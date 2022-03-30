Dutchess Sends Donations to Ukraine

Dutchess County collected 36 pallets of relief supplies this month in partnership with the AFYA Foundation to be shipped to Ukraine.

The donations were collected at the former JCPenney at the Poughkeepsie Galleria and through boxes at the four county Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

The effort was coordinated by the Departments of Emergency Response and Behavioral and Community Health. Volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County collected, sorted and packed the donations, Arnoff Moving & Storage donated hundreds of shipping boxes, and McCollister’s provided a truck to deliver the pallets to AFYA.

Video provided by Dutchess County