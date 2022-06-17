Cold Spring Chamber Names Award Winners

Businesses, designer, Galef recognized

The Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards on Tuesday (June 14) during a breakfast meeting at Magazzino Italian Art in Philipstown.

The winners were Dr. Mary Costigan and her staff at Chestnut Oak Dental of Cold Spring (new business); Joel and Jade Giffen of Flex Physical Therapy (best service); Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (James Lovell Award for community stewardship); Boscobel and Cold Spring Farmers’ Market (collaboration award) and Alex Wilcox Cheek (excellence in the arts, for his design of the chamber logo and a Highlands map and guide).

Evan Maasik, a Garrison resident who is a senior at O’Neill High School, received the Philip Baumgarten Memorial Scholarship.