Haldane Foundation Awards Grants

Nearly $22,000 funds trips and programs

The Haldane School Foundation announced on June 28 that it approved nearly $22,000 in grant awards to student activities.

Five trips received funding: Washington, D.C., for high school juniors ($8,300); the Model U.N. annual conference at the University of Connecticut for high school students in all grades ($4,180); an outing to Frost Valley for eighth-graders ($4,000); and two trips for fourth-graders, one to Albany ($1,500) and the other to Teatown Reservation ($500).

The foundation also awarded $1,700 for a Music in the Parks band and chorus competition for students in grades 7 and 8 and $1,620 for a yoga and mindfulness program for students in various grades.