The Week Ahead

UKRAINE

SAT 12

USA for Ukraine Benefit

NEWBURGH

Noon – 8 p.m. Karpeles Museum

94 Broadway | bit.ly/newburgh-benefit

The concert is scheduled to include David Patrick Wilson of Eddie & The Cruisers, Dr. Magneeto, the Midnite Image Band, WitchHunt, Richard Berretta, the Gotham Jazz Ensemble, Fred Zeppelin, Steve Black, Steel, RockSlyde, Ronald Pucino, Jerry Ebert, Alice Leon, Jim Gagliano and Kingsley Blue.

SAT 12

Vigil and Interfaith Service

COLD SPRING

Noon. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.

The vigil on the Great Lawn will be followed by an interfaith service at 1 p.m. led by the Rev. Steve Schunk and a discussion in the parish hall.

COMMUNITY

SAT 12

Hunter Education Course

COLD SPRING

8 a.m. Firehouse

154 Main St. | 845-256-3164

register-ed.com/events/view/178239

This daylong course is required to receive a state hunting license, including the one for bowhunting, and covers firearm safety, techniques and ethical practices.

SAT 12

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Discover the process of making syrup during a Sugar Bush Tour (1-mile hike) or a Maple Lane Tour (short walk). Also SUN 13, SAT 19, SUN 20. Reservations required. Cost: $11 ($9 members; ages 5 and younger free)

SAT 12

Parade of Green

BEACON

Noon. Main Street

facebook.com/paradeofgreen

Celebrate and show off your Irish pride for St. Patrick’s Day during the first in-person parade in Beacon since before the 2020 pandemic shutdown.

SUN 13

Daylight Savings

Set your clocks ahead one hour or you’re going to be late for everything.

SUN 13

Maple Sugar Celebration

PHILIPSTOWN

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

bit.ly/taconic-maple

Enjoy a pancake breakfast and see how syrup is made. Register online for 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. seatings. Cost: $12 ($7 ages 6 to 18; ages 5 and younger free)

SAT 19

Build a Bluebird Box

GARRISON

10 a.m. & Noon. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

Materials will be provided to create a nesting place for local bluebirds with help from Boscobel and Constitution Marsh Audubon. Learn about habitats and other ways to attract and care for feathered friends. Cost: $60 ($30 members)

SAT 19

Putnam Highlands Audubon Dinner

PHILIPSTOWN

5 – 8 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

The annual benefit will include a silent auction. Cost: $75 ($25 remote)

SAT 19

Stories at Sunset

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

Celebrate spring with a sunset, science and stories on the Great Lawn led by Lisa DiMarzo and featuring storyteller Jonathan Kruk. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5-18; children under 5, health care workers and members free)

STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 12

Weather Women

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This show —the first inside the theater since before the pandemic shutdown — will feature Cayla Mae Simpson, Jessica Karis Ray and Georgia Sackler in a performance that includes dance, film and music. Spectators must be vaccinated and wear masks. Cost: $20

TUES 15

Clan na hÉireann

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Crowdcast

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Performers from the School of Irish Dance will perform in this annual Desmond-Fish library program.

FRI 18

A Little Night Music

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School

15 Craigside Drive

showtix4u.com/event-details/62431

Haldane Drama will perform the Stephen Sondheim musical. Also SAT 19, SUN 20. Tickets: $15 ($8 students, seniors free)

SAT 19

Little Annie Rooney

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

The Butterfield Library’s Silent Film Series continues with this 1925 feature written by and starring Mary Pickford. Cary Brown provides live musical accompaniment.





SUN 20

Poet’s Corner: Mary Newell

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Garrison-based poet will read from her chapbooks, Re-SURGE and Tilt/Hover/Veer, followed by an open mic.

TALKS AND TOURS

SUN 13

The Life and Work of Rembrandt

COLD SPRING

Noon. First Presbyterian Church

10 Academy St.

presbychurchcoldspring.org

The Rev. David Harkness, a lifelong art historian, will present a slideshow and talk about the Dutch painter.

WED 16

Climate Action For Everyone

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Community members will discuss the Philipstown Fights Dirty: How Low Can We Go? campaign and actions to reduce the town’s carbon footprint in this weekly webinar hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.

WED 16

The Life of Gen. Daniel Butterfield

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

James Pula will discuss the Cold Spring resident’s life and his role in U.S. history. This presentation is hosted by the Butterfield Library and the Putnam History Museum.





THURS 17

Love and Loss with Amy Bloom

GARRISON

1 p.m. Via Zoom | thehastingscenter.org

The author of In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss will discuss her husband’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and his decision to seek assisted dying in Switzerland.

THURS 17

The New Economic Paradigm

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

In this Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, Eric Beinhocker, executive director of the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the University of Oxford, will discuss an inclusive and sustainable model that builds ecological civilization.

THURS 17

Maus, Vol. 1

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In the first meeting of the Banned Book Club, anyone ages 13 and older can join a discussion of Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel based on his father’s experiences as a Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust.





THURS 17

The Ecology of Segregation

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

Urban ecologist Steward Pickett, landscape architect Anne Whiston Spirn and urban planner Marccus Hendricks will discuss redlining, the connections between segregation and environmental pollution and how social data can be used for social justice in urban planning in this webinar hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosytem Studies.

THURS 17

Schooner Apollonia

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-463-4660 | beaconsloopclub.org

Capt. Sam Merrett will explain the mission of his carbon-free freight delivery on the Hudson River in this event organized by the Beacon Sloop Club.

SAT 19

Amor Towles

POUGHKEEPSIE

2:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The author of A Gentleman in Moscow will discuss his work and his most recent novel, The Lincoln Highway. Free

SUN 20

The General’s Lady

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. Via YouTube

facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

In this annual program, presented by the Washington’s Headquarters historic site, Jessie Serfilippi will discuss Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, the wife of Alexander Hamilton.

SUN 20

One Dime at a Time

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Susan Delson will discuss her book about the three-minute precursors to music videos known as “soundies,” with a focus on Black performers. The films debuted in the 1940s and featured Dorothy Dandridge and Duke Ellington, among others. Gwen Laster of Beacon, a musician and scholar of Black musical heritage, will join the discussion in the program, hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library and Split Rock Books.

VISUAL ART

SAT 12

Larry Bell

BEACON

11:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Curator Alexis Lowry will speak with the artist about his sculptures, including “Standing Walls” (1968) and “Duo Nesting Boxes” (2021), that will be on display beginning today. Cost: Free with museum admission ($15 or $12 for students, seniors, disabled people; ages 12 and younger are free)

SAT 12

Cowgirls

BEACON

3 p.m. The Loft at Beacon | 18 Front St.

845-202-7211 | loftsatbeacon.com

Ronnie Farley, who will speak before a reception from 4 – 6 p.m., photographed women who work as ranchers or on the rodeo circuit.

SAT 12

Bloom

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

This member show will reflect “bloom” as both a noun and verb. In the Beacon Room, Stephen Derrickson curates a photography show with works by Ernest Shaw, Adie Russell, Stephen Laub and Charles Purvis. Through April 3.

SAT 12

Urban Legends | Nature Calls

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

More than 50 artists will pay homage to the art collective Skewville’s iconic custom wooden sneakers. New work by Sad Salesman also will be on view.

SUN 13

High School Mentor Exhibition

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

See work created by local students through the School Invitational Theme Exhibition program. Through March 20.

FRI 18

Chris Crocco: In the Wild

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Highlands Current

142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org

Crocco, a partner in the Beacon Daily, is also a wildlife photographer. Some of his best shots will be on view at The Current’s offices.



SAT 19

Art, Labor and Language in Postwar Rome

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

In this lecture, the first in a series called “Notes on Making” that will explore artistic labor as defined by the Arte Povera movement, Katie Larson, an art history professor at Baylor University and the Magazzino scholar-in-residence, will discuss the themes in the works of five artists. Free

MUSIC

SAT 12

Tom Chapin & Friends

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The three-time Grammy winner will celebrate his birthday with friends and family sharing songs and stories. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 13

Analog Jazz Orchestra

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The 18-piece ensemble, which includes members from the West Point Band and former members of the West Point Jazz Nights, will perform big-band classics. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 14

MF Drome Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Michael Formanek, Chet Doxas and Vinnie Sperrazza are scheduled to perform at the weekly jazz night.

THURS 17

Flash Company

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Jim Pospisil, Bryan Maloney and Eric Garrison will play traditional Irish and Celtic music, along with originals. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 18

New MUSE4tet

BEACON

7 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The improvisational string quartet — Gwen Laster, Hsinwei Chiang, Melanie Dyer and Alex Waterman — will perform compositions and songs from its latest release, Blue Lotus. Cost: $10





FRI 18

Murali Coryell Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The guitarist and vocalist will perform music from his ninth album, Made in Texas. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 19

New MUSE4tet

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The jazz quintet will perform music from their debut album. Cost: $20

SAT 19

Rose Stoller

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

SAT 19

Spyro Gyra

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The contemporary jazz band from Buffalo has been performing for nearly 50 years. Cost: $55 ($60 door)

SAT 19

Telepathic Moon Dance

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The funk, jazz, EDM and world music band will perform.

KIDS AND FAMILY

SAT 12

Imagination Movers

PEEKSKILL

11 a.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band, based in New Orleans, performs alternative rock music for preschoolers. Cost: $23

WED 16

Music and Movement for Toddlers

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Miss Gabi returns with her program of song and dance. Masks and registration required.

WED 16

St. Patrick’s Day Story Time

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

A librarian will share The Leprechaun’s Gold, by Pamela Duncan.

SAT 18

Girl Power Story Time

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The focus will be stories about women from history. For older preschool and elementary school students.

CIVIC

MON 14

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 14

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

TUES 15

Election Day

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 9 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | nelsonvilleny.gov

The ballot will include two candidates for mayor and three for two seats on the Village Board.

TUES 15

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane (cafeteria)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 16

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org