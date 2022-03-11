The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
UKRAINE
SAT 12
USA for Ukraine Benefit
NEWBURGH
Noon – 8 p.m. Karpeles Museum
94 Broadway | bit.ly/newburgh-benefit
The concert is scheduled to include David Patrick Wilson of Eddie & The Cruisers, Dr. Magneeto, the Midnite Image Band, WitchHunt, Richard Berretta, the Gotham Jazz Ensemble, Fred Zeppelin, Steve Black, Steel, RockSlyde, Ronald Pucino, Jerry Ebert, Alice Leon, Jim Gagliano and Kingsley Blue.
SAT 12
Vigil and Interfaith Service
COLD SPRING
Noon. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.
The vigil on the Great Lawn will be followed by an interfaith service at 1 p.m. led by the Rev. Steve Schunk and a discussion in the parish hall.
COMMUNITY
SAT 12
Hunter Education Course
COLD SPRING
8 a.m. Firehouse
154 Main St. | 845-256-3164
register-ed.com/events/view/178239
This daylong course is required to receive a state hunting license, including the one for bowhunting, and covers firearm safety, techniques and ethical practices.
SAT 12
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Discover the process of making syrup during a Sugar Bush Tour (1-mile hike) or a Maple Lane Tour (short walk). Also SUN 13, SAT 19, SUN 20. Reservations required. Cost: $11 ($9 members; ages 5 and younger free)
SAT 12
Parade of Green
BEACON
Noon. Main Street
facebook.com/paradeofgreen
Celebrate and show off your Irish pride for St. Patrick’s Day during the first in-person parade in Beacon since before the 2020 pandemic shutdown.
SUN 13
Daylight Savings
Set your clocks ahead one hour or you’re going to be late for everything.
SUN 13
Maple Sugar Celebration
PHILIPSTOWN
8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
bit.ly/taconic-maple
Enjoy a pancake breakfast and see how syrup is made. Register online for 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. seatings. Cost: $12 ($7 ages 6 to 18; ages 5 and younger free)
SAT 19
Build a Bluebird Box
GARRISON
10 a.m. & Noon. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
Materials will be provided to create a nesting place for local bluebirds with help from Boscobel and Constitution Marsh Audubon. Learn about habitats and other ways to attract and care for feathered friends. Cost: $60 ($30 members)
SAT 19
Putnam Highlands Audubon Dinner
PHILIPSTOWN
5 – 8 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
The annual benefit will include a silent auction. Cost: $75 ($25 remote)
SAT 19
Stories at Sunset
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
Celebrate spring with a sunset, science and stories on the Great Lawn led by Lisa DiMarzo and featuring storyteller Jonathan Kruk. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5-18; children under 5, health care workers and members free)
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 12
Weather Women
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This show —the first inside the theater since before the pandemic shutdown — will feature Cayla Mae Simpson, Jessica Karis Ray and Georgia Sackler in a performance that includes dance, film and music. Spectators must be vaccinated and wear masks. Cost: $20
TUES 15
Clan na hÉireann
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Crowdcast
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Performers from the School of Irish Dance will perform in this annual Desmond-Fish library program.
FRI 18
A Little Night Music
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School
15 Craigside Drive
showtix4u.com/event-details/62431
Haldane Drama will perform the Stephen Sondheim musical. Also SAT 19, SUN 20. Tickets: $15 ($8 students, seniors free)
SAT 19
Little Annie Rooney
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
The Butterfield Library’s Silent Film Series continues with this 1925 feature written by and starring Mary Pickford. Cary Brown provides live musical accompaniment.
SUN 20
Poet’s Corner: Mary Newell
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Garrison-based poet will read from her chapbooks, Re-SURGE and Tilt/Hover/Veer, followed by an open mic.
TALKS AND TOURS
SUN 13
The Life and Work of Rembrandt
COLD SPRING
Noon. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St.
presbychurchcoldspring.org
The Rev. David Harkness, a lifelong art historian, will present a slideshow and talk about the Dutch painter.
WED 16
Climate Action For Everyone
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Community members will discuss the Philipstown Fights Dirty: How Low Can We Go? campaign and actions to reduce the town’s carbon footprint in this weekly webinar hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.
WED 16
The Life of Gen. Daniel Butterfield
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
James Pula will discuss the Cold Spring resident’s life and his role in U.S. history. This presentation is hosted by the Butterfield Library and the Putnam History Museum.
THURS 17
Love and Loss with Amy Bloom
GARRISON
1 p.m. Via Zoom | thehastingscenter.org
The author of In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss will discuss her husband’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and his decision to seek assisted dying in Switzerland.
THURS 17
The New Economic Paradigm
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
In this Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, Eric Beinhocker, executive director of the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the University of Oxford, will discuss an inclusive and sustainable model that builds ecological civilization.
THURS 17
Maus, Vol. 1
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In the first meeting of the Banned Book Club, anyone ages 13 and older can join a discussion of Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel based on his father’s experiences as a Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust.
THURS 17
The Ecology of Segregation
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
Urban ecologist Steward Pickett, landscape architect Anne Whiston Spirn and urban planner Marccus Hendricks will discuss redlining, the connections between segregation and environmental pollution and how social data can be used for social justice in urban planning in this webinar hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosytem Studies.
THURS 17
Schooner Apollonia
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-463-4660 | beaconsloopclub.org
Capt. Sam Merrett will explain the mission of his carbon-free freight delivery on the Hudson River in this event organized by the Beacon Sloop Club.
SAT 19
Amor Towles
POUGHKEEPSIE
2:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The author of A Gentleman in Moscow will discuss his work and his most recent novel, The Lincoln Highway. Free
SUN 20
The General’s Lady
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. Via YouTube
facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
In this annual program, presented by the Washington’s Headquarters historic site, Jessie Serfilippi will discuss Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, the wife of Alexander Hamilton.
SUN 20
One Dime at a Time
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Susan Delson will discuss her book about the three-minute precursors to music videos known as “soundies,” with a focus on Black performers. The films debuted in the 1940s and featured Dorothy Dandridge and Duke Ellington, among others. Gwen Laster of Beacon, a musician and scholar of Black musical heritage, will join the discussion in the program, hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library and Split Rock Books.
VISUAL ART
SAT 12
Larry Bell
BEACON
11:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Curator Alexis Lowry will speak with the artist about his sculptures, including “Standing Walls” (1968) and “Duo Nesting Boxes” (2021), that will be on display beginning today. Cost: Free with museum admission ($15 or $12 for students, seniors, disabled people; ages 12 and younger are free)
SAT 12
Cowgirls
BEACON
3 p.m. The Loft at Beacon | 18 Front St.
845-202-7211 | loftsatbeacon.com
Ronnie Farley, who will speak before a reception from 4 – 6 p.m., photographed women who work as ranchers or on the rodeo circuit.
SAT 12
Bloom
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
This member show will reflect “bloom” as both a noun and verb. In the Beacon Room, Stephen Derrickson curates a photography show with works by Ernest Shaw, Adie Russell, Stephen Laub and Charles Purvis. Through April 3.
SAT 12
Urban Legends | Nature Calls
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
More than 50 artists will pay homage to the art collective Skewville’s iconic custom wooden sneakers. New work by Sad Salesman also will be on view.
SUN 13
High School Mentor Exhibition
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
See work created by local students through the School Invitational Theme Exhibition program. Through March 20.
FRI 18
Chris Crocco: In the Wild
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Highlands Current
142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org
Crocco, a partner in the Beacon Daily, is also a wildlife photographer. Some of his best shots will be on view at The Current’s offices.
SAT 19
Art, Labor and Language in Postwar Rome
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
In this lecture, the first in a series called “Notes on Making” that will explore artistic labor as defined by the Arte Povera movement, Katie Larson, an art history professor at Baylor University and the Magazzino scholar-in-residence, will discuss the themes in the works of five artists. Free
MUSIC
SAT 12
Tom Chapin & Friends
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The three-time Grammy winner will celebrate his birthday with friends and family sharing songs and stories. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 13
Analog Jazz Orchestra
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The 18-piece ensemble, which includes members from the West Point Band and former members of the West Point Jazz Nights, will perform big-band classics. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 14
MF Drome Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Michael Formanek, Chet Doxas and Vinnie Sperrazza are scheduled to perform at the weekly jazz night.
THURS 17
Flash Company
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Jim Pospisil, Bryan Maloney and Eric Garrison will play traditional Irish and Celtic music, along with originals. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 18
New MUSE4tet
BEACON
7 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The improvisational string quartet — Gwen Laster, Hsinwei Chiang, Melanie Dyer and Alex Waterman — will perform compositions and songs from its latest release, Blue Lotus. Cost: $10
FRI 18
Murali Coryell Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The guitarist and vocalist will perform music from his ninth album, Made in Texas. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 19
New MUSE4tet
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The jazz quintet will perform music from their debut album. Cost: $20
SAT 19
Rose Stoller
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
SAT 19
Spyro Gyra
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The contemporary jazz band from Buffalo has been performing for nearly 50 years. Cost: $55 ($60 door)
SAT 19
Telepathic Moon Dance
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The funk, jazz, EDM and world music band will perform.
KIDS AND FAMILY
SAT 12
Imagination Movers
PEEKSKILL
11 a.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band, based in New Orleans, performs alternative rock music for preschoolers. Cost: $23
WED 16
Music and Movement for Toddlers
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Miss Gabi returns with her program of song and dance. Masks and registration required.
WED 16
St. Patrick’s Day Story Time
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
A librarian will share The Leprechaun’s Gold, by Pamela Duncan.
SAT 18
Girl Power Story Time
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The focus will be stories about women from history. For older preschool and elementary school students.
CIVIC
MON 14
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 14
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
TUES 15
Election Day
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 9 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | nelsonvilleny.gov
The ballot will include two candidates for mayor and three for two seats on the Village Board.
TUES 15
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane (cafeteria)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 16
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org