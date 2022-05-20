Paving Complete

Beacon finished the repaving and restriping of its mile-long Main Street last week, which should last for 15 or 20 years, said City Administrator Chris White.

“It has been replaced in sections over the years, but this is the first time in at least 30 years it was done end to end,” he said. “We narrowed some of the parking spaces in a few areas on the recommendation of our city planner. That allowed us enough width to carry a consistent 10-foot-2-inch travel lane, or slightly wider, for the length of the road. We also used a more durable striping paint so the lines will hold up better.”

White said the project cost about $330,000, not including in-house labor.

Photo by Valerie Shively