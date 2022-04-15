Earth Day Events

MON 18

Climate Can’t Wait Ride & Rally

BEACON

5:15 p.m. Long Dock Park

55 Red Flynn Drive

climatecantwait.org/bike-trek

Meet at the park for a rally and take the ferry at 5:45 p.m. to Newburgh with your bike. Regroup at Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh at 6 p.m., then ride back across the bridge to the Happy Valley Arcade Bar at 296 Main St. Register online. Bikers riding from New York City to Albany for an Earth Day rally will be part of the event. Climate Can’t Wait is a collaboration of more than 40 organizations advocating 12 climate bills before the state Legislature.

WED 20

Climate Change and Gardening

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

In this webinar hosted by the Butterfield Library, Roots and Shoots columnist and garden coach Pamela Doan will discuss ways to adapt gardens to climate change and lower your carbon footprint in the landscape. Free

THURS 21

Regeneration

GARRISON

11 a.m. Via Zoom

garrisoninstitute.org

Paul Hawken, author of Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation, will discuss meaningful ways to help the Earth in this discussion co-sponsored by Tricycle: The Buddhist Review and the Garrison Institute as part of the Pathways to Planetary Health series. Register online. Free

FRI 22

Cold Spring in Bloom

COLD SPRING

3 – 8 p.m. Main Street

It’s a celebration of Earth Day, the blossoming of spring and 176 years of incorporation as a village. Shop Main Street for specials and the answers to a trivia hunt. Organizers include the Tree Advisory Board and the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. The rain date is SUN 24.

FRI 22

Community Clean-up

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Long Dock Park

55 Flynn Drive

bit.ly/beacon-cleanup-2022

Meet near the kayak rental area to join a 90-minute park and riverfront clean-up organized by the River Valley Guild and Outward Mind.

FRI 22

Gifting and Reciprocity

BEACON

1 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

Henry Kramer, founder of Outward Mind, will lead this workshop about reimagining your relationship with nature, followed by a discussion.

FRI 22

Make T-shirt Bags

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Students ages 7 to 12 are invited to bring a T-shirt that can be upcycled into a bag.

FRI 22

Clothing Swap

BEACON

4 – 5:30 p.m. Drop-off

5:30 – 7 p.m. Browse

The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

The River Valley Guild and Kaitlyn Murray, founder of the upcycled clothing company La Vie Après L’Amour, will host this sustainable way to clean out and update your wardrobe.

SAT 23

Little Stony Point Clean-up

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Meet at the Volunteer Center to clean up the beach, trail or roadside.

SAT 23

It’s a Small World Walks

CORNWALL

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

100 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Naturalists will lead tours focused on insects in the fields, forest and pond. The 90-minute hikes start every half hour.

SAT 23

Earth Day Fair & Farmers’ Market

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

philipstownfightsdirty.org

Learn about solutions to climate change, including composting, food-scrap recycling, pollinator gardens, climate-friendly lawn practices, zero waste and the lending library at Butterfield Library while getting something repaired at the Repair Cafe. Guided hikes start at 11 a.m.

SAT 23

Artisan Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/earth-weekend

The River Valley Guild will bring together sustainable artisans from the Hudson Valley to kick off the season. At 1 p.m., there will be a waterfall walk and wander with Outward Mind. Also SUN 24, when there will be a Burying Treasure workshop at 1 p.m. and a closing fire ceremony at 6:30 p.m.