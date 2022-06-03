Around Town (Photos)

FOREST TRAINING — On May 19 and 20, rangers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation led a navigation and search skills course for 19 members of the Putnam County Emergency Response Team. (DEC)

ART IN THE OPEN — In an event organized on the last Sunday of each month by the Garrison Art Center, artists gather at various locations for plein air painting. They visited Garrison’s Landing on May 29. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

FUTURE GIGS — Beacon High School organized a career fair for students on May 27, where the Glenham Fire Department and other first responders demonstrated what they do and Twins Barbershop offered trims. The Current brought newspapers. (Photos by Chip Rowe)

HONORING THOSE LOST — About 30 people held a candlelight vigil at McConville Park in Cold Spring on May 28 for victims of gun violence, including those in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

TEACHER HONORED — Jeanette Lynch, a science teacher at Rombout Middle School, was honored by radio station K104 as its Teacher of the Month. “She always goes above and beyond to make lessons fun and engaging for her students,” said Assistant Principal Cathryn Biordi, who nominated her. (Photo provided)