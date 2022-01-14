The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

MLK JR. DAY

SUN 16

Mediation in Our Divided Society

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast

bit.ly/mlkjan16

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., Tajaé Gaynor, author of On Mediation: Creating Bonds of Tranquility in a World That Often Thrives on Calamity, will discuss mediation as a path to peaceful resolutions and civil rights. The event is being hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, and trustee Erik Brown will lead the discussion. Register online.

MON 17

Documentary Discussion

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar

This discussion will center on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Historical Perspective, which can be streamed free at kanopy.com by entering your Butterfield or Desmond-Fish library card number. Register online.

MON 17

Family Concert

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Crowdcast

bit.ly/mlkconcertJan17

Goldee Greene and Tom McCoy will perform songs of harmony, strife and spirit by Stevie Wonder, Bessie Smith, Eubie Blake, George Frederick Handel and others in this celebration of Dr. King hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library. Register online.

KIDS AND FAMILY

TUES 18

Middle School Book Club

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar

The Butterfield Library will host this discussion for students in grades 5 and up about Drizzle, by Kathleen Van Cleve. Register online.

TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 15

Wintering Eagles

CROTON-ON-HUDSON

10 a.m. Croton Point Park

1 Croton Point Ave.

parks.westchestergov.com

Meet at the RV entrance for a moderately difficult, guided hike to viewing areas along the Hudson River. For ages 6 and older.

WED 19

Health Equity Summit

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Via Zoom

thehastingscenter.org

Speakers at this two-day virtual event hosted by The Hastings Center will include Isabel Wilkerson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Caste, and social scientist David Williams. Also THURS 20. Register online. Free





WED 19

The Discovery of a Masterpiece

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

In this Zoom presentation hosted by the Howland Public Library, curator Mallory Mortiliaro of Drew University will discuss her identification of a 1910 sculpture by Rodin that had been hiding in plain sight. Email [email protected] to register.

THURS 20

Alexander Hamilton & The Art of Political Combat

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

In this presentation organized by the Putnam History Museum, David Head will discuss the tactics used by the Founding Fathers to advance their visions of the republic. Register online. Cost: $10 (members free)



SAT 22

Owl Prowl

CORNWALL

7 p.m.

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

25 Boulevard | hhnm.org

Meet a live owl at the Wildlife Education Center, and take a guided hike to look for a nocturnal raptor in the woods. For ages 7 and older. Registration required. Cost: $15 ($10 members)

STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 15

MET Live: Cinderella

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch Laurent Pelly’s staging of Massenet’s Cendrillon in a new English translation with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard in the title role. Cost: $28 ($26 members, ages 12 and younger free)







SAT 22

Westchester Fight Night 7

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Local amateur Muy Thai fighters and kickboxers will compete. Cost: $55 to $75

SAT 22

Wrestlefest 26

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The Lucha Bros., Thunder Rosa, Nzo and The Godfather are some of the performers scheduled to appear. Cost: $40 to $100

VISUAL ART

SAT 15

Member Exhibition

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

This show will feature work in all mediums by GAC members. Through Jan. 23.

MUSIC

SAT 15

Christopher Brown and Friends

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band, known for its storytelling style, will perform originals and some classics. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 15

Hey Baby

BEACON

8 p.m. District Social | 511 Fishkill Ave.

845-579-2709 | districtsocial.com

The six-piece band, led by Jimmy Ezkian, will perform rock, funk and soul. Free

SAT 15

Pontoon

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The band will perform a farewell show with video projections by Chubby Flea. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $10

SUN 16

Bruce Molsky and Maeve Gilchrist

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grammy-nominated banjo player, fiddler and guitarist will perform with Gilchrist, a Scottish harpist and composer. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)







MON 17

Ray Blue

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

During the weekly jazz night at Quinn’s, Blue will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Proof of vaccination required. Cost $15

FRI 21

StrangeMagicNY

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The 9-piece band will perform a tribute to ELO, complete with a light show. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 22

The Joni Project

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Katie Pearlman and her band will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 23

Roman Rabinovich

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present the second concert in its piano series. The program will include Rameau, Schubert, Walker and Chopin. Cost: $40 (students $10)

CIVIC



TUES 18

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 18

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 18

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 19

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org