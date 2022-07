Which amusement park rides do you love, and avoid?



I don’t like anything that spins; give me the world’s biggest roller coasters. ~Doug Donaghy, Philipstown



I like spinning, in two directions; I avoid shoulder harnesses and going upside down. ~Beatrice Chaudoin, Beacon



I avoid anything with a big drop. I love going upside down! ~Bella Monteleone, Cold Spring