Police Recover Body at Dennings Point

Authorities say no foul play suspected

The Beacon Police Department said on Friday (July 29) that it had recovered the body of a 39-year-old Wappingers Falls man along the shoreline of Dennings Point.

Officers responded to the scene at about 2 p.m. on July 23. Although investigators are awaiting the result of an autopsy, no foul play is suspected. There was no indication that the man had been in the Hudson River, police said.