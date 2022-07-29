New Principal at Sargent Elementary

District appoints Rombout administrator

The Beacon school board on Monday (July 25) appointed Cathryn (Catie) Biordi as the new principal of Sargent Elementary, effective Aug. 1.

Biordi has been an assistant principal at Rombout Middle School for four years and before that taught social studies for seven years at O’Neill High School in Highland Falls.

She succeeds Brian Archer, who in June was named the district’s director of evaluation and student services.