Driver Arrested Twice for DWI

Deputies stop man in Putnam Valley

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies arrested the same driver twice on the same day in Putnam Valley on charges of driving while intoxicated, the agency said this week.

On Sunday (July 17), a deputy pulled over a 23-year-old Ossining man on the Taconic State Parkway at 3 a.m. when he was observed driving 30 mph in a 55 mph zone while swerving. He was arrested and given a court date.

At 9:20 p.m., a different deputy observed the man’s vehicle swerving on Peekskill Hollow Road, and he was again arrested on suspicion of DWI.