McKenna Maye (2022)

It is with profound sadness that Matthew Maye and Lynn Freehill-Maye of Beacon announce the birth and death of their treasured daughter, McKenna Marie Maye, on March 16 at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor.

McKenna was delivered via emergency C-section within eight minutes by the incredible team at the hospital. She was full-term to the day but appeared to suffer the rare complication of placental abruption, her parents said.

She is survived by her brother, Wilson Maye; grandparents, Richard and Rosemary Maye of Niskayuna and Al and Jane Freehill of Madison, Wisconsin; aunts and uncles David Maye (Leah Hines) of Colonie, Leslie Freehill (Ethan Schwenker) of Madison; and Paul Freehill of St. Louis; and cousins Ben and Luke Schwenker of Madison.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (March 25) at the Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday (March 26) at St. John the Evangelist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Farano Center for Children (cccms.org) or First Book (firstbook.org).