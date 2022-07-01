Station Platforms To Undergo Repairs

Cold Spring, Garrison projects begin this month

The replacement of the track-side and street-side edges of the platforms at the Cold Spring and Garrison Metro-North stations will begin on July 22 and continue through October.

Track outages will affect both stations from 11 p.m. on Fridays to 4 a.m. on Mondays, when all trains will operate on one track, said Metro-North Railroad. Commuters will be unable to use 22 parking spots at Cold Spring and eight at Garrison during the project, and noise can be expected during construction hours.

In addition to demolishing and replacing the platform edges to prevent water from damaging rebar and concrete, Metro-North will repair cracks and spalling, fix piers and install new railings and ADA-compliant warning surfaces.