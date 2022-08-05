Around Town (Photos)

Staff By |

THE BIG SWIM — River Pool at Beacon held its 18th Annual Great Newburgh to Beacon Hudson River Swim on July 30. The mile-long fundraiser included 144 swimmers accompanied by 80 escorts on kayaks, boats and Jet Skis. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

River swim

BEACON SAYS THANKS — The City of Beacon hosted a picnic on July 30 for its staff. Shown are Recreation Department employees Matt Welsh and Carter DeToro, and Larry Clark. (Photos provided)

Beacon picnic

Beacon picnic

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.