TV Series Looking for Extras

Peacock needs cast for upcoming series

A casting company is looking for Hudson Valley residents to work as extras beginning April for an upcoming Peacock series called Poker Face, created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne.

Register at gwci.app/talent and select the Hudson Valley as your employment area, or email your name, phone, height, clothing sizes, current photos and if you are a member of SAG-AFTRA to [email protected] Write “Hudson Valley Local” in the subject line.

This production requires all cast and crew to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a disability or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination.