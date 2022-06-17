The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 18
Potting Event
GARRISON
10 a.m. – Noon. Winter Hill
20 Nazareth Way | bit.ly/potting-event
Members of Wild Woods Restoration, a volunteer network that is growing native plants for forest regeneration, will demonstrate how to transplant seedlings and care for them until they are ready for planting. Register online.
SAT 25
Hudson Valley Taco Fest
BEACON
1 – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | hvtacofest.com
Meat, seafood, vegetarian and vegan options will be available. Mariachi music, a DJ and drinks will fill out the afternoon. Cost: $20 to $79
SAT 25
Community Day
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. Dutchess Manor
263 Route 9D | hhft.org
The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will host this event with music by Hudson Lovell, art with Dani Locastro, free ice cream and family activities. There will also be information about the project.
SAT 25
NY Cider and Cheese Marketplace
GARRISON
1 – 6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Sample from more than 20 cider and cheesemakers and take self-guided tours of the historic mansion. Cost: $23 to $38
SUN 26
Say Their Names
BEACON
7 p.m. Polhill Park
Main and South | compassarts.org
A silent procession will begin at the corner of North Chestnut and Main street and continue to the park. Suprina will lead the march with a sculpture of Themis, the blind Greek goddess of justice. Poet Gold and the Sounds of Heritage, a Newburgh choir, will perform “Say Their Names,” a work that honors Black, brown and poor people who have been killed by police.
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 24
Rear Window
BEACON
6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Bannerman Island’s summer movie series will begin with this 1954 Hitchcock thriller starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly about a man who spies on his neighbors while convalescing and becomes convinced one of them committed a murder. Cost: $40
FRI 24
Film Festival
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
peekskillfilmfestival.org
There will be workshops, networking events and screenings of features, shorts, documentaries and animation as part of this annual event. Also SAT 25. Cost: $20
SAT 25
Patti Murin
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconperformingartscenter.org
Murin, a native of East Fishkill who played Princess Anna in Frozen, as well as other Broadway roles, will perform with Beacon Performing Arts Center students and alumni in a concert featuring familiar showtunes. Cost: $15 ($8 students/children)
SAT 25
Ghostbusters
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
Upper Landing Park | walkway.org
Movies Under the Walkway returns with the 1984 film starring Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis and Bill Murray as parapsychologists who offer a ghost removal service in New York City. Registration required. Free
SAT 25
A League of Their Own
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society kicks off its summer season with this 1992 film directed by Penny Marshall set during World War II when a group of women are scouted to step in for male baseball players. It stars Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Tom Hanks. Bring chairs, food and insect repellent. Free
JUNETEENTH
SAT 18
Celebration with Jazz
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Jasper Cain and the Rhythm Collective will perform during a program that will include a discussion about the meaning of Juneteenth and readings by students.
SUN 19
Family Story Time
COLD SPRING
12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Enjoy a reading and discussion about the meaning of Juneteenth.
SUN 19
Imani Perry
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Perry will read from and discuss her latest book, South to America, which attempts to shift the perception of the American South. Free
SUN 19
Celebration
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
facebook.com/beacon4blacklives
Beacon4BlackLives will host this community event with food, games, tarot readings and dancing. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 18
Summer Stories at Sunset
GARRISON
7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will share tales of nature and summer. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $8 children/teens, free 5 and younger)
THURS 23
Summer Reading Kick-Off
COLD SPRING
Noon. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The theme for the 2022 reading contest will be Oceans of Possibilities. The kickoff will include crafts, food and carnival activities. Register online.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 18
Mothball Fleet on the Hudson
FISHKILL
3 p.m. Village Hall | 1095 Main St.
fishkillhistoricalsociety.org
At the end of World War II, the U.S. had thousands of ships to store. Eight sites were selected, and 189 were sent to the Hudson River near Peekskill, where they remained until 1972. Historian Tony Musso will provide details in this presentation hosted by the Fishkill Historical Society.
THURS 23
Online Privacy and Your Data
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
As part of its Digital Literacy series, the library will provide tips on how to protect yourself from having your personal information misused online.
SAT 25
Mason Bees
BREWSTER
11 a.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | putnam.cce.cornell.edu
These gentle, nesting, native, wild bees are extraordinary pollinators and there are some easy ways to support them in your landscape. Cost: $15
SAT 25
Guided Hike
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Mark Forlow, chair of the Putnam History Museum and author of a book about the Foundry, will lead this tour and discuss the site’s history. Register online. Cost: $10
PATH THROUGH HISTORY
SAT 18
2,000 Steps
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Follow several mile-long loops that will feature staff from local organizations who will highlight historical, horticultural and avian connections. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 children/teens; free age 4 and younger)
SAT 18
The Kembles and the West Point Foundry
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 20 The Boulevard
westpointfoundrybedandbreakfast.com
William Kemble, co-owner of the West Point Foundry, built “The Cottage” in 1826 as his elegant country home. Tour the home, which has been restored, and hear about the famous visitors whom Kemble entertained. Register online. Cost: $5
SAT 18
Colonial Carpentry
FORT MONTGOMERY
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 690 Route 9W
Carpenters were working at Fort Montgomery throughout 1776 and 1777 constructing barracks, storehouses and fortifications. Try your hand with a froe and mallet and wood auger. Free
SAT 18
After Yorktown: Path to Newburgh
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
When Yorktown was captured by the Continental Army, it was viewed as the end of the Revolutionary War. Find out what Gen. George Washington did next. Cost: $7 ($5 seniors, children)
VISUAL ART
SAT 18
Open Studios
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 5 p.m. Various
poughkeepsieopenstudios.org
More than 40 artists will open their studios, along with dozens of art centers and galleries. See the website for locations. Also SUN 19.
SAT 18
Eric G. Wagner Memorial
GARRISON
2 – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Wagner, a founding member of the art center, who died in 2021, will be celebrated with a collection of his paintings, sculptures and objects. Also SUN 19.
SAT 18
Design is One
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
The fifth annual Cinema in Piazza will feature a documentary about the Italian designers Lella and Massimo Vignelli. Director Kathy Brew and designer Beatriz Cifuentes will discuss the film before the screening. Artecinema and the Cold Spring Film Society are co-hosts. Cost: $10 ($7 locals and seniors, $5 children/students)
SUN 19
Swept Away
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
Lina Wertmüller’s 1974 film will be shown following an introduction by Elizabeth Alsop. Cost: $10 ($7 locals and seniors, $5 children/students)
SAT 25
Zoë Buckman/Vanessa German
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
In We Flew Over the Wild Winds of Wild Fires, the artists’ work creates a dialogue that reclaims their ancestral heritage. The artists will discuss their work at 4 p.m.
SAT 25
Summer Night
NEW WINDSOR
5:30 – 9 p.m. Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
This after-hours event will include new art, a performance by Vagabon and food from Pizza Vitale and Farmhouse Market. Cost: $55
MUSIC
SAT 18
Out to Lunch
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
Howie Bujese, Wayne Fugate, Michael Gold, Susan Sassano, Michael Sassano and Joe Selly will perform an eclectic range of music from classical to bluegrass. Cost: $20
SAT 18
Tom Chapin & Friends
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The three-time Grammy winner will share his classic songs and folk stories. Food donations will be accepted for the St. Andrew’s and St. Luke’s pantry. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 19
Wild Irish Roses
BEACON
11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
As part of Bannerman Island’s Third Sunday Music series, this Celtic family band (mom, dad and their eight children) will perform. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 19
Hot Club of Cowtown
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band’s music has been described as “where country meets jazz and chases the blues away.” Cost: $30 ($35 door)
MON 20
Jazz Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Richard Bonnet, Michaël Attias and Sylvain Darrifourcq will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 24
The Circus Does Dylan
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform a set of Bob Dylan covers.
Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 25
Feel Good Music Series
PEEKSKILL
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Charles Point
1 John Walsh Blvd.
facebook.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill
Gillian Margot, Love Honey and Katy Maeve will perform at 11 a.m., followed at noon by a student band, string ensemble and dance performance. Also SUN 26, when Marion Cowlings, Reencuentro Andino and the Blue Chips will perform. There will be food trucks on site. Free
SAT 25
Cortlandt String Quartet
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The quartet — violinist Andy Stein, cellist Leo Grinhauz and violists Rachel Evans and Sarah Adams — will perform a program of chamber music. Cost: $20
SAT 25
The Swan Becomes the Sun
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave.
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall that includes works by Nielsen, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius.
Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)
SAT 25
Composers Concordance
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
For this third annual event, artists, composers and performers from Beacon and New York City will perform new works, including David Amram’s “Pull my Daisy Reimagined,” Faye-Ellen Silverman’s “Channeling Twain: Advice for Our Time,” Debra Kaye’s “Snow” and Gene Pritsker’s “The Meeting.” Cost: $20
SAT 25
Sloan Wainwright Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The songwriter and singer will perform music from her latest release, Red Maple Tree. Trae Sheehan will join her. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 26
Bohemian Trio
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Yosvany Terry (saxophone), Yves Dharamraj (cello) and Orlando Alonso (piano) will perform classical jazz and world music. Donations are welcome. Free
SUN 26
Grant Peeples
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
Bassist Erik Alvar will join the folk performer and poet. Cost: $20
SUN 26
Brasiles Ensemble
BEACON
4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The octet will perform music from the medieval, Renaissance and baroque periods with a fashion show of period pieces. The singers will be accompanied by Richard Kolb (lute and theorbo), James Fitzwilliam (harpsichord and organ) and Holly Mentzer (recorder, viola da gamba). Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 26
Chris Trapper
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and storyteller will perform an acoustic set. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
PRIDE MONTH
SAT 18
Pride in the Park
NEWBURGH
Noon – 5 p.m. Downing Park
123 Carpenter Ave.
facebook.com/NewburghLGBTQCenter
There will be music, food and vendors at the city’s first Pride festival.
SAT 18
Pride Dance Party
BEACON
2 – 6 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ
Compass Arts, the Beacon Human Rights Commission, Beacon Queer Liberation and Mid-Hudson Proud Families will host this event with a DJ and art activities.
CIVIC
SAT 18
Primary Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road
845-808-1300 | putnamboe.com
Daily through SUN 26.
SAT 18
Primary Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town Hall
807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov
Daily through SUN 26.
TUES 21
Second Budget Vote
GARRISON
7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689 x224
gufs.org
Voters will be asked to consider a proposed budget for 2022-23 that has a 6.6 percent increase in spending. Because that is over the state-mandated 2.2 percent cap for Garrison, 60 percent of voters must approve. The board will meet at 10 p.m. to certify the vote.
TUES 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 21
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 21
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 22
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov