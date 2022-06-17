Beacon’s Black Pioneers

1879 — Jury

In December, the first all-Black jury was seated in Fishkill Landing to hear the case of a Black man accused of disturbing the peace while intoxicated. The courtroom was filled with spectators expecting a raucous scene, according to the Fishkill Standard. “They were disappointed, however, for the jury was very sober and sedate, evidently feeling the responsibility of their position.” The defendant was found guilty and sentenced to pay $5 or spend 10 days in jail.

1925 — High School Graduate

In June, William Howes became the first Black graduate of Beacon High School, one of a class of 36. According to a newspaper account, “none in that audience could fail to be impressed by this beautiful exemplification of the ideal upon which the American nation was founded.”

1939 — Scoutmaster

Ryland Myrick, a former Black amateur boxer, founded a Boy Scout troop for Black boys, the first of its kind in Dutchess County.

1944 — World War Casualty

On Feb. 25, Pvt. 1st Class Roscoe Lee Vaughn Jr. of 86 North Ave., died in Italy of wounds suffered during a battle in North Africa. He had entered the service on Sept. 24, 1942, and had been overseas for about a year. Born in Brockway, he attended grammar school there and Beacon High School. An American Legion chapter, No. 1440 in Beacon, was named for him and in 1955 was the only all-Black post in the nation.

1953 — Police Officer and Chief

Robert Epps was sworn in on Feb. 21 as the city’s first Black police officer. In May 1979, Epps, by then a lieutenant, became the first Black chief when he was named on an interim basis to succeed Raymond Stewart, who retired. However, a white officer, Lt. William Ashburn, was the only candidate who passed the civil service exam for chiefs, and he took over in January 1982. (Epps died in 1996.)

The second Black officer was William Penn, who was hired in 1959. In 1975 he told the Evening News: “I was fortunate to have lived and grown up here. It has given me an outlook on life that probably influences the way I think today. In my early years in the city, I saw Italian youth in my neighborhood ostracized just because they were Italians. I can equate this to my being Black.” In 1972, Penn and Ashburn received Life Saving Award citations after they rescued the occupants in a house fire on North Avenue. Penn died in 2019.