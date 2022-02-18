Beacon Players to Present Free Show

Tickets available for April performance

The Beacon Players, the student drama group at Beacon High School, will present a free performance in April of the first half of its spring musical, Into the Woods.

“The first act is the ‘happy act’ that ends with all the characters in a very upbeat position, so we are offering that for our younger audiences,” explained Director Anthony Scarrone.

The performance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 30 and will be free for children ages 12 and younger. An adult must accompany every four children. Reservations are available at beaconplayers.com. The site also has tickets for Into the Woods, which will be presented April 29, April 30 and May 1.