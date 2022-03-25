The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 26

White Elephant Sale

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571

stphilipshighlands.org

This annual sale, which benefits the church nursery school, will take place in the parish hall.

SAT 26

Pet Rabies Vaccine Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

845-808-1390 x43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring a dog, cat or ferret along with proof of residency and prior rabies vaccination. Sponsored by the Putnam County Health Department.

SAT 26

Highland Lights Workshop

GARRISON

11 a.m. & 2 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | highlandlights.org

Staff from the Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to create and build lanterns for a community celebration of light on SUN 17. This weekend will focus on ideas and wire frames. Also SUN 27, SAT 1, SUN 2, SAT 9, SUN 10. Registration required. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

SUN 27

Soup4Greens

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot | 223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

This sixth annual fundraiser will benefit Greens4Greens, which increases the spending power of farmers market customers using federal assistance. Soups donated by local businesses include gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options in quarts or unique ceramic bowls. Cost: $5 (bowl), $16 (quart), $25 (handmade bowl), $60 (all plus insulated bag)

SUN 27

Maple Syrup Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Enjoy pancakes, local maple syrup and live music. There will be free parking and a shuttle from the former Dutchess Manor sponsored by the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail. The rain date is SUN 3. Free

SAT 2

Passport Saturday

CARMEL

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Clerk’s Office

40 Gleneida Ave.

845-808-1142 x49301

putnamcountyny.com

Make an appointment with the Putnam County clerk to apply or renew.

TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 26

Guided Bird-Watching Walk

CROTON

7:30 a.m. Croton Point Park

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Look for early spring migrators and raptors during this Putnam Highlands Audubon hike. Cost: $10

SAT 26

Backyard Beekeeping

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org

Abbot Fleur of Hudson Valley Beekeepers will discuss sustainable methods and bee biology, equipment and gear. Cost: $15 ($20 door, members free)

TUES 29

Imperfect Gardening

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

In this webinar hosted by the Butterfield Library, Pamela Doan, The Current’s gardening columnist and a garden coach, will discuss how to make the best of whatever you have to work with and what to do when things aren’t exactly what you expected. Free

WED 30

The Talk: Sex Ed 2.0

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

facebook.com/gufspta

This event is for adults who want to share meaningful information with their children about bodies, gender, identity and consent. Registration required. Cost: $10

SAT 2

All About Eels

BEACON

11 a.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive

845-463-4660 | beaconsloopclub.org

Eels are an important part of the Hudson River ecosystem. Learn about them from Benjamin Harris of the state Department of Environmental Conservation and get involved with a community-monitoring project. Free





SUN 3

Exploring Clove Creek

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge

2800 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Lauren Martin will lead a creekside presentation about macro-invertebrates and their role in fresh water ecology. For ages 9 and older. Registration required. Cost: $5

STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 26

Don Carlos

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera’s French version of Verdi’s opera with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Élisabeth de Valois and Jamie Barton. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 26

Night Train Storytelling

GARRISON

6 & 8:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Hosted by Joe Charnitski, the storytellers will include Joe Stracci, Samantha Spoto and Sandi Marx, a seven-time Moth StorySLAM champ. Cost: $20

SAT 26

Bert Kreischer

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian and author will perform as part of his Bert Boy Relapse Tour. Also SUN 27. Cost: $35





SUN 27

Oscars Watch Party

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

Watch the 94th Academy Awards on the big screen with other movie fans. Enjoy trivia, voting sheets and a glass of something bubbly. Cost: $10

FRI 1

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | [email protected]

Writers can read any genre of original work for up to 5 minutes at this monthly series. Proof of vaccination required with photo ID.

FRI 1

Vic DiBitetto

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian and actor will bring his viral video characters to the stage. Cost: $25 to $55

SAT 2

Comedy Night

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

Joey Kola will be joined by Tim Gage and Evan Weiss. Tickets include a buffet dinner. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $45

SAT 2

All-Star Comedy Night

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St. | 845-337-6509

Gene Trifilo and Jeff Norris will hold the stage in this benefit for Guardian Revival Boots & Paws, which provides veterans with trained companion dogs and veterinarian coverage and food for one year. Call for tickets. Cost: $30

SAT 2

Smart Mouth Comedy Tour

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The featured comedians will be Ophira Eisenberg, Christian Finnegan and Pete Dominick. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SUN 3

Jeffrey McDaniel

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Sunset Reading Series returns. The poet, who lives in Cold Spring, will read from his latest collection, Holiday in the Islands of Grief. Proof of vaccination required. Free





KIDS AND FAMILY

SAT 26

Story Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555

dutchessny.gov

Take a self-guided reading tour of the children’s book, Maple Syrup from the Sugarhouse, during Maple Syrup Weekend. Also SUN 27.

TUES 29

Animal Adventures Science Night

GARRISON

5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

At this outdoor event, children can make a bumble bee simulator, spin a spider web and build an edible beaver dam.

WED 30

Trivia For All Ages

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Test your knowledge and compete for prizes.

SUN 3

Young Writers Workshop

COLD SPRING

12:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org

Spring will be the focus of this all-ages program to engage the five senses and write and illustrate a book.

VISUAL ART

SAT 26

Leslie Fandrich | Ann Provan

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Fandrich’s sculpture and collage will be on view in the Balter Gallery and Provan’s show, Inner Window, features her paintings using geometric forms. Through April 24.

SAT 2

Make Art, Not Soup

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

Silvia Bottinelli of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University will discuss artists who reassemble images and objects to examine women’s domestic work. Free

SAT 2

116th Annual Meeting

COLD SPRING

4:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Baseball historian Bob Mayer will discuss the sport’s legacy in Putnam County and attendees can tour the new community room and view a portrait exhibition by Annette Solakoglu, Faces | Graces. Join in person or via Zoom. Free

MUSIC

SAT 26

Mary Courtney

PUTNAM VALLEY

7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

This season-opening concert will feature the Irish music of the singer, guitarist and bohdran player, who will perform music from her latest album, Love from the 33rd County. Cost: $20

SAT 26

The Long Shadow

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy

201 Fullerton Ave.

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program of Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky works inspired by Beethoven. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 26

Popa Chubby

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues guitarist will perform his signature style of hard-rocking sets.

Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 26

Century of the Blues Concert

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Joe Louis Walker, Guy Davis and Professor Louie and the Crowmatix will perform accompanied by a visual retrospective by Joseph Rosen. Cost: $25 to $40

SUN 27

Tannahill Weavers

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The traditional Scottish band will perform music from its 18th album, Orach. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 27

The Wailin’ Jennys

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

Ruth Moody, Nicky Mehta and Heather Masse will perform songs from their latest release, Fifteen, celebrating the length of time they’ve made music together. Cost: $36 to $53

MON 28

Bob Meyer

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

For Quinn’s weekly jazz night, the drummer will celebrate his 77th birthday with many musical guests. Cost: $15

FRI 1

Joe Crookston

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter is a multi-instrumentalist with a talent for telling stories.

Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 2

Tupelo Honey

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This Van Morrison tribute will include selections from his extensive songbook.

Cost: $25 to $35

SAT 2

Joe Louis Walker

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The six-time Blues Music Award winner will perform songs from his most recent album, Blues Comin’ On. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 2

David Kraai

BEACON

9 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.

18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com

The country folk artist will perform songs from North Mountain Rambling.

SAT 2

The Freejays

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Nu Expressions is also on the bill.

SUN 3

New York Polyphony

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle presents the vocal chamber ensemble, which will perform a repertoire ranging from Gregorian chants to modern compositions. Cost: $40 ($10 ages 25 and younger)

SUN 3

A Tribute to Connie Hogarth

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This musical celebration will remember the Beacon resident and “tireless champion for human rights and the environment.” Dinner reservations required. Free

SUN 3

Queensrÿche

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band, which has 11 gold and platinum records, will perform new songs as well as its hits. Black Dawn and Hittman will open. Cost: $49 or $79

CIVIC

MON 28

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 28

Budget Workshop

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 30

School Board

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

The board will hear a final budget presentation before its vote on April 6.