The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 26
White Elephant Sale
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571
stphilipshighlands.org
This annual sale, which benefits the church nursery school, will take place in the parish hall.
SAT 26
Pet Rabies Vaccine Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
845-808-1390 x43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring a dog, cat or ferret along with proof of residency and prior rabies vaccination. Sponsored by the Putnam County Health Department.
SAT 26
Highland Lights Workshop
GARRISON
11 a.m. & 2 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | highlandlights.org
Staff from the Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to create and build lanterns for a community celebration of light on SUN 17. This weekend will focus on ideas and wire frames. Also SUN 27, SAT 1, SUN 2, SAT 9, SUN 10. Registration required. Masks and proof of vaccination required.
SUN 27
Soup4Greens
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot | 223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
This sixth annual fundraiser will benefit Greens4Greens, which increases the spending power of farmers market customers using federal assistance. Soups donated by local businesses include gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options in quarts or unique ceramic bowls. Cost: $5 (bowl), $16 (quart), $25 (handmade bowl), $60 (all plus insulated bag)
SUN 27
Maple Syrup Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Enjoy pancakes, local maple syrup and live music. There will be free parking and a shuttle from the former Dutchess Manor sponsored by the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail. The rain date is SUN 3. Free
SAT 2
Passport Saturday
CARMEL
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Clerk’s Office
40 Gleneida Ave.
845-808-1142 x49301
putnamcountyny.com
Make an appointment with the Putnam County clerk to apply or renew.
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 26
Guided Bird-Watching Walk
CROTON
7:30 a.m. Croton Point Park
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Look for early spring migrators and raptors during this Putnam Highlands Audubon hike. Cost: $10
SAT 26
Backyard Beekeeping
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org
Abbot Fleur of Hudson Valley Beekeepers will discuss sustainable methods and bee biology, equipment and gear. Cost: $15 ($20 door, members free)
TUES 29
Imperfect Gardening
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
In this webinar hosted by the Butterfield Library, Pamela Doan, The Current’s gardening columnist and a garden coach, will discuss how to make the best of whatever you have to work with and what to do when things aren’t exactly what you expected. Free
WED 30
The Talk: Sex Ed 2.0
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
facebook.com/gufspta
This event is for adults who want to share meaningful information with their children about bodies, gender, identity and consent. Registration required. Cost: $10
SAT 2
All About Eels
BEACON
11 a.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive
845-463-4660 | beaconsloopclub.org
Eels are an important part of the Hudson River ecosystem. Learn about them from Benjamin Harris of the state Department of Environmental Conservation and get involved with a community-monitoring project. Free
SUN 3
Exploring Clove Creek
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge
2800 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Lauren Martin will lead a creekside presentation about macro-invertebrates and their role in fresh water ecology. For ages 9 and older. Registration required. Cost: $5
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 26
Don Carlos
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera’s French version of Verdi’s opera with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Élisabeth de Valois and Jamie Barton. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 26
Night Train Storytelling
GARRISON
6 & 8:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Hosted by Joe Charnitski, the storytellers will include Joe Stracci, Samantha Spoto and Sandi Marx, a seven-time Moth StorySLAM champ. Cost: $20
SAT 26
Bert Kreischer
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian and author will perform as part of his Bert Boy Relapse Tour. Also SUN 27. Cost: $35
SUN 27
Oscars Watch Party
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
Watch the 94th Academy Awards on the big screen with other movie fans. Enjoy trivia, voting sheets and a glass of something bubbly. Cost: $10
FRI 1
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | [email protected]
Writers can read any genre of original work for up to 5 minutes at this monthly series. Proof of vaccination required with photo ID.
FRI 1
Vic DiBitetto
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian and actor will bring his viral video characters to the stage. Cost: $25 to $55
SAT 2
Comedy Night
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
Joey Kola will be joined by Tim Gage and Evan Weiss. Tickets include a buffet dinner. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $45
SAT 2
All-Star Comedy Night
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St. | 845-337-6509
Gene Trifilo and Jeff Norris will hold the stage in this benefit for Guardian Revival Boots & Paws, which provides veterans with trained companion dogs and veterinarian coverage and food for one year. Call for tickets. Cost: $30
SAT 2
Smart Mouth Comedy Tour
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The featured comedians will be Ophira Eisenberg, Christian Finnegan and Pete Dominick. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 3
Jeffrey McDaniel
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Sunset Reading Series returns. The poet, who lives in Cold Spring, will read from his latest collection, Holiday in the Islands of Grief. Proof of vaccination required. Free
KIDS AND FAMILY
SAT 26
Story Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555
dutchessny.gov
Take a self-guided reading tour of the children’s book, Maple Syrup from the Sugarhouse, during Maple Syrup Weekend. Also SUN 27.
TUES 29
Animal Adventures Science Night
GARRISON
5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
At this outdoor event, children can make a bumble bee simulator, spin a spider web and build an edible beaver dam.
WED 30
Trivia For All Ages
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Test your knowledge and compete for prizes.
SUN 3
Young Writers Workshop
COLD SPRING
12:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org
Spring will be the focus of this all-ages program to engage the five senses and write and illustrate a book.
VISUAL ART
SAT 26
Leslie Fandrich | Ann Provan
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Fandrich’s sculpture and collage will be on view in the Balter Gallery and Provan’s show, Inner Window, features her paintings using geometric forms. Through April 24.
SAT 2
Make Art, Not Soup
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
Silvia Bottinelli of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University will discuss artists who reassemble images and objects to examine women’s domestic work. Free
SAT 2
116th Annual Meeting
COLD SPRING
4:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Baseball historian Bob Mayer will discuss the sport’s legacy in Putnam County and attendees can tour the new community room and view a portrait exhibition by Annette Solakoglu, Faces | Graces. Join in person or via Zoom. Free
MUSIC
SAT 26
Mary Courtney
PUTNAM VALLEY
7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
This season-opening concert will feature the Irish music of the singer, guitarist and bohdran player, who will perform music from her latest album, Love from the 33rd County. Cost: $20
SAT 26
The Long Shadow
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy
201 Fullerton Ave.
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program of Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky works inspired by Beethoven. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 26
Popa Chubby
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues guitarist will perform his signature style of hard-rocking sets.
Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 26
Century of the Blues Concert
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Joe Louis Walker, Guy Davis and Professor Louie and the Crowmatix will perform accompanied by a visual retrospective by Joseph Rosen. Cost: $25 to $40
SUN 27
Tannahill Weavers
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The traditional Scottish band will perform music from its 18th album, Orach. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 27
The Wailin’ Jennys
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
Ruth Moody, Nicky Mehta and Heather Masse will perform songs from their latest release, Fifteen, celebrating the length of time they’ve made music together. Cost: $36 to $53
MON 28
Bob Meyer
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
For Quinn’s weekly jazz night, the drummer will celebrate his 77th birthday with many musical guests. Cost: $15
FRI 1
Joe Crookston
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter is a multi-instrumentalist with a talent for telling stories.
Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 2
Tupelo Honey
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This Van Morrison tribute will include selections from his extensive songbook.
Cost: $25 to $35
SAT 2
Joe Louis Walker
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The six-time Blues Music Award winner will perform songs from his most recent album, Blues Comin’ On. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 2
David Kraai
BEACON
9 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.
18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com
The country folk artist will perform songs from North Mountain Rambling.
SAT 2
The Freejays
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Nu Expressions is also on the bill.
SUN 3
New York Polyphony
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle presents the vocal chamber ensemble, which will perform a repertoire ranging from Gregorian chants to modern compositions. Cost: $40 ($10 ages 25 and younger)
SUN 3
A Tribute to Connie Hogarth
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This musical celebration will remember the Beacon resident and “tireless champion for human rights and the environment.” Dinner reservations required. Free
SUN 3
Queensrÿche
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band, which has 11 gold and platinum records, will perform new songs as well as its hits. Black Dawn and Hittman will open. Cost: $49 or $79
CIVIC
MON 28
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 28
Budget Workshop
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 30
School Board
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
The board will hear a final budget presentation before its vote on April 6.