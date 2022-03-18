Letter: Fjord Trail

The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail is shaping up to be a whole lot more than a trail.

According to its website, online presentations and around-town scuttlebutt, plans now call for the building of an amphitheater, a visitors’ center, a “forest-net destination” and lots else. This project will cost tens of millions of dollars, require years of construction and radically redefine our town.

Whether or not that prospect sounds appealing, the residents of Philipstown should be informed and get involved. To that end, the Philipstown Town Board will hold a workshop about the Fjord Trail on Wednesday (March 23) at 7:30 p.m. If you’re interested in the future of this community, please consider attending.

Ned Rauch, Garrison