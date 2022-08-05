Around Town (Photos)

THE BIG SWIM — River Pool at Beacon held its 18th Annual Great Newburgh to Beacon Hudson River Swim on July 30. The mile-long fundraiser included 144 swimmers accompanied by 80 escorts on kayaks, boats and Jet Skis. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

BEACON SAYS THANKS — The City of Beacon hosted a picnic on July 30 for its staff. Shown are Recreation Department employees Matt Welsh and Carter DeToro, and Larry Clark. (Photos provided)