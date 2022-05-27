Podcast: Early Black History in the Highlands

In a conversation with Current Editor Chip Rowe, Michael Groth, author of Slavery and Freedom in the Mid-Hudson Valley, discusses the overlooked early history of Black people in our area and the African American struggle for freedom.

