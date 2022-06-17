The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 18

Potting Event

GARRISON

10 a.m. – Noon. Winter Hill

20 Nazareth Way | bit.ly/potting-event

Members of Wild Woods Restoration, a volunteer network that is growing native plants for forest regeneration, will demonstrate how to transplant seedlings and care for them until they are ready for planting. Register online.

SAT 25

Hudson Valley Taco Fest

BEACON

1 – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | hvtacofest.com

Meat, seafood, vegetarian and vegan options will be available. Mariachi music, a DJ and drinks will fill out the afternoon. Cost: $20 to $79





SAT 25

Community Day

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. Dutchess Manor

263 Route 9D | hhft.org

The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will host this event with music by Hudson Lovell, art with Dani Locastro, free ice cream and family activities. There will also be information about the project.

SAT 25

NY Cider and Cheese Marketplace

GARRISON

1 – 6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Sample from more than 20 cider and cheesemakers and take self-guided tours of the historic mansion. Cost: $23 to $38

SUN 26

Say Their Names

BEACON

7 p.m. Polhill Park

Main and South | compassarts.org

A silent procession will begin at the corner of North Chestnut and Main street and continue to the park. Suprina will lead the march with a sculpture of Themis, the blind Greek goddess of justice. Poet Gold and the Sounds of Heritage, a Newburgh choir, will perform “Say Their Names,” a work that honors Black, brown and poor people who have been killed by police.

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 24

Rear Window

BEACON

6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Bannerman Island’s summer movie series will begin with this 1954 Hitchcock thriller starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly about a man who spies on his neighbors while convalescing and becomes convinced one of them committed a murder. Cost: $40





FRI 24

Film Festival

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

peekskillfilmfestival.org

There will be workshops, networking events and screenings of features, shorts, documentaries and animation as part of this annual event. Also SAT 25. Cost: $20

SAT 25

Patti Murin

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconperformingartscenter.org

Murin, a native of East Fishkill who played Princess Anna in Frozen, as well as other Broadway roles, will perform with Beacon Performing Arts Center students and alumni in a concert featuring familiar showtunes. Cost: $15 ($8 students/children)





SAT 25

Ghostbusters

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

Upper Landing Park | walkway.org

Movies Under the Walkway returns with the 1984 film starring Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis and Bill Murray as parapsychologists who offer a ghost removal service in New York City. Registration required. Free

SAT 25

A League of Their Own

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society kicks off its summer season with this 1992 film directed by Penny Marshall set during World War II when a group of women are scouted to step in for male baseball players. It stars Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Tom Hanks. Bring chairs, food and insect repellent. Free

JUNETEENTH

SAT 18

Celebration with Jazz

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Jasper Cain and the Rhythm Collective will perform during a program that will include a discussion about the meaning of Juneteenth and readings by students.

SUN 19

Family Story Time

COLD SPRING

12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Enjoy a reading and discussion about the meaning of Juneteenth.

SUN 19

Imani Perry

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Perry will read from and discuss her latest book, South to America, which attempts to shift the perception of the American South. Free





SUN 19

Celebration

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

facebook.com/beacon4blacklives

Beacon4BlackLives will host this community event with food, games, tarot readings and dancing. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 18

Summer Stories at Sunset

GARRISON

7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will share tales of nature and summer. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $8 children/teens, free 5 and younger)

THURS 23

Summer Reading Kick-Off

COLD SPRING

Noon. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The theme for the 2022 reading contest will be Oceans of Possibilities. The kickoff will include crafts, food and carnival activities. Register online.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 18

Mothball Fleet on the Hudson

FISHKILL

3 p.m. Village Hall | 1095 Main St.

fishkillhistoricalsociety.org

At the end of World War II, the U.S. had thousands of ships to store. Eight sites were selected, and 189 were sent to the Hudson River near Peekskill, where they remained until 1972. Historian Tony Musso will provide details in this presentation hosted by the Fishkill Historical Society.

THURS 23

Online Privacy and Your Data

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

As part of its Digital Literacy series, the library will provide tips on how to protect yourself from having your personal information misused online.

SAT 25

Mason Bees

BREWSTER

11 a.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | putnam.cce.cornell.edu

These gentle, nesting, native, wild bees are extraordinary pollinators and there are some easy ways to support them in your landscape. Cost: $15

SAT 25

Guided Hike

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Mark Forlow, chair of the Putnam History Museum and author of a book about the Foundry, will lead this tour and discuss the site’s history. Register online. Cost: $10

PATH THROUGH HISTORY

SAT 18

2,000 Steps

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Follow several mile-long loops that will feature staff from local organizations who will highlight historical, horticultural and avian connections. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 children/teens; free age 4 and younger)

SAT 18

The Kembles and the West Point Foundry

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 20 The Boulevard

westpointfoundrybedandbreakfast.com

William Kemble, co-owner of the West Point Foundry, built “The Cottage” in 1826 as his elegant country home. Tour the home, which has been restored, and hear about the famous visitors whom Kemble entertained. Register online. Cost: $5

SAT 18

Colonial Carpentry

FORT MONTGOMERY

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 690 Route 9W

Carpenters were working at Fort Montgomery throughout 1776 and 1777 constructing barracks, storehouses and fortifications. Try your hand with a froe and mallet and wood auger. Free

SAT 18

After Yorktown: Path to Newburgh

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

When Yorktown was captured by the Continental Army, it was viewed as the end of the Revolutionary War. Find out what Gen. George Washington did next. Cost: $7 ($5 seniors, children)

VISUAL ART

SAT 18

Open Studios

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 5 p.m. Various

poughkeepsieopenstudios.org

More than 40 artists will open their studios, along with dozens of art centers and galleries. See the website for locations. Also SUN 19.

SAT 18

Eric G. Wagner Memorial

GARRISON

2 – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Wagner, a founding member of the art center, who died in 2021, will be celebrated with a collection of his paintings, sculptures and objects. Also SUN 19.

SAT 18

Design is One

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

The fifth annual Cinema in Piazza will feature a documentary about the Italian designers Lella and Massimo Vignelli. Director Kathy Brew and designer Beatriz Cifuentes will discuss the film before the screening. Artecinema and the Cold Spring Film Society are co-hosts. Cost: $10 ($7 locals and seniors, $5 children/students)

SUN 19

Swept Away

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

Lina Wertmüller’s 1974 film will be shown following an introduction by Elizabeth Alsop. Cost: $10 ($7 locals and seniors, $5 children/students)





SAT 25

Zoë Buckman/Vanessa German

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

In We Flew Over the Wild Winds of Wild Fires, the artists’ work creates a dialogue that reclaims their ancestral heritage. The artists will discuss their work at 4 p.m.





SAT 25

Summer Night

NEW WINDSOR

5:30 – 9 p.m. Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

This after-hours event will include new art, a performance by Vagabon and food from Pizza Vitale and Farmhouse Market. Cost: $55





MUSIC

SAT 18

Out to Lunch

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

Howie Bujese, Wayne Fugate, Michael Gold, Susan Sassano, Michael Sassano and Joe Selly will perform an eclectic range of music from classical to bluegrass. Cost: $20

SAT 18

Tom Chapin & Friends

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The three-time Grammy winner will share his classic songs and folk stories. Food donations will be accepted for the St. Andrew’s and St. Luke’s pantry. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 19

Wild Irish Roses

BEACON

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

As part of Bannerman Island’s Third Sunday Music series, this Celtic family band (mom, dad and their eight children) will perform. Cost: $40 ($35 children)

SUN 19

Hot Club of Cowtown

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band’s music has been described as “where country meets jazz and chases the blues away.” Cost: $30 ($35 door)

MON 20

Jazz Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Richard Bonnet, Michaël Attias and Sylvain Darrifourcq will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 24

The Circus Does Dylan

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform a set of Bob Dylan covers.

Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 25

Feel Good Music Series

PEEKSKILL

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Charles Point

1 John Walsh Blvd.

facebook.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill

Gillian Margot, Love Honey and Katy Maeve will perform at 11 a.m., followed at noon by a student band, string ensemble and dance performance. Also SUN 26, when Marion Cowlings, Reencuentro Andino and the Blue Chips will perform. There will be food trucks on site. Free

SAT 25

Cortlandt String Quartet

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The quartet — violinist Andy Stein, cellist Leo Grinhauz and violists Rachel Evans and Sarah Adams — will perform a program of chamber music. Cost: $20

SAT 25

The Swan Becomes the Sun

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave.

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall that includes works by Nielsen, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius.

Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)

SAT 25

Composers Concordance

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

For this third annual event, artists, composers and performers from Beacon and New York City will perform new works, including David Amram’s “Pull my Daisy Reimagined,” Faye-Ellen Silverman’s “Channeling Twain: Advice for Our Time,” Debra Kaye’s “Snow” and Gene Pritsker’s “The Meeting.” Cost: $20

SAT 25

Sloan Wainwright Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The songwriter and singer will perform music from her latest release, Red Maple Tree. Trae Sheehan will join her. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 26

Bohemian Trio

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Yosvany Terry (saxophone), Yves Dharamraj (cello) and Orlando Alonso (piano) will perform classical jazz and world music. Donations are welcome. Free





SUN 26

Grant Peeples

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

Bassist Erik Alvar will join the folk performer and poet. Cost: $20

SUN 26

Brasiles Ensemble

BEACON

4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The octet will perform music from the medieval, Renaissance and baroque periods with a fashion show of period pieces. The singers will be accompanied by Richard Kolb (lute and theorbo), James Fitzwilliam (harpsichord and organ) and Holly Mentzer (recorder, viola da gamba). Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 26

Chris Trapper

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and storyteller will perform an acoustic set. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

PRIDE MONTH

SAT 18

Pride in the Park

NEWBURGH

Noon – 5 p.m. Downing Park

123 Carpenter Ave.

facebook.com/NewburghLGBTQCenter

There will be music, food and vendors at the city’s first Pride festival.

SAT 18

Pride Dance Party

BEACON

2 – 6 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ

Compass Arts, the Beacon Human Rights Commission, Beacon Queer Liberation and Mid-Hudson Proud Families will host this event with a DJ and art activities.

CIVIC

SAT 18

Primary Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road

845-808-1300 | putnamboe.com

Daily through SUN 26.

SAT 18

Primary Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town Hall

807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov

Daily through SUN 26.

TUES 21

Second Budget Vote

GARRISON

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689 x224

gufs.org

Voters will be asked to consider a proposed budget for 2022-23 that has a 6.6 percent increase in spending. Because that is over the state-mandated 2.2 percent cap for Garrison, 60 percent of voters must approve. The board will meet at 10 p.m. to certify the vote.

TUES 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 21

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 21

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 22

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov