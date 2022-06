What did you do for summer fun as a kid that was a bit dangerous?



We used to hop private and public pools late at night; the police chased us.

~Tom O’Connor, Cold Spring



In Cameroon, I poked a hornets’ nest with a stick. I didn’t get stung.

~Carine Mbang, Visiting Beacon from Brooklyn



In Kent, U.K., we used to climb into sandy caves once used to store munitions.

~Charles Day, Cold Spring