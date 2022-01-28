Start Reading Now

February book club selections
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
MON 14, 3:15 P.M.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, by J.K. Rowling
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 14, 7 P.M.
All That She Carried, by Tiya Miles
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Email [email protected]
Middle School Book Club (Grades 5+)
MON 28, 4 P.M.
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, by Kelly Barnhill
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Fiction Book Club
THURS 24, 7 P.M.
The Anomaly, by Hervé Le Tellier
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 24, 7:30 P.M.
Mexican Gothic, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.