Beacon Obituaries

Barbara Lamb

Barbara Lamb, 85, a resident of Beacon and formerly of Ossining, died on March 4 at the Fishkill Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Services and interment will be private.

Yvonne McNair (1953-2022)

Yvonne Madison-McNair, 68, of Beacon, died March 4.

She was born in the Bronx on Nov. 27, 1953, the daughter of Ruth Williams and Ishmael Madison. She spent much of her childhood and her early adult years in Harlem before moving to Beacon in 1977. That is where she met Edward McNair, and they were married on March 23, 1985. He died before her, as did her stepfather, Rupert McFarlane, and a brother, Ishmael Madison Jr.

She is survived by her children: LaVonne McNair, LaKeshia McNair (Dwight); Edward McNair Jr. (Erika) and Darryl Randolph; her grandchildren, Mason, Cameron and Onyx; a brother, James Madison (Regina); her mother-in-law, Mary McNair; a sister-in-law, Theresa McNair-Burns; and a brother-in-law, Dr. Tracy McNair (Samantha).

She is also survived by her close friends, Carmen Randolph, Damecia (DeeDee) Burton and Kimberly Faison.

Visitation is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday (March 11) at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, followed by a service at 6 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org) or the Shriners Hospitals for Children (lovetotherescue.org).

Bob Murphy (1950-2022)

Robert Murphy, a lifelong Beacon resident, died March 2 on his 72nd birthday.

His parents, Donald and Harriet (Finn) Murphy, and his wife, the former Linda Niver of Cold Spring, died before him.

After graduating from high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for four years in the Far East. He returned to Beacon and married the former Barbara Burick of Albany and they had two children, Lisa and Taryn.

Bob was a master welder at Green Fan and Tallix in Beacon. He also was a skilled plumber and electrician who gave generously of his time and talents, his family said.

Bob was an avid Yankees fan, who enjoyed watching the team’s games with a cold beer in hand. His many friends felt a particular closeness to him and he brought much good cheer to family gatherings and social events, especially St. Patrick’s Day, his family said.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Robertson (Jon) of Marlboro, and Taryn Murphy of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, twins Aiden and Amanda Robertson; his brothers, Richard Murphy (Susanne) of Beacon and Donald Murphy (Mary) of Wappingers Falls; his nieces and nephews, Richard Murphy Jr., Mary Kerr, Jane McKiernan, Michael Murphy, Ann Murphy, Donald Murphy, Meghan Murphy and Shannon Curtin; and his former wife, Barbara Hollenbeck.

A graveside service at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon, with military honors, is planned for the spring.

Janet Peratikos (1944-2022)

Janet Elizabeth Peratikos, 77, an area resident since 1963, and formerly of Ringwood, New Jersey, died March 1.

Born in Queens on Oct. 31, 1944, she was the daughter of Archibald and Ann (Young) Wattley. She worked as a secretary at Texaco Research Center in Glenham for nearly 30 years until her retirement. On Dec. 18, 1964, in Beacon, she married Charalambos Peratikos.

Janet always enjoyed seeing everyone happy, her family said, and especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband of 57 years, she is survived by her children: Markos Peratikos (Kathleen) of Wappingers Falls; Michael Peratikos (Danielle) of Hopewell Junction and Elena Peratikos (Janine Loos) of Highland; her grandchildren: Sean Peratikos (Meredith), Stephanie Peratikos, Alison Peratikos, Michael Peratikos and Heidi Peratikos; her great-grandchildren, Anthony, Trinity, Markos and Marley; her siblings, Mary Brooks and John Wattley; her sister-in-law, Anna Peratikos; and her nephews and nieces, Markos, Elena and Panaigios.

A funeral service was held on March 5 at the McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alz.org).