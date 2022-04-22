Counties to Receive Opioid Settlement Funds

First funds from payments by manufacturers, distributors

Dutchess County will receive $2.6 million and Putnam $707,000 as part of a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors, the state attorney general announced on Wednesday (April 20).

Counties can spend the money, which is part of $1.5 billion secured by New York State in settlements, on addiction treatment and prevention. Six counties and Yonkers are sharing $10.8 million in this round of funding from settlements with three distributors: AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

The attorney general’s office said Hudson Valley counties should eventually receive more than $95 million. Later this year, counties will receive payments from settlements with Endo Health Solutions, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, as well as money from the state Opioid Settlement Fund.