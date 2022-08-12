Musical Stew

Gina Samardge of Compass Arts is leading songs, rhymes and activities at 10:30 a.m. each Monday in August at the Howland Public Library in Beacon for children from 6 months to 4 years old.
Reporter Mike Turton (right) conducts an interview for our podcast.
