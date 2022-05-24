Arts Mid-Hudson Announces Grants

Six Beacon recipients on list

Arts Mid-Hudson on May 19 announced the recipients of its 2022 Jumpstart Grants to support the return of live arts and cultural events following the pandemic shutdown.

The mini-grants are funded by the New York State Council on the Arts.

The recipients includes, from Beacon, Common Ground Farm, for music at the Beacon Farmers’ Market; Eliza Fichter, for Brilliant Creatures; Gwen Laster, for New Muse 4tet; the Howland Chamber Music Circle; Skyla Schreter for Dance as a Healing Space; and Suprina and Poet Gold, for “Say Their Names.”