Beacon Obituaries

Dwayne Holman (1956-2022)

Dwayne D. Holman, 66, died on June 25.

Dwayne was born on March 27, 1956, in Brooklyn to Wayne Eato and Martha (Grant) Holman. Dwayne was a proud resident of Beacon and was passionate about law enforcement. He worked at the Department of Corrections for 15 years and later retired from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office in Pomona.

Dwayne was authentically himself, humble and loving. His personality was larger than life and he was deeply loved by his family and friends. Dwayne spoke to everyone with kindness and knew everybody. He was thoughtful, selfless and wanted to better the community. His family jokingly referred to him as the Unofficial Mayor of Beacon.

Dwayne was known to have a witty personality with phrases that were uniquely his own and would always look for ways to make people smile and laugh. For example, he would never end a conversation with a simple goodbye. Instead, he would always say, “Talk to ya.”

He was a man who had a great appreciation for the finer things in life, like a box of Mike and Ike candy, sunflower seeds, ice cream sodas and old Western movies that often watched him fall asleep. Dwayne was a man of routine and structure. He got his haircut every week on Thursday at 11 a.m. and played his “numbers” every day without missing a beat. Most importantly, Dwayne was a loving and protective son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Dwayne and his wife, Gina (“hunny G”), were together for 42 years. He also leaves behind his mother, Martha; five children, Elisa, Michelle, Chanelle, Rashawn with wife Cynthia, and Giovanni with husband John; five grandchildren, Krystelle, Rashawn Jr., Mariah, Ava and Eli Victor; three sisters, Jackie, Michelle and Dana; one brother, James (Junior); three sister-in-laws, Dalinda, Elba and Darlene; four brother-in-laws, Wilberto, Ricardo, Jerome and Lawrence Sr; and one uncle, Daryn.

Dwayne was predeceased by his father, Wayne, and sister, Shawne.

Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m. on June 29 at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon. A service took place at 11 a.m. on June 30 at the funeral home, followed by interment in Wappingers Falls Rural Cemetery.

Gary Lindstrom (1939-2022)

Gary J. Lindstrom, 82, a lifelong local area resident, died on June 19 at Wingate at Dutchess in Fishkill.

Born in Beacon on Aug. 4, 1939, Gary was the son of John D. and Helen (Pikul) Lindstrom. He graduated high school in 1957 from Wappingers Central High School. He earned an associate degree from Dutchess Community College and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Marist College.

He also attended State University of New York-Long Island Center, where he met his wife, Catherine Klaus. They were married on June 29, 1963, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Lindenhurst. Catherine died on Feb. 28, 2021.

Gary’s early employment included A&P Market, Cecilwood Theatre, Normandy Farm, a veterinary hospital, S&S Painting, Sonotone Battery, two Atlantic service stations and as a technical assistant to a vice president at Chemical Rubber Products. This was followed by Gary’s main career as an engineer for IBM Corp. for 26 years in Poughkeepsie and East Fishkill.

He left IBM in 1990 as an advisory engineer. After leaving IBM, Gary worked as a substitute teacher for the Wappingers and Beacon school districts, a chauffeur for Arnoff Livery, as a driver for Wellesley Inn, as a field applications engineer for GaSonics and in car sales for Ketcham Motors.

Gary and Cathy fell in love thanks to their Studebakers, which they both had when they met. They devoted much of their lives to all things involving the vehicle brand. Gary served as a corporate director for the Studebaker Drivers Club Inc. for 18 years, and was an authenticity judge. Gary owned more than 50 Studebakers throughout his lifetime.

Gary is survived by his niece, Cheryl Hanssen; his nephews, Alan and Brian Warren; and several cousins across the county. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, H. Joan Warren; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Teresia and Joseph Klaus; as well as his companion, “Bear,” a Leonberger.

Calling hours were held on June 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill. The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on June 23 at the funeral home, followed by entombment in Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Studebaker National Museum, 201 S. Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601 (studebakermuseum.org).

Bettie Montgomery (1943-2022)

Bettie C. Montgomery, 79, an area resident since 1965, died at home surrounded by her family on June 30.

Born in Mahopac on June 27, 1943, Bettie was the daughter of the late Victor and Marian (Secord) Castegner. She worked at IBM in East Fishkill for over 23 years before joining the U.S. Postal Service, where she worked until her retirement.

Bettie’s hobbies included knitting and doing Sudoku puzzles. She also enjoyed watching Fox News and the New York Yankees while having a nice glass of pinot grigio. More than anything, she loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren!

She is survived by her daughters, Tamara Hughes of Hopewell Junction and Christine Steele of Highland; her grandchildren, Daniel Hughes, Lauryn Grantham and her husband Ray, Victoria Steele, and Perry Steele, Jr. and his wife Robin; her great-grandchildren, Quinn Grantham, Reese Grantham and Perry Steele III; and her siblings and their spouses, George and Faith Castegner, Judy and Michael Chiarella, Victoria and William Wickham, and Mary Jane and Doug MacCrae.

In addition to her parents, Bettie was predeceased by her husband, Allan D. Montgomery, in 1969; her brother, Robert Wolfinger, in 1956; and her infant grandson, David Allan Hughes, in 1984.

Calling hours will be held on July 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction,with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m.

Janet Promnitz (1941-2022)

Janet Promnitz, 80, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on June 26 at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

Born in Beacon on Dec. 16, 1941, she was the daughter of John and Eloise (Gifford) Wisniewski. Janet had been employed as a microchip technician for IBM in both East Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. Janet enjoyed lunch and yoga with friends, but more than anything, she loved time with her family.

On June 9, 1972, in Fishkill, Janet married Detlef Karl Promnitz, who died on March 28, 2011. Janet is survived by her children and their spouses, Wendy and Gary Biktjorn, Eric and Krista Promnitz, and David and Meghan Promnitz; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Zurawik, Jamie Truncali, John David Promnitz, Sara Promnitz, Nina Promnitz and Andrew Promnitz; her great-grandchildren, Hayleigh Biktjorn, Bryelle Truncali and Katelyn Zurawik; and her sister, Joan Lyons. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her sister, Joyce Robillard; and her great-grandson, Anthony Truncali.

Calling hours will be held on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction. There will be a funeral service at noon and interment will follow in the LaGrangeville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).

Suzanne Seenes (1960-2022)

Suzanne A. Seenes, 61, a lifelong Beacon resident, died on June 26.

She was born in Beacon on Aug. 30, 1960, daughter of the late Edward and Marci (Burke) Bedell Sr. She graduated from Beacon High School.

Suzanne served in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1984; she received an honorable discharge for her service. She worked numerous jobs in her life, most recently in the cafeteria for Beacon schools, until she retired.

Along with her parents, Suzanne was predeceased, sadly, by her daughter, Angela Seenes, on July 9, 2008.

Suzanne is survived by her sister and four brothers: Trish Buell, Edward (Laurie) Bedell Jr., Malcolm Bedell, Sean Bedell and Greg Bedell. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Her family and friends gathered for entombment at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Mausoleum on July 1 at 2 p.m., where military honors were rendered by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Arthur Smith (1941-2022)

Arthur “Art” Smith, 80, a longtime Beacon resident, died on June 26 in Poughkeepsie.

Born in Freeport in 1941 to the late Wilfred and Evelyn Smith, Art was a beloved teacher, coach, father, husband, cousin and friend. Art was especially proud of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 to 1965. He served in Vietnam, and later attended the Defense Language Institute and served as a translator in Korea.

Art was a gifted athlete whose passion in life was sports. He once played minor league baseball, was a lifelong hockey player and could shoot his age in golf. However, his greatest accomplishment was his long and successful coaching career, most notably as head baseball coach at Marist and Dutchess Community colleges. He led DCC to its first and only appearance at the NJCAA World Series, in 1990.

Art taught health and physical education in Marlboro schools and at DCC for over 35 years. Prior to that, he briefly taught and coached in Beacon schools.

Art is survived by his three children, Yvonne Brandon (Smith), Brandon Smith and Hannah Michelle Smith; his spouse, Susan Steinberg Smith; his first wife, Eve Brandon; and one grandchild, Marcus Afrashteh.

Services will be held on July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, with a prayer service and military honors rendered by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard at 6 p.m.