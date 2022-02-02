Don Hall (1930-2022)

Don Hall, 91, of Lake Carmel, the longtime publisher of The Putnam County Times, died on Jan. 30.

“If you knew Don Hall, odds are you were either awed or aggravated by him. Inspired or insulted. Very few people walked away from him indifferent,” Editor Holly Crocco wrote in the paper’s Feb. 2 issue.

A Navy veteran, Hall purchased four newspapers in 1958 from D. Mallory Stephens, a former Republican member of the state Assembly: The Putnam County Times, The Putnam County Press, The Putnam County Republican and The Mahopac Mercury. He was 28 and took over on Feb. 1, 1959.

After a few months, he quit his job at the H.J. Heinz Co. and began taking journalism classes at New York and Fordham universities, Crocco recounted. In 1961 he opened his own printing plant at the former New England House Hotel in Brewster. After it burned down on Feb. 2, 1971, he moved the newspaper offices to Mahopac.