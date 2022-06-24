Maloney Appointed Subcommittee Chair

Will lead panel on commodity exchanges, energy and credit

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from Philipstown whose district includes the Highlands, this week was named chair of the House Agriculture Committee’s subcommittee overseeing commodity exchanges, energy and credit.

The subcommittee “plays a vital role in Congress, from supporting our rural farmers and expanding broadband access to conducting oversight on rapidly developing industries such as digital assets,” Maloney said in a statement.

Along with the Agriculture Committee, Maloney, who is seeking his sixth term in the November election, is a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Intelligence Committee.