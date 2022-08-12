Musical Stew

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

Gina Samardge of Compass Arts is leading songs, rhymes and activities at 10:30 a.m. each Monday in August at the Howland Public Library in Beacon for children from 6 months to 4 years old.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.