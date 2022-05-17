Haldane School Budget Passes

Voters also approve spending for buses

By a 395-113 vote on Tuesday (May 17), Haldane school district residents approved $27.2 million in spending for 2022-23, with a 3.69 percent tax increase, just below a state-mandated 3.7 percent cap.

The voters also approved, 390-118, a measure to spend up to $185,000 on school buses.

Two candidates who ran unopposed were elected to the five-member board: newcomer Ezra Clementson, who will fill the seat held by Jennifer Daly, who did not seek a fourth term, and Sean McNall, who will begin his second term. Clementson will take the seat on July 1.