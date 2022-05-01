Start Reading Now

May book club selections
Helen Savoit Book Club
TUES 10, 1:30 P.M.
The Other Black Girl, by Zakiya Dalila Harris
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Email [email protected]
Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)
FRI 13, 4 P.M.
The Titan’s Curse, by Rick Riordan
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Fiction Book Club
THURS 19, 7 P.M.
The Dangers of Smoking in Bed, by Mariana Enriquez
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Meeting outside (weather permitting)
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 23, 7 P.M.
Beautiful World, Where Are You, by Sally Rooney
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Middle School Book Club
WED 25, 3:30 P.M.
We Dream of Space, by Erin Entrada Kelly
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Meeting at Memorial Park
Email [email protected]
Reading with Writers
WED 25, 7 P.M.
A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, by George Saunders
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Banned Book Club
THURS 26, 6:30 P.M.
Gender Queer, by Maia Kobabe
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/event.
History Book Club
THURS 26, 7 P.M.
The Urge: Our History of Addiction, by Carl Erik Fisher
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.