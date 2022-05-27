The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
MEMORIAL DAY
SUN 29
Service
BEACON
10:30 a.m. St. John the Evangelist
31 Willow St.
Veterans are encouraged to wear service dress, uniform or black pants and white shirt with organizational cover.
SUN 29
Ceremony
POUGHKEEPSIE
3 p.m. Soldier & Sailor Fountain
South Avenue | 845-452-5960
dutchessny.gov
Hosted by Poughkeepsie and American Legion Post No. 37.
MON 30
Parade and Service
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Main Street
Gather at the foot of Main at 8:30 a.m. to walk to the Cold Spring Cemetery on Peekskill Road for a service.
MON 30
Ceremony
BEACON
11 a.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St.
The service will include rendering of honors in the deployment of the Battlefield Cross. Hosted by American Legion Post No. 203.
COMMUNITY
SUN 29
Putnam Culture Festival
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | bit.ly/putnam-culture
This annual festival, organized by the Putnam County Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board, celebrates the diversity and culture of the county with music, children’s activities, local vendors and food trucks. Cost: $15
FRI 3
Job Fair
PHILIPSTOWN
3 – 6 p.m. Hubbard Lodge
2920 Route 9
parks.ny.gov
Learn about summer positions at local parks, historic sites and trails or apply in advance for an interview.
SAT 4
House Plant Swap
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a plant and take another home.
SAT 4
Newburgh Illuminated Festival
NEWBURGH
Noon – 10 p.m. Lower Broadway
newburghilluminatedfestival.com
Musicians will perform on three stages; there will also be craft vendors, performance artists, activities for children and a “Stella yell” contest (from A Streetcar Named Desire) at 5:30 p.m. Rain or shine. Free
SAT 4
Abloom at The Bothy
PHILIPSTOWN
5 – 8 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane
garrisonartcenter.org
Two dozen artists will share plein air paintings created at Stonecrop; the works will be sold during a live auction by Nicho Lowry of Swann Galleries to benefit the Garrison Art Center. Cost: $200
SUN 5
Be the Match Drive
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | bethematch.org
Offer a cheek swab to join a system for blood-stem cell donations that can be used to cure blood cancer, sickle cell and other life-threatening diseases.
SUN 5
Celebrate Life Day
OSSINING
Noon – 3 p.m. Support Connection
25 Saw Mill River Road
supportconnection.org
This event will honor cancer survivors with music, a speaker and lunch.
Cost: Free for survivors ($50 guests)
MUSIC
SAT 28
Azulado
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The jazz rock trio will perform flamenco music.
SAT 28
The Bookends
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band, formed in 1976 by Chris Brown and Joe Summo, will perform classic songs and original music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 29
Wynona Wang
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Wang’s piano program will include pieces by Scriabin, Yi, Schumann and Rachmaninoff as part of the Patrons for Young Artists series. Tickets are available at the door. Cost: $37
MON 30
Jazz Video Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The event will feature video performances as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 3
NRBQ
PEEKSILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Terry Adams, Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough and John Perrin, the New Rhythm and Blues Quartet, will perform music from their five decades together. Cost: $30 to $45
SAT 4
School of Rock Summer Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 10 p.m. The Chance | 6 Crannell St.
schoolofrock.com
Students from the School of Rock in Beacon will perform music from Prince vs. Michael Jackson, the British Invasion and other programs.
SAT 4
Fleetwood Mac Tribute
BREWSTER
8 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
Rikki Nicks, featuring Rikki Lee Wilson as Stevie Nicks (below), will recreate the vocals and visuals of the band in this outdoor show. Bring chairs and blankets; food will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. Cost: $30 ($40 door)
SAT 4
The Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will celebrate everything about music from the 1970s with a diverse set list. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 4
Banned Jezebel
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The music collective will perform a blend of genres, including rock, funk, blues, rap and hip-hop.
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 28
From Badge of Military Merit to Purple Heart
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St.
facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
Gen. George Washington created the award that later became the Purple Heart. Find out more about the history of the honor and celebrate those who served.
TUES 31
The Power of Big Oil
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
David Gelber, a Garrison resident and producer of the series The Years of Living Dangerously, will lead a discussion with Andrew Metz, Dan Edge and Kert Davies about their PBS series that examines the fossil fuel industry’s efforts to deny climate change. Free
THURS 2
Vegetable Gardening and Pollinators
BREWSTER
6 p.m. The Garden Around the Corner
67 Main St. | putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Learn how pollinators support our food system and ways to have both a healthy harvest and pollinator habitats. Cost: $10
FRI 3
Saltwater Intrusion, Sea Level Rise and the Spread of Ghost Forests
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
Following the screening of a short film, The Seeds of Ghost Trees, Emily Bernhardt will discuss her research on how mid-Atlantic forests are being reshaped by saltwater through the rising seas. Free
SAT 4
Garrison’s Landing and Arden Point
GARRISON
11 a.m. Gazebo
11 Garrison’s Landing | putnamhistorymuseum.org
This guided hike by the Putnam History Museum will include discussion of the area’s architecture, preservation and history. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 3
Comedy Night
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
Eric Haft, Gene Trifilo (below) and John Santo will perform starting at 8 p.m. Tickets include a buffet dinner. Cost: $45
FRI 3
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Shaina Loew-Banayan will read selections from her memoir, Elegy for an Appetite, followed by an open mic and book signing.
FRI 3
Free and Fair Playwright Festival
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Theatre Revolution, directed by Gabrielle Fox and K. Lorrel Manning, will present this faux theater festival in which audience members will vote for the best faux playwrights. Also SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $25
SAT 4
Hudson Valley New Voices Festival
OSSINING
2 & 8 p.m. Westchester Collaborative Theater
23 Water St. | wctheater.org
The festival of one-act plays will feature works created by young people, BIPOC communities and seniors. KJ Denhert will provide music. Also SUN 5. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students, members, veterans)
SAT 4
Weird, Wild and Wise
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This “comedic healing event” will feature stories and spiritual teachings from Katie Rubin’s work as an energy healer. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 5
Terry Champlin, Katy Garcia and Nicole Bernhart
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Champlin will perform on classical guitar while Garcia and Bernhart dance flamenco-style. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 30
Sights and Sounds
BEACON
3 & 4 p.m. Seeger Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | howlandmusic.org
The interactive musical performance, part of the Classics for Kids series, will feature the New MUSE 4tet string ensemble. Drawing and painting materials will be provided to create art. Online registration required. Free
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 4
BeaconArts Exhibition
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Curated by Karen Gersch and Samantha Palmieri, the exhibit will feature work by more than two dozen members. Through June 26.
CIVIC
WED 1
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 1
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 2
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com