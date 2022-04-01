Hudson Line Adds Trains

The repair of a culvert in Dobbs Ferry that was damaged by Tropical Storm Ida last fall has trimmed about 5 minutes from trips by Hudson Line commuters because trains no longer have to slow to 30 mph.
In addition, on Sunday (March 27), Metro-North added 14 trains to the line, including two during the morning rush and three in the evening. Metro-North had been charging off-peak fares on all trains but resumed with peak fares on March 1 while introducing a 10 percent discount on monthly passes and a 20-trip peak ticket that is 20 percent off the cost of individual tickets.
