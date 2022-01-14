The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
MLK JR. DAY
SUN 16
Mediation in Our Divided Society
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast
bit.ly/mlkjan16
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., Tajaé Gaynor, author of On Mediation: Creating Bonds of Tranquility in a World That Often Thrives on Calamity, will discuss mediation as a path to peaceful resolutions and civil rights. The event is being hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library, and trustee Erik Brown will lead the discussion. Register online.
MON 17
Documentary Discussion
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar
This discussion will center on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Historical Perspective, which can be streamed free at kanopy.com by entering your Butterfield or Desmond-Fish library card number. Register online.
MON 17
Family Concert
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Crowdcast
bit.ly/mlkconcertJan17
Goldee Greene and Tom McCoy will perform songs of harmony, strife and spirit by Stevie Wonder, Bessie Smith, Eubie Blake, George Frederick Handel and others in this celebration of Dr. King hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library. Register online.
KIDS AND FAMILY
TUES 18
Middle School Book Club
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar
The Butterfield Library will host this discussion for students in grades 5 and up about Drizzle, by Kathleen Van Cleve. Register online.
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 15
Wintering Eagles
CROTON-ON-HUDSON
10 a.m. Croton Point Park
1 Croton Point Ave.
parks.westchestergov.com
Meet at the RV entrance for a moderately difficult, guided hike to viewing areas along the Hudson River. For ages 6 and older.
WED 19
Health Equity Summit
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Via Zoom
thehastingscenter.org
Speakers at this two-day virtual event hosted by The Hastings Center will include Isabel Wilkerson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Caste, and social scientist David Williams. Also THURS 20. Register online. Free
WED 19
The Discovery of a Masterpiece
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
In this Zoom presentation hosted by the Howland Public Library, curator Mallory Mortiliaro of Drew University will discuss her identification of a 1910 sculpture by Rodin that had been hiding in plain sight. Email [email protected] to register.
THURS 20
Alexander Hamilton & The Art of Political Combat
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
In this presentation organized by the Putnam History Museum, David Head will discuss the tactics used by the Founding Fathers to advance their visions of the republic. Register online. Cost: $10 (members free)
SAT 22
Owl Prowl
CORNWALL
7 p.m.
Hudson Highlands Nature Museum
25 Boulevard | hhnm.org
Meet a live owl at the Wildlife Education Center, and take a guided hike to look for a nocturnal raptor in the woods. For ages 7 and older. Registration required. Cost: $15 ($10 members)
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 15
MET Live: Cinderella
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch Laurent Pelly’s staging of Massenet’s Cendrillon in a new English translation with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard in the title role. Cost: $28 ($26 members, ages 12 and younger free)
SAT 22
Westchester Fight Night 7
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Local amateur Muy Thai fighters and kickboxers will compete. Cost: $55 to $75
SAT 22
Wrestlefest 26
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The Lucha Bros., Thunder Rosa, Nzo and The Godfather are some of the performers scheduled to appear. Cost: $40 to $100
VISUAL ART
SAT 15
Member Exhibition
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
This show will feature work in all mediums by GAC members. Through Jan. 23.
MUSIC
SAT 15
Christopher Brown and Friends
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band, known for its storytelling style, will perform originals and some classics. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 15
Hey Baby
BEACON
8 p.m. District Social | 511 Fishkill Ave.
845-579-2709 | districtsocial.com
The six-piece band, led by Jimmy Ezkian, will perform rock, funk and soul. Free
SAT 15
Pontoon
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The band will perform a farewell show with video projections by Chubby Flea. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $10
SUN 16
Bruce Molsky and Maeve Gilchrist
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grammy-nominated banjo player, fiddler and guitarist will perform with Gilchrist, a Scottish harpist and composer. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 17
Ray Blue
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
During the weekly jazz night at Quinn’s, Blue will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Proof of vaccination required. Cost $15
FRI 21
StrangeMagicNY
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The 9-piece band will perform a tribute to ELO, complete with a light show. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 22
The Joni Project
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Katie Pearlman and her band will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 23
Roman Rabinovich
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present the second concert in its piano series. The program will include Rameau, Schubert, Walker and Chopin. Cost: $40 (students $10)
CIVIC
TUES 18
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 18
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 18
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 19
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org