks required unless vaccinated. The ticket includes a buffet dinner. Cost: $45
SAT 15
MET Live: Cinderella
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | 845-473-2072
bardavon.org
Watch Laurent Pelly’s staging of Massenet’s Cendrillon in a new English translation with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard in the title role. Cost: $28 ($26 members, ages 12 and younger free)
VISUAL ART
SAT 8
Group Show
COLD SPRING
Noon – 4 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The exhibit will display the diversity of expression, process and medium of the artist members of the gallery collective. Through Feb. 27.
SAT 8
Celebrating Animals
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Tom Conroy, Jan Dolan, Cindy Gould and Jean Noack curated this multimedia show of works by 30 artists. Through Feb. 26.
SAT 8
200 Exhibitions
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
The galleries will be filled with work by current and former Beacon Artist Union members to celebrate its 200th exhibition. Through Feb. 5.
TALKS AND TOURS
WED 12
Sermons in Stone
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Susan Allport will discuss her book about the social history of stone walls in New York and New England in this program hosted by the Putnam History Museum. Cost: $10 (members free)
SUN 16
Mediation in our Divided Society
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast
desmondfishlibrary.org
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Tajaé Gaynor, author of On Mediation: Creating Bonds of Tranquility in a World That Often Thrives on Calamity, will discuss mediation as a path to peaceful resolutions and civil rights. The event is being hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, and trustee Erik Brown will lead the discussion.
MUSIC
SAT 8
Professor Louie & The Crowmatix
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Woodstock Horns will join the band to perform music by Rick Danko from The Band. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 8
Corcel Mágico
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The trio of Brazilian musicians will perform.
SUN 9
Dominic Cheli
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will launch its annual piano festival with a program by Cheli that includes Schulhoff, Liszt, Schumann, Brahms, Adams and Mussorgsky. Cost: $40 ($10 student)
SUN 9
Sharkey and the Sparks
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen of the Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform covers of songs from the 1960s and ’70s and some originals with his son, Ben. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
Thurs 13
Way Behind The Sun
BEACON
7 p.m. Carter’s | 424 Main St.
cartersrestaurantandlounge.com
A traditional country band with roots in Cold Spring will perform originals and covers. Free
FRI 14
Chris Smither
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk and blues songwriter and guitarist will perform, along with the group Milton. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
FRI 14
Bad Tide / Bummer Camp
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
A rare Friday double bill brings together Beacon’s “super gnarly surf/garage rock trio” and the “doomy ’80s electro goth-pop” of Bummer Camp, according to Quinn’s. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Cost: $10
SAT 15
The Bookends Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band, known for its storytelling style, will perform originals and some classics. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
MON 10
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza | 845-838-5011
beaconny.gov
MON 10
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
WED 12
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | 845-265-2500
nelsonvilleny.gov