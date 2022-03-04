No Sales Tax on Some Clothes, Shoes

Dutchess exemption part of county budget

A sales tax exemption in Dutchess County for clothing or footwear costing less than $110 went into effect on Tuesday (March 1).

The exemption was adopted as part of the 2022 county budget and made Dutchess one of nine counties statewide to adopt it, and the only one in the Hudson Valley. The county sales tax is 3.75 percent.

Clothing and footwear priced at $110 or less is already exempt from the state’s 4 percent sales tax.