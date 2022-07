Delivers food and books to eligible families

Putnam County families whose children qualify for free or reduced-price lunches can sign up to receive weekly food, books and activities through the Summer Backpack Program.

The United Way of Westchester and Putnam, the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and DoorDash are partners for the program, which runs through Aug. 31 and is open to the first 100 families who sign up. A backpack with school supplies will be delivered the last week of the program.

Families can sign up at uwwp.org/putnam or dial 211 for information.