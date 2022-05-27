The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

MEMORIAL DAY

SUN 29

Service

BEACON

10:30 a.m. St. John the Evangelist

31 Willow St.

Veterans are encouraged to wear service dress, uniform or black pants and white shirt with organizational cover.

SUN 29

Ceremony

POUGHKEEPSIE

3 p.m. Soldier & Sailor Fountain

South Avenue | 845-452-5960

dutchessny.gov

Hosted by Poughkeepsie and American Legion Post No. 37.

MON 30

Parade and Service

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Main Street

Gather at the foot of Main at 8:30 a.m. to walk to the Cold Spring Cemetery on Peekskill Road for a service.

MON 30

Ceremony

BEACON

11 a.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St.

The service will include rendering of honors in the deployment of the Battlefield Cross. Hosted by American Legion Post No. 203.

COMMUNITY

SUN 29

Putnam Culture Festival

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | bit.ly/putnam-culture

This annual festival, organized by the Putnam County Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board, celebrates the diversity and culture of the county with music, children’s activities, local vendors and food trucks. Cost: $15

FRI 3

Job Fair

PHILIPSTOWN

3 – 6 p.m. Hubbard Lodge

2920 Route 9

parks.ny.gov

Learn about summer positions at local parks, historic sites and trails or apply in advance for an interview.

SAT 4

House Plant Swap

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a plant and take another home.

SAT 4

Newburgh Illuminated Festival

NEWBURGH

Noon – 10 p.m. Lower Broadway

newburghilluminatedfestival.com

Musicians will perform on three stages; there will also be craft vendors, performance artists, activities for children and a “Stella yell” contest (from A Streetcar Named Desire) at 5:30 p.m. Rain or shine. Free





SAT 4

Abloom at The Bothy

PHILIPSTOWN

5 – 8 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane

garrisonartcenter.org

Two dozen artists will share plein air paintings created at Stonecrop; the works will be sold during a live auction by Nicho Lowry of Swann Galleries to benefit the Garrison Art Center. Cost: $200

SUN 5

Be the Match Drive

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | bethematch.org

Offer a cheek swab to join a system for blood-stem cell donations that can be used to cure blood cancer, sickle cell and other life-threatening diseases.

SUN 5

Celebrate Life Day

OSSINING

Noon – 3 p.m. Support Connection

25 Saw Mill River Road

supportconnection.org

This event will honor cancer survivors with music, a speaker and lunch.

Cost: Free for survivors ($50 guests)

MUSIC

SAT 28

Azulado

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The jazz rock trio will perform flamenco music.

SAT 28

The Bookends

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band, formed in 1976 by Chris Brown and Joe Summo, will perform classic songs and original music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 29

Wynona Wang

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Wang’s piano program will include pieces by Scriabin, Yi, Schumann and Rachmaninoff as part of the Patrons for Young Artists series. Tickets are available at the door. Cost: $37

MON 30

Jazz Video Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The event will feature video performances as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 3

NRBQ

PEEKSILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Terry Adams, Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough and John Perrin, the New Rhythm and Blues Quartet, will perform music from their five decades together. Cost: $30 to $45







SAT 4

School of Rock Summer Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 10 p.m. The Chance | 6 Crannell St.

schoolofrock.com

Students from the School of Rock in Beacon will perform music from Prince vs. Michael Jackson, the British Invasion and other programs.







SAT 4

Fleetwood Mac Tribute

BREWSTER

8 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

Rikki Nicks, featuring Rikki Lee Wilson as Stevie Nicks (below), will recreate the vocals and visuals of the band in this outdoor show. Bring chairs and blankets; food will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. Cost: $30 ($40 door)







SAT 4

The Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will celebrate everything about music from the 1970s with a diverse set list. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 4

Banned Jezebel

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The music collective will perform a blend of genres, including rock, funk, blues, rap and hip-hop.

TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 28

From Badge of Military Merit to Purple Heart

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St.

facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

Gen. George Washington created the award that later became the Purple Heart. Find out more about the history of the honor and celebrate those who served.

TUES 31

The Power of Big Oil

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

David Gelber, a Garrison resident and producer of the series The Years of Living Dangerously, will lead a discussion with Andrew Metz, Dan Edge and Kert Davies about their PBS series that examines the fossil fuel industry’s efforts to deny climate change. Free

THURS 2

Vegetable Gardening and Pollinators

BREWSTER

6 p.m. The Garden Around the Corner

67 Main St. | putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Learn how pollinators support our food system and ways to have both a healthy harvest and pollinator habitats. Cost: $10

FRI 3

Saltwater Intrusion, Sea Level Rise and the Spread of Ghost Forests

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

Following the screening of a short film, The Seeds of Ghost Trees, Emily Bernhardt will discuss her research on how mid-Atlantic forests are being reshaped by saltwater through the rising seas. Free

SAT 4

Garrison’s Landing and Arden Point

GARRISON

11 a.m. Gazebo

11 Garrison’s Landing | putnamhistorymuseum.org

This guided hike by the Putnam History Museum will include discussion of the area’s architecture, preservation and history. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 3

Comedy Night

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

Eric Haft, Gene Trifilo (below) and John Santo will perform starting at 8 p.m. Tickets include a buffet dinner. Cost: $45







FRI 3

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Shaina Loew-Banayan will read selections from her memoir, Elegy for an Appetite, followed by an open mic and book signing.

FRI 3

Free and Fair Playwright Festival

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Theatre Revolution, directed by Gabrielle Fox and K. Lorrel Manning, will present this faux theater festival in which audience members will vote for the best faux playwrights. Also SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $25

SAT 4

Hudson Valley New Voices Festival

OSSINING

2 & 8 p.m. Westchester Collaborative Theater

23 Water St. | wctheater.org

The festival of one-act plays will feature works created by young people, BIPOC communities and seniors. KJ Denhert will provide music. Also SUN 5. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students, members, veterans)

SAT 4

Weird, Wild and Wise

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This “comedic healing event” will feature stories and spiritual teachings from Katie Rubin’s work as an energy healer. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 5

Terry Champlin, Katy Garcia and Nicole Bernhart

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Champlin will perform on classical guitar while Garcia and Bernhart dance flamenco-style. Free





KIDS & FAMILY

MON 30

Sights and Sounds

BEACON

3 & 4 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | howlandmusic.org

The interactive musical performance, part of the Classics for Kids series, will feature the New MUSE 4tet string ensemble. Drawing and painting materials will be provided to create art. Online registration required. Free

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 4

BeaconArts Exhibition

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Curated by Karen Gersch and Samantha Palmieri, the exhibit will feature work by more than two dozen members. Through June 26.

CIVIC

WED 1

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 1

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 2

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com