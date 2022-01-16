Call for Artists for “Love”

Tompkins Corners organizing February online exhibit

The Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley has put out a call for artists for an online art exhibit that will run from Feb. 2 through 28.

The exhibit will present art “inspired by the many facets of love and personal expressions of this powerful emotion,” the center said. “Some ideas are steeped in myth and tradition while others evolve with us and our society. Ultimately, it is our behavior toward the beloved — someone or something — that puts it to the test. What is your expression of love?”

The center is looking for paintings, drawings, sculpture and photography.

On Valentine’s Day, curators Kate Hoekstra and Maureen Winzig will award the Anne Anastasi Foundation prizes of $100 and $50 to the first and second place winners. The first-place winner will also be awarded a solo exhibit in the center’s Maaike Hoekstra Gallery when it reopens.

Artists are invited to submit up to three samples that reflect some aspect of this many-faceted emotion. Admission to the exhibit is limited to the first 20 artists to respond. All forms and images plus a $15 entry fee must be submitted by Jan. 24. Click here for information.