Start Reading Now

May book club selections

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 10, 1:30 P.M.

The Other Black Girl, by Zakiya Dalila Harris

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Email [email protected]

Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)

FRI 13, 4 P.M.

The Titan’s Curse, by Rick Riordan

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Fiction Book Club

THURS 19, 7 P.M.

The Dangers of Smoking in Bed, by Mariana Enriquez

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Meeting outside (weather permitting)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 23, 7 P.M.

Beautiful World, Where Are You, by Sally Rooney

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Middle School Book Club

WED 25, 3:30 P.M.

We Dream of Space, by Erin Entrada Kelly

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Meeting at Memorial Park

Email [email protected]

Reading with Writers

WED 25, 7 P.M.

A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, by George Saunders

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Banned Book Club

THURS 26, 6:30 P.M.

Gender Queer, by Maia Kobabe

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/event.

History Book Club

THURS 26, 7 P.M.

The Urge: Our History of Addiction, by Carl Erik Fisher

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.