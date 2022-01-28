Beacon Obituaries

Rebecca Brown (1957-2022)

Rebecca Brown, 64, of Beacon died on Jan. 19 at her home.

She was born April 16, 1957 in Port Chester, the daughter of Thomas and Sybilla Thompson. She married James H. Brown III, who died before her.

Rebecca enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, such as cooking and spending time with her family. She was a certified nurse’s aide and phlebotomist and ran her own daycare.

Her survivors include her fiancé, Henri Paulin; her son, James Brown (Barbara); her sister, Leatrice Huggins; and her grandchildren: Shacara Penfield, James Brown, Juwan Brown, Shahiem Brown Fryer, Dominique Carter and Corey McKeller. Her daughter Michele Thompson and her brothers, Jeffrey Thompson, Thomas Thompson Jr. and Franklin Thompson, died before her.

A funeral service was held on Jan. 23 at the McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill.

Orlando Martinez (1939-2022)

Orlando Lujan Martinez, 82, a longtime Beacon resident, died Jan. 6 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. He was born on Nov. 25, 1939, in Manizales, Colombia.

Orlando is survived by his wife, Luz Maria Ospina-Lujan.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered on Jan. 28 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.