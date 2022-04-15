Earth Day Events

MON 18
Climate Can’t Wait Ride & Rally
BEACON
5:15 p.m. Long Dock Park
55 Red Flynn Drive
climatecantwait.org/bike-trek
Meet at the park for a rally and take the ferry at 5:45 p.m. to Newburgh with your bike. Regroup at Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh at 6 p.m., then ride back across the bridge to the Happy Valley Arcade Bar at 296 Main St. Register online. Bikers riding from New York City to Albany for an Earth Day rally will be part of the event. Climate Can’t Wait is a collaboration of more than 40 organizations advocating 12 climate bills before the state Legislature.
WED 20
Climate Change and Gardening
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
In this webinar hosted by the Butterfield Library, Roots and Shoots columnist and garden coach Pamela Doan will discuss ways to adapt gardens to climate change and lower your carbon footprint in the landscape. Free
THURS 21
Regeneration
GARRISON
11 a.m. Via Zoom
garrisoninstitute.org
Paul Hawken, author of Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation, will discuss meaningful ways to help the Earth in this discussion co-sponsored by Tricycle: The Buddhist Review and the Garrison Institute as part of the Pathways to Planetary Health series. Register online. Free
FRI 22
Cold Spring in Bloom
COLD SPRING
3 – 8 p.m. Main Street
It’s a celebration of Earth Day, the blossoming of spring and 176 years of incorporation as a village. Shop Main Street for specials and the answers to a trivia hunt. Organizers include the Tree Advisory Board and the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. The rain date is SUN 24.
FRI 22
Community Clean-up
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Long Dock Park
55 Flynn Drive
bit.ly/beacon-cleanup-2022
Meet near the kayak rental area to join a 90-minute park and riverfront clean-up organized by the River Valley Guild and Outward Mind.
FRI 22
Gifting and Reciprocity
BEACON
1 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
Henry Kramer, founder of Outward Mind, will lead this workshop about reimagining your relationship with nature, followed by a discussion.
FRI 22
Make T-shirt Bags
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Students ages 7 to 12 are invited to bring a T-shirt that can be upcycled into a bag.
FRI 22
Clothing Swap
BEACON
4 – 5:30 p.m. Drop-off
5:30 – 7 p.m. Browse
The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
The River Valley Guild and Kaitlyn Murray, founder of the upcycled clothing company La Vie Après L’Amour, will host this sustainable way to clean out and update your wardrobe.
SAT 23
Little Stony Point Clean-up
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Meet at the Volunteer Center to clean up the beach, trail or roadside.
SAT 23
It’s a Small World Walks
CORNWALL
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
100 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Naturalists will lead tours focused on insects in the fields, forest and pond. The 90-minute hikes start every half hour.
SAT 23
Earth Day Fair & Farmers’ Market
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
philipstownfightsdirty.org
Learn about solutions to climate change, including composting, food-scrap recycling, pollinator gardens, climate-friendly lawn practices, zero waste and the lending library at Butterfield Library while getting something repaired at the Repair Cafe. Guided hikes start at 11 a.m.
SAT 23
Artisan Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/earth-weekend
The River Valley Guild will bring together sustainable artisans from the Hudson Valley to kick off the season. At 1 p.m., there will be a waterfall walk and wander with Outward Mind. Also SUN 24, when there will be a Burying Treasure workshop at 1 p.m. and a closing fire ceremony at 6:30 p.m.